Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to report preliminary visual results from the ongoing exploration drilling program at the Romero deposit in the Dominican Republic.

Recent drill holes LTP-182 and LTP-183 have intersected zones of favorable alteration and mineralization consistent with the Romero deposit style, located outside the current mineral resource block model. These results support the potential extension of mineralization both at depth and along trend of the known mineralization.

Highlights:

Potential Continuity Beyond Current Resource Limits: Intersected mineralization beyond the current resource model boundaries.

Intersected mineralization beyond the current resource model boundaries. Consistent Mineralization Style : High-grade mineralization indicators observed are consistent with the main Romero deposit.

: High-grade mineralization indicators observed are consistent with the main Romero deposit. Open System: The Romero mineralized system remains open at depth and laterally along strike.

Drill Results Summary:

Hole LTP-182 : 75-metres step back from hole LTP-137, intersected zones of favourable alteration and mineralization from 220 m to 270 m, and again from 413.75 m to its current depth of 449.73 m (Figures 1, 2 and 3)

: 75-metres step back from hole LTP-137, intersected zones of favourable alteration and mineralization from 220 m to 270 m, and again from 413.75 m to its current depth of 449.73 m (Figures 1, 2 and 3) Hole LTP-183: 140 m step back from hole LTP-118. Located to the north-northeast of the main mineralized zone, this hole intersected favourable mineralization from 510 m to its current depth of 555.1 m (Figures 4 and 5).

Although both drill holes LTP-182 and LTP-183 are currently still in mineralization, the current drill rigs have reached their depth capacity. As such, drilling on both holes has been temporarily suspended. The Company is currently mobilizing a more capable replacement drill rig. The new rig is being installed at hole LTP-183 to advance it to its target depth, after which it will be moved to complete hole LTP-182. It is anticipated that drilling will resume by late April.

Geological Interpretation:

The intercepts are visually associated with pyrite-chalcopyrite-sphalerite mineralization, accompanied by moderate to high silica alteration. This mineral assemblage is consistent with the main Romero mineral deposit, supporting the interpretation that these intercepts represent a continuation of the same mineralizing system. Core from both holes is currently being logged, split, and prepared for shipment to the laboratory for assaying. Assays are expected to be received by early June.





Figure 1: Drill Progress at Romero

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Figure 2: LTP-182 cross section showing PFS Block Model and Mine Design. Intervals highlighted in thick red corresponds to observed chalcopyrite from 220 m to 270 m, and from 413.75 m to the its current depth of 449.73 m.

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Figure 3: Core from hole LTP-182. A: 268.3 m depth. Dacite Tuff with moderate silicification, chalcopyrite and pyrite, traces of sphalerite. B: 272.3 m depth. Dacite Tuff with moderate silicification, chalcopyrite, pyrite, traces of sphalerite. C: 446 m depth. Dacite Tuff with moderate to strong silicification, chalcopyrite, pyrite and traces of sphalerite. D: 446.3 m depth. Hydrothermal Breccia, moderate silicification, chalcopyrite, pyrite and traces of sphalerite.

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Figure 4: LTP-183 cross section showing PFS Block Model and Mine Design. Interval highlighted in thick red corresponds to observed chalcopyrite from 510 m to its current depth of 555.1 m.

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Figure 5: Core from hole LTP-183. A: 514.3 m depth. Dacitic crystal -lithic tuff silicification in injection, Chalcopyrite in patches, pyrite disseminated and in veins. B: 535.3 m depth. Dacitic crystal -lithic tuff silicification in injection, pyrite disseminated and in veins. C: 548.8 m depth. Dacitic crystal-lithic tuff with moderate to strong silicification overprinting strong argillic alteration. Patchy chalcopyrite and disseminated pyrite. D: 553.3 m depth. Fine tuff with strong argillic alteration and silica injections. Semi-massive chalcopyrite and disseminated pyrite.

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The current drilling campaign at Romero is focused on:

Extending known mineralization beyond the existing resource envelope.

Improving the geological understanding of mineralization controls.

Evaluating the potential to increase the overall resource base.

Further drilling is planned to test the continuity, geometry, and grade distribution of these newly identified zones.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "We are encouraged by the visual intercepts observed in drill holes LTP-182 and LTP-183. The mineralization appears visually consistent with the established Romero geological model and supports the continued evaluation of mineralization continuity at depth and along strike. While laboratory assay results are pending, these observations contribute to our ongoing understanding of the geological system."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Leandro Sastre, P. Geo., VP of Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. The Company has a Board of Directors and management team with prior experience developing and operating a mine in the country.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to past drill programs, the results of such drill programs and the interpretation of the results of the drill programs, further drilling, the timing of drilling and assay results, mineral resources at Romero and Romero South, the merits of the Company's mineral properties, future drill programs and studies, the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

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Source: GoldQuest Mining Corp.