Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. (ColdBlock), developer of innovative sample digestion technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Minas y Concentradoras S.A., a leading laboratory equipment distributor headquartered in Peru.

This collaboration marks an important step in ColdBlock's continued expansion in Latin America, bringing its advanced sample digestion solutions to laboratories, researchers, and industry leaders across the Peruvian market.

"Peru is a key market for ColdBlock, particularly given its strong mining and environmental sectors," said Kathy Moffatt, VP Sales, ColdBlock Technologies Inc. "We are pleased to partner with Minas y Concentradoras S.A., a company with an established network of laboratory customers with deep relationships, customer knowledge, and a track record of sales performance. Together, we will help customers achieve faster, safer, and repeatable digestion results."

ColdBlock is the first and only sample digestion technology that uses focused short-wave infrared heating combined with a cooling zone to dissolve solid sample matter into solution for multi-element analysis. The technology significantly reduces digestion times while delivering accurate, repeatable results.

Through this partnership, Minas y Concentradoras S.A. will provide customers in Peru with local sales and technical support, ensuring seamless adoption of ColdBlock digestion technology across industries including mining, environmental testing, food, and agriculture.

"We are proud to represent ColdBlock in Peru," said Alberto Velásquez, Director Gerente, Minas y Concentradoras S.A. "This innovative technology offers our customers clear advantages in speed, safety, and analytical performance. We look forward to supporting laboratories in achieving improved productivity and reliable results."

This distribution agreement reflects the shared commitment to advancing laboratory capabilities and delivering high-performance solutions that improve efficiency, safety, and analytical outcomes.

About Minas y Concentradoras S.A.

Minas y Concentradoras S.A. is a leading distributor of laboratory equipment and solutions in Peru, serving industries such as mining, environmental analysis, and industrial laboratories. The company is recognized for its technical expertise, strong customer support, and commitment to delivering high-quality analytical solutions. For more information, visit minasyconcentradoras.com.pe.

About ColdBlock Technologies Inc.

ColdBlock sample digestion technology uses a unique combination of focused short-wave infrared heating and a cooling zone to dissolve solid sample matter into solution for multi-element analysis. ColdBlock systems are used in laboratories worldwide, increasing sample throughput while significantly reducing turnaround times and delivering accurate, repeatable results. ColdBlock Technologies Inc. is a privately owned company based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit coldblock.ca and follow along on LinkedIn.

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Source: ColdBlock Technologies Inc