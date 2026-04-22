The Maun solar project will encompass 500 MW of solar tied to 500 MWh of battery storage in northeastern Botswana, making it one of the largest projects of its kind in southern Africa. A 30-year power purchase agreement is in place between project developers Okavango Solar, wholly-owned by Oman's NAQAA Sustainable Energy LLC, and Botswana Power Corporation.A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for a 500 MW solar project in Botswana. Plans for the Maun solar project, to be located in northwestern Botswana, were first confirmed earlier this month as part of a government to government partnership ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...