Strategic acquisition expands and enhances Veristat's regulatory services to help more clinical trial sponsors develop novel, life-saving therapies across complex disease areas

Veristat (the "Company"), a science-first full-service CRO and consultancy that advances complex therapies through the drug development lifecycle to regulatory submission, announced today its intended acquisition of Certara's Regulatory and Medical Writing business. The team that will join Veristat is known for its white-glove advisory services and deep expertise authoring clinical and non-clinical documents throughout the drug development lifecycle. The acquisition is supported by WindRose Health Investors, LLC, a New York-based healthcare private equity firm, which remains a partner in driving Veristat's growth trajectory and mission.

Notably, the acquisition expands Veristat's regulatory writing and submission capabilities by adding more than 200 industry experts. Combined with the strong track record and market credibility of Certara's Regulatory and Medical Writing business, this strengthens Veristat's position as an industry leader uniquely equipped to help clients bring life-changing therapies to patients around the world more quickly and safely.

"Over the past 30+ years, Veristat has strategically invested in organizations, people, and resources to help our clients solve their most complex clinical development, regulatory, and commercialization challenges," said Kim Boericke, Chief Executive Officer of Veristat. "By combining our complementary strengths and talented teams, Veristat will have unmatched capabilities in biostats, medical writing, and regulatory affairs, made even stronger by a shared focus on science-based insights, strong client partnerships, innovation, and impact. We will be able to bring even more life-changing medical therapies to patients with unmet needs-and that's an exciting prospect for all of us."

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026. Until then, each company will continue to operate as separate and independent entities, supporting clients as usual.

About Veristat

Veristat is a full-service CRO and consultancy that helps life sciences companies bring novel therapies to market fast. With 30 years of experience and support in more than 100 regulatory approvals and deep expertise in rare disease, neurological disease, oncology, and advanced therapies, Veristat integrates strategic planning, regulatory insight, and trial execution to overcome complex challenges and accelerate success. From early planning through approval, Veristat delivers tailored solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology, and services that transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at www.certara.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lisa Barbadora, Barbadora INK for Veristat

+1 (610) 420-3413

lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com