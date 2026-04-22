Flow Health Science to Present New Klario Hypoglycaemia Data at Diabetes UK 2026

Randomised UK study in adults with type 1 diabetes reports differences in hypoglycaemia recovery outcomes between Klario drink and commonly used glucose-only remedies.

Klario, developed by London-based Flow Health Science together with leading diabetes specialists, was designed as a novel nutritional approach to support recovery during hypoglycaemic episodes

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

12-week randomised UK study in adults with type 1 diabetes, analysing >1,000 real-world hypoglycaemia episodes

Klario drink was associated with higher post-hypoglycaemia Time-in-Range and fewer recurrent episodes versus participants' usual glucose-only products in this study

Participants reported fewer "hypo hangover" symptoms, faster return to normal activities, and less severe after-effects such as brain fog and fatigue

Study adds to emerging evidence on nutritional strategies to support recovery during hypoglycaemia; Klario is a food product, not a medicine

A new UK randomised study in adults with type 1 diabetes compared Klario, a drink developed by Flow Health Science for use during hypoglycaemia, with commonly used fast-acting carbohydrate approaches such as glucose tablets, juices, or sugary drinks. In this study population, Klario use was associated with higher post-hypoglycaemia Time-in-Range and fewer recurrent episodes over the observation period than standard glucose-only products.

The clinical results, from a 12-week study analysing more than 1,000 real-world hypoglycaemia episodes, will be presented at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference 2026 (Liverpool, Thursday 23 April, 5pm).

The Klario team is also hosting a free online "Results Day" seminar on Friday 24 April 2026 at 12.30pm for people living with diabetes. Sign up at myklario.com/resultsday.

Rethinking hypo recovery

Hypoglycaemia remains a daily reality for many people with type 1 diabetes, with some individuals experiencing frequent episodes each year related to insulin therapy. Episodes are commonly treated with fast-acting carbohydrates such as glucose tablets or shots, fruit juice, or sugary drinks; these approaches can be effective at raising blood glucose, but many people report a "hypo hangover" of brain fog and fatigue that can persist after glucose levels return to target. People often describe planning their day around the risk of hypos and the aftermath of treating them, even when glucose levels appear back in range. This has led to interest in nutritional strategies that not only correct blood glucose but may also influence how people feel and function after a hypo.

Klario , developed by London-based Flow Health Science together with leading diabetes specialists, was designed as a novel nutritional approach to support recovery during hypoglycaemic episodes. Klario combines the recommended 15 g of fast-acting carbohydrate with additional 'adaptive energy' substrates designed to be available to the brain during hypoglycaemia. This approach aims to correct blood glucose while also supporting brain energy supply in the recovery phase, which may help explain the post-episode experience reported in the study.

Professor David Russell-Jones, Diabetologist and Principal Investigator on the study, said: "For decades, hypo treatment has focused almost exclusively on raising glucose. These data suggest that broader metabolic support during recovery may influence what happens after a hypo and could help shape future approaches to hypo management".

Clinical results from the Klario study

In the 12-week randomised study in adults with type 1 diabetes, Klario was compared with participants' usual glucose-only products used for self-treatment of hypoglycaemia, with more than 1,000 hypoglycaemic episodes recorded and analysed using continuous glucose monitoring and patient-reported outcomes.

Study design at a glance Population Adults with type 1 diabetes using insulin therapy Design 12-week randomised study comparing Klario versus participants' usual glucose-only products for self-treated hypoglycaemia Episodes >1,000 hypoglycaemic events analysed Assessments Continuous glucose monitoring and patient-reported outcomes on post-hypo experience and daily impact Primary outcome measures Post-hypoglycaemia Time-in-Range and recurrent hypoglycaemia over the observation window; 14-point patient reported outcomes assessment

In this study, use of Klario was associated with statistically significant differences in post-hypoglycaemia Time-in-Range and a 27% relative reduction in recurrent hypoglycaemic episodes over the predefined observation window, compared with glucose-only products. Participants also reported favourable experiences in day-to-day life when using Klario during hypoglycaemia episodes in the study:

92% reported they "never" or "rarely" experienced a hypo hangover

75% reported that they were able to get back to their day more quickly

70% reported less severe after-effects such as brain fog and fatigue

One participant, Julia, who has lived with type 1 diabetes, said: "My blood sugar rose and stayed on target. I usually have a crash pattern where you go up and down all day - a nightmare. I haven't had that pattern when using Klario during the study."

These findings contribute to a growing interest in how targeted nutrition might support people with diabetes in managing the day-to-day impact of hypoglycaemia alongside established medical care.

The full study has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism .

About Klario

Klario is a portable, ready-to-drink product designed for use during hypoglycaemic episodes in people living with diabetes. Its "Original" flavour has been developed to avoid the overly sweet taste and chalky texture some people report with conventional gels and tablets. Klario will be available from April 2026 at https://myklario.com/.

Klario is a food product for dietary use; it is not a medicine and is not intended to replace prescribed diabetes treatment or medical advice. People with diabetes should always follow the advice of their healthcare professional and national or local guidance on hypoglycaemia management.

Klario Results Day for people with diabetes

The Klario team is also hosting a free online "Results Day" seminar on Friday 24 April 2026 at 12.30pm for people living with diabetes. The session will include a walkthrough of the study results, a Q&A with the clinical team, and practical discussion on what the findings may mean for everyday hypo management.

People with diabetes can sign up at myklario.com/resultsday.

About Flow Health Science

Flow Health Science is a London-based company focused on "advanced nutrition" - mechanism-guided, clinically evaluated foods designed for specific health and performance needs, where outcomes are assessed in formal studies. Klario is its first product to launch, with additional products in development for other health and performance applications.

For more information about Klario, visit www.myklario.com or www.flowhealthscience.com , or X (Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Tara Lumley - press@flowhealthscience.com

Russell-Jones D, Smout V, Roy S, Myers G, Littlewood R, Shojaee-Moradie F. A novel glucose beta-hydroxybutyrate combination improves hypoglycaemia recovery and patient-reported outcomes in type 1 diabetes. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2026 May;28(5):3590-3597. doi: 10.1111/dom.70323. Epub 2025 Dec 8. PMID: 41362024; PMCID: PMC13071251.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962801/Klario.jpg

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