Peru's energy ministry has proposed market-based reforms for complementary electricity services to improve grid stability amid rising solar and wind generation. Latam Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) has published, via Ministerial Resolution No. 171-2026-MINEM/DM, a draft decree to approve regulations for complementary services and amend existing rules governing the electricity concessions law and the wholesale electricity market. The proposal aims to regulate the provision, remuneration and oversight of complementary electricity services, as solar and wind penetration increases in ...

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