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WKN: 888374 | ISIN: US55305B1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MI
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 15:45
111,00 Euro
+0,91 % +1,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
M/I HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M/I HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,00113,0014:18
111,00113,0014:06
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
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M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

2026 First Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts increased 3% to 2,350
  • Homes delivered decreased 3% to 1,914
  • Revenue declined 6% to $921 million
  • Gross margin of 22%
  • Pre-tax income of $89 million, 10% of revenue, down 39%
  • Net income of $68 million ($2.55 per diluted share) versus $111 million ($3.98 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.2 billion, with book value per share increasing to a record $125
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Return on equity of 12%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $89.2 million and net income of $67.8 million ($2.55 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $146.1 million and net income of $111.2 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Homes delivered in 2026's first quarter decreased 3% to 1,914 homes. This compares to 1,976 homes delivered in 2025's first quarter. New contracts increased 3% to 2,350 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2,292 in last year's first quarter. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2026 had a total sales value of $1.20 billion, a 23% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2026 decreased 21% to 2,245 homes, with an average sales price of $536,000. At March 31, 2025, backlog sales value was $1.56 billion, with backlog units of 2,847 and an average sales price of $548,000. M/I Homes had 230 communities at March 31, 2026 compared to 226 communities at March 31, 2025. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 10% in the first quarter of 2025.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "In the face of challenging market conditions, we produced very solid first quarter results - led by increased new contracts, gross margins of 22%, pre-tax income of 10%, and a return on equity of 12%. We continue to believe that long-term housing demand is supported by favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. We have a strong financial position with record shareholders' equity of $3.2 billion, cash of $767 million, and no borrowings under our $900 million credit facility. With a strong balance sheet, a diverse product offering, and well-located communities, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering solid results despite all of the market uncertainty."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2027.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2026


2025

New contracts

2,350


2,292

Average community count

231


223

Cancellation rate

8 %


10 %

Backlog units

2,245


2,847

Backlog sales value

$ 1,204,172


$ 1,559,251

Homes delivered

1,914


1,976

Average home closing price

$ 459


$ 476





Homebuilding revenue:




Housing revenue

$ 878,610


$ 940,031

Land revenue

10,866


4,542

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 889,476


$ 944,573





Financial services revenue

31,231


31,520

Total revenue

$ 920,707


$ 976,093





Cost of sales - operations

718,116


723,310

Gross margin

$ 202,591


$ 252,783

General and administrative expense

61,186


59,073

Selling expense

55,340


52,786

Operating income

$ 86,065


$ 140,924

Interest income, net of interest expense

(3,105)


(5,197)

Income before income taxes

$ 89,170


$ 146,121

Provision for income taxes

21,338


34,884

Net income

$ 67,832


$ 111,237





Earnings per share:




Basic

$ 2.61


$ 4.07

Diluted

$ 2.55


$ 3.98





Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

26,007


27,314

Diluted

26,562


27,941



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


March 31,


2026


2025

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 767,416


$ 776,378

Mortgage loans held for sale

261,807


238,583

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,866,252


1,666,045

Land held for sale

31,961


3,903

Homes under construction

1,267,202


1,342,424

Other inventory

233,686


192,333

Total Inventory

$ 3,399,101


$ 3,204,705





Property and equipment - net

31,879


33,569

Investments in joint venture arrangements

68,357


70,727

Operating lease right-of-use assets

53,116


57,428

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

4,508


13,451

Other assets

185,802


173,982

Total Assets

$ 4,788,386


$ 4,585,223





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$ 398,620


$ 397,846

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,999


297,495

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 696,619


$ 695,341





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

260,201


227,957

Total Debt

$ 956,820


$ 923,298





Accounts payable

215,817


228,909

Operating lease liabilities

54,867


58,960

Other liabilities

368,550


367,722

Total Liabilities

$ 1,596,054


$ 1,578,889





Shareholders' Equity

3,192,332


3,006,334

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,788,386


$ 4,585,223





Book value per common share

$ 124.75


$ 112.29

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (1)

18 %


19 %



(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.


M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2026


2025

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 135,731


$ 64,887

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ 5,118


$ (2,928)

Cash used in financing activities

$ (62,622)


$ (107,151)





Land/lot purchases

$ 79,240


$ 145,983

Land development spending

$ 104,363


$ 101,599

Land sale revenue

$ 10,866


$ 4,542

Land sale gross profit

$ 2,199


$ 786





Financial services pre-tax income

$ 14,097


$ 16,106



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2026


2025

Net income

$ 67,832


$ 111,237

Add:




Provision for income taxes

21,338


34,884

Interest income - net

(5,840)


(8,041)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

6,694


6,901

Depreciation and amortization

5,254


4,777

Non-cash charges

4,185


4,200

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 99,463


$ 153,958



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data




NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2026


2025


Change

Northern


1,026


1,065


(4) %

Southern


1,324


1,227


8 %

Total


2,350


2,292


3 %





HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2026


2025


Change

Northern


752


826


(9) %

Southern


1,162


1,150


1 %

Total


1,914


1,976


(3) %




BACKLOG


March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,110


$ 633


$ 570,000



1,375


$ 765


$ 556,000

Southern

1,135


$ 571


$ 503,000



1,472


$ 795


$ 540,000

Total

2,245


$ 1,204


$ 536,000



2,847


$ 1,559


$ 548,000




LAND POSITION SUMMARY


March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025


Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region

Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern

6,888


12,953


19,841



6,855


9,501


16,356

Southern

17,370


12,832


30,202



18,355


16,386


34,741

Total

24,258


25,785


50,043



25,210


25,887


51,097

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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