Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results of $0.72 per Common Share, up $0.06 per Common Share from First-Quarter 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.
- Net income, for the first-quarter of 2026 of $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first-quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to $12.3 million for the fourth-quarter 2025.
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
- First-quarter 2026 results include non-recurring, acquisition-related adjustments associated with the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.
- Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year-over-year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance-sheet management.
- Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.
- Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.
- Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
- Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Return on Assets of 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
CEO Commentary:
"Civista reported a solid start to 2026, with first-quarter net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share," said Dennis Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "Results for the quarter reflected continued expansion in net interest margin, disciplined expense management, and stable credit performance, while we proactively managed the balance sheet in a changing operating environment."
"During the first quarter, we continued to optimize our funding mix by reducing higher-cost sources, including brokered deposits and short-term FHLB advances, while growing core deposits," Shaffer said. "These actions contributed to lower funding costs and further strengthened our liquidity profile."
"We also successfully completed the integration and system conversion of The Farmers Savings Bank during the quarter," Shaffer added. "The conversion was executed smoothly and on schedule, reflecting our disciplined approach to integration and our commitment to minimizing disruption for customers and employees."
"As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management, and delivering consistent value for shareholders," Shaffer concluded. "Our community-banking model and diversified earnings profile position Civista well as we navigate the current economic environment and continue to support the communities we serve."
Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2025.
The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of FSB merger since November 7, 2025.
First-Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Net income of $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to the $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Successfully completed the core system conversion and operational integration of FSB, following its acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- The first-quarter of 2026 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger of FSB that closed in the fourth quarter of 2025 that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.
- Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year-over-year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance-sheet management.
- Net interest income of $37.8 million, up $5.1 million or 15.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and up $1.4 million or 3.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.
- Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.
- Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
- Return on average assets improved to 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Return on average equity increased to 10.97%, compared to 10.39% for the first quarter of 2025 and 9.26% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.26%.
- Tangible book value per share was $19.70 at March 31, 2026.
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, an increase from $0.17 per share in the prior quarter.
- Based on the March 31, 2026 closing share price of $22.79, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.16% and a payout ratio of 24.91%.
Assets
Total assets at March 31, 2026, were $4.3 billion, a decrease of $38.1 million, or 0.9% from December 31, 2025.
- Loan and lease balances decreased $40.4 million, or 1.2% since December 31, 2025 reflecting seasonal construction runoff and loan payoffs.
- Real Estate Construction loans decreased $30.9 million since December 31, 2025, mainly due to seasonal construction patterns that primarily sees its lowest activity in the first quarter combined with projects moving from temporary to permanent financing.
- Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied decreased $6.2 million since December 31, 2025 primarily related to loan payoffs.
- Residential Real Estate decreased $1.0 million since December 31, 2025 reflecting stable demand and portfolio runoff offsetting new originations.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits at March 31, 2026, were $3.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million, or 1.0% from December 31, 2025.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $18.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $18.6 million and $5.0 million in interest-bearing public funds and business interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, slightly offset by decreases of $4.6 million and $2.8 million in jumbo demand deposits and retail interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.
- Savings and money markets increased $56.7 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $27.0 million, $13.3 million, $8.8 million, $6.1 million, and $4.2 million in business money market deposits, ICS money market deposits, public fund money market, retail money market deposits, and statement savings, respectively.
- Time deposits decreased $16.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due a decrease of $15.4 million in jumbo CDs.
- Brokered deposits totaled $377.1 million at March 31, 2026, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $375.0 million and brokered money markets of $2.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from December 31, 2025, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.
- FHLB short-term advances totaled $100.0 million on March 31, 2026, down $75.0 million from December 31, 2025.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.4%, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year.
- Interest income increased $2.1 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a modest decline in asset yields due to a decrease in interest rates.
- Interest expense decreased $3.0 million year over year, as lower borrowing costs from reduced short-term FHLB advances and improved time deposit pricing more than offset the impact of continued growth in interest-bearing deposit balances.
- Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher-cost wholesale funding, and favorable repricing dynamics, partially offset by pressure from changes in asset mix.
Credit
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $2.2 million benefiting from a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to an expense of $1.6 million for the same period last year.
- Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the same period last year.
- The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.26% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.
- The allowance for credit losses was $40.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $40.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $42.0 million at December 31, 2025.
- Non-performing assets at March 31, 2026, were $30.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million or 3.3%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.70% and 0.72% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
- The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased slightly to 134.8% at March 31, 2026, from 134.3% at December 31, 2025.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $9.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 20.0%, when compared to the same period last year.
- Service charges increased $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher retail service charges, including retail overdraft fees.
- Net gain on sale of loans increased $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to the changes in the interest rate environment.
- Lease revenue and residual income decreased $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in operating lease originations in the first quarter of 2026 as the Company continues to shift towards finance leases.
- Other income increased $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. Income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded $0.5 million of income in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $29.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 10.1%, when compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense was increased by $0.4 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses resulting from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.
- Compensation expense increased $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries, commissions, and medical expenses associated from operating with higher full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
- The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 535 at March 31, 2026, compared with an average number of 520 for the same period in 2025.
- Other expenses increased $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
- The efficiency ratio was 60.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 64.9% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 10.1% increase in non-interest expenses, mostly offset by a 15.4% increase in net interest income and a 20.0% increase in non-interest income.
Taxes
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 16.8% compared to 14.8% for the same period last year.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2026, totaled $552.2 million, an increase of $8.8 million from December 31, 2025. This resulted from an increase of $11.3 million in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.9 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio.
Civista did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2026 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,504 shares held by employees, at an average price of $21.94 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$
3,252,342
$
49,230
6.14
%
$
3,099,440
47,646
6.23
%
Taxable securities ***
432,760
3,954
3.49
%
396,893
3,555
3.31
%
Non-taxable securities ***
285,277
2,303
3.94
%
286,481
2,340
3.91
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
32,765
322
3.91
%
18,895
192
4.13
%
Total interest-earning assets ***
$
4,003,144
$
55,809
5.66
%
$
3,801,709
$
53,733
5.71
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
39,130
43,203
Premises and equipment, net
39,989
46,404
Accrued interest receivable
14,196
13,567
Intangible assets
143,272
133,268
Bank owned life insurance
63,287
62,916
Other assets
51,682
58,588
Less allowance for loan losses
(41,663)
(39,956)
Total Assets
$
4,313,037
$
4,119,699
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$
1,655,416
$
5,431
1.33
%
$
1,578,949
$
5,729
1.47
%
Time
1,110,357
10,022
3.66
%
959,611
9,987
4.22
%
Short-term FHLB borrowings
148,656
1,348
3.68
%
355,589
3,929
4.48
%
Long-term FHLB borrowings
781
5
2.73
%
1,408
9
2.56
%
Other borrowings
3,913
72
7.50
%
6,430
145
9.14
%
Subordinated debentures
104,249
1,108
4.31
%
104,103
1,161
4.52
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,023,372
$
17,986
2.41
%
$
3,006,090
$
20,960
2.83
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
695,429
670,774
Other liabilities
40,296
45,814
Shareholders' equity
553,940
397,021
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,313,037
$
4,119,699
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
37,823
3.25
%
$
32,773
2.88
%
Net interest margin ***
3.85
%
3.51
%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $612 thousand and $622 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $41.3 million and $59.2 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Non-interest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Service charges
$
1,714
$
1,524
$
190
12.5
%
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
33
(29)
62
213.8
%
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
1,605
604
1,001
165.7
%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,386
1,326
60
4.5
%
Wealth management fees
1,433
1,340
93
6.9
%
Lease revenue and residual income
1,630
1,896
(266)
-14.0
%
Bank owned life insurance
390
387
3
0.8
%
Swap fees
56
72
(16)
-22.2
%
Other
1,184
740
444
60.0
%
Total non-interest income
$
9,431
$
7,860
$
1,571
20.0
%
Non-interest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Compensation expense
$
16,229
$
14,043
$
2,186
15.6
%
Net occupancy expense
1,623
1,634
(11)
-0.7
%
Contracted data processing
730
567
163
28.7
%
FDIC assessment
423
873
(450)
-51.5
%
State franchise tax
554
526
28
5.3
%
Professional services
1,585
2,090
(505)
-24.2
%
Equipment expense
2,089
2,103
(14)
-0.7
%
ATM/Interchange expense
732
580
152
26.2
%
Marketing
478
296
182
61.5
%
Amortization of core deposit intangible
696
332
364
109.6
%
Software maintenance expense
1,475
1,277
198
15.5
%
Other
3,259
2,805
454
16.2
%
Total non-interest expense
$
29,873
$
27,126
$
2,747
10.1
%
End of period loan and lease balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$
310,400
$
308,692
$
1,708
0.6
%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
390,786
385,547
5,239
1.4
%
Non-owner Occupied
1,232,781
1,239,017
(6,236)
-0.5
%
Residential Real Estate
943,425
944,328
(903)
-0.1
%
Real Estate Construction
254,254
285,137
(30,883)
-10.8
%
Farm Real Estate
32,700
37,775
(5,075)
-13.4
%
Lease financing receivable
32,693
35,103
(2,410)
-6.9
%
Consumer and Other
32,628
34,447
(1,819)
-5.3
%
Total Loans
$
3,229,667
$
3,270,046
$
(40,379)
-1.2
%
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
703,778
$
702,032
$
1,746
0.2
%
Interest-bearing demand
419,295
400,403
18,892
4.7
%
Savings and money market
1,291,253
1,234,593
56,660
4.6
%
Time deposits
710,423
727,294
(16,871)
-2.3
%
Brokered deposits
377,141
402,142
(25,001)
-6.2
%
Total Deposits
$
3,501,890
$
3,466,464
$
35,426
1.0
%
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2026
2025
Beginning of period
$
42,020
$
39,669
Charge-offs
(806)
(976)
Recoveries
90
343
Provision
(768)
1,248
End of period
$
40,536
$
40,284
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2026
2025
Beginning of period
$
3,236
$
3,380
Provision
139
319
End of period
$
3,375
$
3,699
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2025
Non-accrual loans
$
29,400
$
30,834
Restructured loans, accruing
538
14
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
229
462
Total non-performing loans
30,167
31,310
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
30,167
$
31,310
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Interest income
$
55,809
$
53,733
Interest expense
17,986
20,960
Net interest income
37,823
32,773
Provision for credit losses
(768)
1,248
Provision for unfunded commitments
139
319
Net interest income after provision
38,452
31,206
Non-interest income
9,431
7,860
Non-interest expense
29,873
27,126
Income before taxes
18,010
11,940
Income tax expense
3,021
1,772
Net income
14,989
10,168
Net income available
to common shareholders
$
14,989
$
10,168
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.18
$
0.17
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$
14,989
$
10,168
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
28
44
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$
14,961
$
10,124
Weighted average common shares outstanding
20,745,499
15,488,813
Less average participating securities
39,169
66,711
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
20,706,330
15,422,102
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.72
0.66
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.41
%
1.00
%
Return on average equity
10.97
%
10.39
%
Dividend payout ratio
24.91
%
25.90
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.85
%
3.51
%
Effective tax rate
16.77
%
14.84
%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
83,525
$
77,320
Investment in time deposits
2,880
1,165
Investment securities
682,462
684,600
Loans held for sale
6,940
7,180
Loans
3,229,667
3,270,046
Less: allowance for credit losses
(40,536)
(42,020)
Net loans
3,189,131
3,228,026
Other securities
25,144
25,942
Premises and equipment, net
39,055
40,611
Goodwill and other intangibles
142,774
143,538
Bank owned life insurance
63,543
63,153
Other assets
62,868
64,918
Total assets
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
Total deposits
$
3,501,890
$
3,466,464
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
100,000
175,000
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
739
855
Subordinated debentures
104,276
104,234
Other borrowings
3,594
4,090
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
35,580
42,336
Total liabilities
3,746,079
3,792,979
Common shares
420,488
419,769
Retained earnings
251,041
239,784
Treasury shares
(76,082)
(75,764)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(43,204)
(40,315)
Total shareholders' equity
552,243
543,474
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
March 31,
December 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Shares outstanding at period end
20,783,348
20,746,474
Book value per share
$
26.57
$
26.20
Equity to asset ratio
12.85
%
12.53
%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.26
%
1.28
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.70
%
0.72
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
134.37
%
134.21
%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$
29,400
$
30,834
Restructured loans
538
14
Other real estate owned
-
-
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
229
462
Total
$
30,167
$
31,310
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
End of Period Balances
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
83,525
$
77,320
$
62,766
$
73,858
$
90,456
Investment in time deposits
2,880
1,165
735
715
960
Investment securities
682,462
684,600
657,189
645,228
648,537
Loans held for sale
6,940
7,180
8,012
10,733
4,324
Loans and leases
3,229,667
3,270,046
3,095,994
3,151,124
3,104,036
Allowance for credit losses
(40,536)
(42,020)
(40,254)
(40,455)
(40,284)
Net Loans
3,189,131
3,228,026
3,055,740
3,110,669
3,063,752
Other securities
25,144
25,942
27,901
36,195
32,592
Premises and equipment, net
39,055
40,611
40,910
42,922
45,107
Goodwill and other intangibles
142,774
143,538
132,276
132,631
133,026
Bank owned life insurance
63,543
63,153
62,756
63,555
63,170
Other assets
62,868
64,918
65,049
69,363
64,793
Total Assets
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
$
4,113,334
$
4,185,869
$
4,146,717
Liabilities
Total deposits
$
3,501,890
$
3,466,464
$
3,230,463
$
3,196,207
$
3,238,888
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
100,000
175,000
232,000
433,500
360,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
739
855
970
1,103
1,355
Subordinated debentures
104,276
104,234
104,213
104,172
104,130
Other borrowings
3,594
4,090
4,699
5,379
6,140
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
35,580
42,336
41,961
41,371
38,770
Total liabilities
3,746,079
3,792,979
3,614,306
3,781,732
3,749,283
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
420,488
419,769
388,458
312,589
312,192
Retained earnings
251,041
239,784
230,798
221,321
212,944
Treasury shares
(76,082)
(75,764)
(75,760)
(75,753)
(75,753)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(43,204)
(40,315)
(44,468)
(54,020)
(51,949)
Total shareholders' equity
552,243
543,474
499,028
404,137
397,434
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
$
4,113,334
$
4,185,869
$
4,146,717
Shares outstanding at period end
20,783,348
20,746,474
19,312,726
15,529,342
15,519,072
Book value per share
$
26.57
$
26.20
$
25.84
$
26.02
$
25.61
Equity to asset ratio
12.85
%
12.53
%
12.13
%
9.65
%
9.58
%
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.26
%
1.28
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
1.30
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.70
%
0.72
%
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.75
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
134.37
%
134.21
%
176.52
%
176.11
%
129.99
%
Non-performing asset analysis
Non-accrual loans
$
29,400
$
30,834
$
22,615
$
22,742
$
30,989
Restructured loans
538
14
12
7
-
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
229
462
177
223
146
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
209
209
Total
$
30,167
$
31,310
$
22,804
$
23,181
$
31,344
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Quarterly Average Balances
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Assets:
Earning assets
$
4,003,144
$
3,939,580
$
3,829,484
$
3,841,369
$
3,801,709
Securities
718,037
694,263
676,938
682,035
683,374
Loans
3,252,342
3,197,327
3,128,033
3,136,091
3,099,440
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$
3,461,202
$
3,424,018
$
3,237,025
$
3,190,592
$
3,209,277
Interest-bearing deposits
2,765,773
2,717,751
2,574,153
2,538,500
2,538,561
Other interest-bearing liabilities
257,599
256,899
383,305
523,824
461,100
Total shareholders' equity
553,940
525,673
472,993
400,915
397,021
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
End of period loan and lease balances
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Commercial and Agriculture
$
310,400
$
308,692
$
302,407
$
338,598
$
330,627
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
390,786
385,547
384,176
378,248
378,095
Non-owner Occupied
1,232,781
1,239,017
1,216,031
1,263,612
1,246,025
Residential Real Estate
943,425
944,328
842,362
815,408
773,349
Real Estate Construction
254,254
285,137
278,163
277,643
297,589
Farm Real Estate
32,700
37,775
23,713
23,866
22,399
Lease financing receivable
32,693
35,103
38,960
42,758
44,570
Consumer and Other
32,628
34,447
10,182
10,991
11,382
Total Loans
$
3,229,667
$
3,270,046
$
3,095,994
$
3,151,124
$
3,104,036
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
End of period deposit balances
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
703,778
$
702,032
$
651,934
$
647,609
$
648,683
Interest-bearing demand
419,295
400,403
415,620
433,089
467,601
Savings and money market
1,291,253
1,234,593
1,129,985
1,100,660
1,146,480
Time deposits
710,423
727,294
601,757
560,702
515,910
Brokered deposits
377,141
402,142
431,167
454,147
460,214
Total Deposits
$
3,501,890
$
3,466,464
$
3,230,463
$
3,196,207
$
3,238,888
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Income statement
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Total interest and dividend income
$
55,809
$
55,741
$
55,240
$
56,271
$
53,733
Total interest expense
17,986
19,290
20,695
21,457
20,960
Net interest income
37,823
36,451
34,545
34,814
32,773
Provision for credit losses
(768)
724
378
1,171
1,248
Provision for unfunded commitments
139
(139)
(178)
(146)
319
Non-interest income
9,431
9,884
9,633
6,589
7,860
Non-interest expense
29,873
31,003
28,327
27,482
27,126
Income before taxes
18,010
14,747
15,651
12,896
11,940
Income tax expense
3,021
2,480
2,891
1,881
1,772
Net income
$
14,989
$
12,267
$
12,760
$
11,015
$
10,168
Net income available to common shareholders
$
14,989
$
12,267
$
12,760
$
11,015
$
10,168
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$
14,989
$
12,267
$
12,760
$
11,015
$
10,168
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
28
48
61
45
44
Net income available to common shareholders - basic
$
14,961
$
12,219
$
12,699
$
10,970
$
10,124
Weighted average common shares outstanding
20,745,499
20,185,285
18,767,307
15,524,490
15,488,813
Less average participating securities
39,169
90,281
91,743
96,692
66,711
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
20,706,330
20,095,004
18,675,564
15,427,798
15,422,102
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.61
$
0.68
$
0.71
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.72
$
0.61
$
0.68
$
0.71
$
0.66
Common shares dividend paid
$
3,732
$
3,283
$
3,283
$
2,638
$
2,636
Dividends paid per common share
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Selected financial ratios
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Return on average assets
1.41
%
1.14
%
1.22
%
1.06
%
1.00
%
Return on average equity
10.97
%
9.26
%
10.70
%
11.02
%
10.39
%
Dividend payout ratio
24.91
%
27.97
%
25.00
%
23.96
%
25.90
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.85
%
3.69
%
3.58
%
3.64
%
3.51
%
Effective tax rate
16.77
%
16.82
%
18.47
%
14.59
%
14.84
%
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Non-interest income
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Service charges
$
1,714
$
1,706
$
1,667
$
1,564
$
1,524
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
33
120
255
(74)
(29)
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
1,605
1,594
1,450
841
604
ATM/Interchange fees
1,386
1,722
1,435
1,418
1,326
Wealth management fees
1,433
1,473
1,402
1,325
1,340
Lease revenue and residual income
1,630
1,518
1,934
525
1,896
Bank owned life insurance
390
397
666
386
387
Swap fees
56
150
-
53
72
Other
1,184
1,204
824
551
740
Total non-interest income
$
9,431
$
9,884
|
$
9,633
$
6,589
$
7,860
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Non-interest expense
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Compensation expense
$
16,229
$
14,526
$
15,161
$
15,011
$
14,043
Net occupancy expense
1,623
1,410
1,466
1,419
1,634
Contracted data processing
730
672
559
536
567
FDIC assessment
423
493
627
689
873
State franchise tax
554
343
536
634
526
Professional services
1,585
1,467
1,225
1,798
2,090
Equipment expense
2,089
2,032
2,205
1,764
2,103
ATM/Interchange expense
732
710
755
683
580
Marketing
478
410
391
289
296
Amortization of core deposit intangible
696
576
318
338
332
Software maintenance expense
1,475
1,411
1,480
1,294
1,277
Other
3,259
6,953
3,604
3,027
2,805
Total non-interest expense
$
29,873
$
31,003
$
28,327
$
27,482
$
27,126
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Asset quality
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$
42,020
$
40,254
$
40,455
$
40,284
$
39,669
CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB
-
1,960
-
-
-
Charge-offs
(806)
(1,064)
(662)
(1,092)
(976)
Recoveries
90
146
83
92
343
Provision
(768)
724
378
1,171
1,248
End of period
$
40,536
$
42,020
$
40,254
$
40,455
$
40,284
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$
3,236
$
3,375
$
3,553
$
3,699
$
3,380
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
139
(139)
(178)
(146)
319
End of period
$
3,375
$
3,236
$
3,375
$
3,553
$
3,699
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.26
%
1.28
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
1.30
%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
134.37
%
134.29
%
176.52
%
174.52
%
129.12
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
134.37
%
134.29
%
176.52
%
176.11
%
129.99
%
Nonperforming assets
Non-accrual loans
$
29,400
$
30,815
$
22,615
$
22,742
$
30,989
Restructured loans
538
14
12
7
-
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
229
461
177
223
-
Total non-performing loans
30,167
31,290
22,804
22,972
30,989
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
209
209
Total non-performing assets
$
30,167
$
31,290
$
22,804
$
23,181
$
31,198
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Capital and liquidity
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.57
%
11.32
%
10.96
%
8.80
%
8.66
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.12
%
14.51
%
14.19
%
11.18
%
10.97
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.67
%
18.02
%
17.80
%
14.73
%
14.53
%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.85
%
9.54
%
9.21
%
6.70
%
6.59
%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$
552,243
$
543,474
$
499,028
$
404,137
$
397,434
Less: Preferred Equity
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
142,774
143,538
132,276
132,631
133,026
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
409,469
$
399,936
$
366,752
$
271,506
$
264,408
Total Shares Outstanding
20,783,348
20,746,474
19,312,726
15,529,342
15,519,072
Tangible book value per share
$
19.70
$
19.28
$
18.99
$
17.48
$
17.04
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$
4,298,322
$
4,336,453
$
4,113,334
$
4,185,869
$
4,146,717
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
142,774
143,538
132,276
132,631
133,026
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
4,155,548
$
4,192,915
$
3,981,058
$
4,053,238
$
4,013,691
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.85
%
9.54
%
9.21
%
6.70
%
6.59
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
2026
2025
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
29,873
$
27,126
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
696
332
Less: Acquisition related expenses
427
-
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
28,750
$
26,794
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
37,823
$
32,773
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
612
622
Noninterest income (GAAP)
9,431
7,860
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
33
(29)
Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP)
$
47,833
$
41,284
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
60.1
%
64.9
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
29,873
$
31,003
$
28,327
$
27,482
$
27,126
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
696
576
318
339
332
Less: Acquisition related expenses
427
3,424
664
5
-
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
28,750
$
27,003
$
27,345
$
27,138
$
26,794
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
37,823
$
36,451
$
34,545
$
34,814
$
32,773
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
612
620
618
621
622
Noninterest income (GAAP)
9,431
9,884
9,633
6,589
7,860
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
33
120
255
(74)
(29)
Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP)
$
47,833
$
46,835
$
44,541
$
42,098
$
41,284
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
60.1
%
57.7
%
61.4
%
64.5
%
64.9
%
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Net interest margin (non-GAAP):
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
37,823
$
36,451
$
34,545
$
34,814
$
32,773
Tax-equivalent adjustment
612
620
618
621
622
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
38,435
37,071
35,163
35,435
33,395
Average earning assets (GAAP)
$
4,003,144
$
3,939,580
$
3,829,484
$
3,841,369
$
3,801,709
Unrealized loss adjustment
41,288
46,944
62,947
64,110
59,117
Adjusted average earning assets
4,044,432
3,986,524
3,892,431
3,905,479
3,860,826
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP)
3.85
%
3.69
%
3.58
%
3.64
%
3.51
%
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
Non-Recurring
As Reported
Adjustments
As Adjusted
Interest income
$
55,809
$
-
$
55,809
Interest expense
17,986
-
17,986
Net interest income
37,823
-
37,823
Provision for credit losses
(768)
-
(768)
Provision for unfunded commitments
139
-
139
Net interest income after provision
38,452
-
38,452
Non-interest income
9,431
-
9,431
Non-interest expense
29,873
427
29,446
Income before taxes
18,010
(427)
18,437
Income tax expense
3,021
(69)
3,090
Net income
$
14,989
$
(358)
$
15,347
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.72
$
(0.02)
$
0.74
Diluted
$
0.72
$
(0.02)
$
0.74
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
As Reported
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest income
$
55,809
$
55,741
$
55,240
$
56,271
Interest expense
17,986
19,290
20,695
21,457
Net interest income
37,823
36,451
34,545
34,814
Provision for credit losses
(768)
724
378
1,171
Provision for unfunded commitments
139
(139)
(178)
(146)
Net interest income after provision
38,452
35,866
34,345
33,789
Non-interest income
9,431
9,884
9,633
6,589
Non-interest expense
29,873
31,003
28,327
27,482
Income before taxes
18,010
14,747
15,651
12,896
Income tax expense
3,021
2,480
2,891
1,881
Net income
$
14,989
$
12,267
$
12,760
$
11,015
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.61
$
0.68
$
0.71
Diluted
$
0.72
$
0.61
$
0.68
$
0.71
Net Interest Margin
3.85
%
3.69
%
3.58
%
3.64
%
As Adjusted
Interest income
$
55,809
$
55,741
$
55,240
$
54,650
Interest expense
17,986
19,290
20,695
21,457
Net interest income
37,823
36,451
34,545
33,193
Provision for credit losses
(768)
724
378
1,171
Provision for unfunded commitments
139
(139)
(178)
(146)
Net interest income after provision
38,452
35,866
34,345
32,168
Non-interest income
9,431
9,884
9,633
7,633
Non-interest expense
29,446
27,579
27,663
27,793
Income before taxes
18,437
18,171
16,315
12,008
Income tax expense
3,090
3,048
3,001
1,750
Net income
$
15,347
$
15,123
$
13,314
$
10,258
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.74
$
0.75
$
0.71
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.75
$
0.71
$
0.66
Net Interest Margin
3.85
%
3.69
%
3.58
%
3.47
%
Three Months Ended
Non-Recurring Adjustments
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,621
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
Net interest income
-
-
-
1,621
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision
-
-
-
1,621
Non-interest income
-
-
-
(1,044)
Non-interest expense
427
3,424
664
(311)
Income before taxes
(427)
(3,424)
(664)
888
Income tax expense
(69)
(568)
(110)
131
Net income
$
(358)
$
(2,856)
$
(554)
$
757
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
(0.02)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.03)
$
0.05
Diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.03)
$
0.05
Net Interest Margin
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.17
%
Non-recurring adjustments summary:
First-Quarter 2026
The quarter ended March 31, 2026 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax basis.
Fourth-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended December 31, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis.
Third-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended September 30, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis.
Second-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan and lease portfolio resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.