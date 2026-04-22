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WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
20,000 Euro
-1,96 % -0,400
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19,20021,20014:17
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results of $0.72 per Common Share, up $0.06 per Common Share from First-Quarter 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.

  • Net income, for the first-quarter of 2026 of $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first-quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to $12.3 million for the fourth-quarter 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • First-quarter 2026 results include non-recurring, acquisition-related adjustments associated with the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.
  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year-over-year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance-sheet management.
  • Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.
  • Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

CEO Commentary:

"Civista reported a solid start to 2026, with first-quarter net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share," said Dennis Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "Results for the quarter reflected continued expansion in net interest margin, disciplined expense management, and stable credit performance, while we proactively managed the balance sheet in a changing operating environment."

"During the first quarter, we continued to optimize our funding mix by reducing higher-cost sources, including brokered deposits and short-term FHLB advances, while growing core deposits," Shaffer said. "These actions contributed to lower funding costs and further strengthened our liquidity profile."

"We also successfully completed the integration and system conversion of The Farmers Savings Bank during the quarter," Shaffer added. "The conversion was executed smoothly and on schedule, reflecting our disciplined approach to integration and our commitment to minimizing disruption for customers and employees."

"As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management, and delivering consistent value for shareholders," Shaffer concluded. "Our community-banking model and diversified earnings profile position Civista well as we navigate the current economic environment and continue to support the communities we serve."

Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of FSB merger since November 7, 2025.

First-Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to the $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Successfully completed the core system conversion and operational integration of FSB, following its acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • The first-quarter of 2026 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger of FSB that closed in the fourth quarter of 2025 that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.
  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year-over-year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance-sheet management.
  • Net interest income of $37.8 million, up $5.1 million or 15.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and up $1.4 million or 3.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average assets improved to 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average equity increased to 10.97%, compared to 10.39% for the first quarter of 2025 and 9.26% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.26%.
  • Tangible book value per share was $19.70 at March 31, 2026.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, an increase from $0.17 per share in the prior quarter.
  • Based on the March 31, 2026 closing share price of $22.79, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.16% and a payout ratio of 24.91%.

Assets

Total assets at March 31, 2026, were $4.3 billion, a decrease of $38.1 million, or 0.9% from December 31, 2025.

  • Loan and lease balances decreased $40.4 million, or 1.2% since December 31, 2025 reflecting seasonal construction runoff and loan payoffs.
  • Real Estate Construction loans decreased $30.9 million since December 31, 2025, mainly due to seasonal construction patterns that primarily sees its lowest activity in the first quarter combined with projects moving from temporary to permanent financing.
  • Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied decreased $6.2 million since December 31, 2025 primarily related to loan payoffs.
  • Residential Real Estate decreased $1.0 million since December 31, 2025 reflecting stable demand and portfolio runoff offsetting new originations.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at March 31, 2026, were $3.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million, or 1.0% from December 31, 2025.

  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $18.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $18.6 million and $5.0 million in interest-bearing public funds and business interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, slightly offset by decreases of $4.6 million and $2.8 million in jumbo demand deposits and retail interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.
  • Savings and money markets increased $56.7 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $27.0 million, $13.3 million, $8.8 million, $6.1 million, and $4.2 million in business money market deposits, ICS money market deposits, public fund money market, retail money market deposits, and statement savings, respectively.
  • Time deposits decreased $16.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due a decrease of $15.4 million in jumbo CDs.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $377.1 million at March 31, 2026, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $375.0 million and brokered money markets of $2.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from December 31, 2025, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $100.0 million on March 31, 2026, down $75.0 million from December 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.4%, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year.

  • Interest income increased $2.1 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a modest decline in asset yields due to a decrease in interest rates.
  • Interest expense decreased $3.0 million year over year, as lower borrowing costs from reduced short-term FHLB advances and improved time deposit pricing more than offset the impact of continued growth in interest-bearing deposit balances.
  • Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher-cost wholesale funding, and favorable repricing dynamics, partially offset by pressure from changes in asset mix.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $2.2 million benefiting from a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to an expense of $1.6 million for the same period last year.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.26% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $40.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $40.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $42.0 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets at March 31, 2026, were $30.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million or 3.3%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.70% and 0.72% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased slightly to 134.8% at March 31, 2026, from 134.3% at December 31, 2025.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $9.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 20.0%, when compared to the same period last year.

  • Service charges increased $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher retail service charges, including retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to the changes in the interest rate environment.
  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in operating lease originations in the first quarter of 2026 as the Company continues to shift towards finance leases.
  • Other income increased $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. Income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded $0.5 million of income in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $29.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 10.1%, when compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense was increased by $0.4 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses resulting from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

  • Compensation expense increased $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries, commissions, and medical expenses associated from operating with higher full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.
  • The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 535 at March 31, 2026, compared with an average number of 520 for the same period in 2025.
  • Other expenses increased $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio was 60.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 64.9% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 10.1% increase in non-interest expenses, mostly offset by a 15.4% increase in net interest income and a 20.0% increase in non-interest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 16.8% compared to 14.8% for the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2026, totaled $552.2 million, an increase of $8.8 million from December 31, 2025. This resulted from an increase of $11.3 million in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.9 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2026 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,504 shares held by employees, at an average price of $21.94 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2026



2025



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,252,342


$

49,230



6.14

%


$

3,099,440



47,646



6.23

%

Taxable securities ***


432,760



3,954



3.49

%



396,893



3,555



3.31

%

Non-taxable securities ***


285,277



2,303



3.94

%



286,481



2,340



3.91

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


32,765



322



3.91

%



18,895



192



4.13

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

4,003,144


$

55,809



5.66

%


$

3,801,709


$

53,733



5.71

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial institutions


39,130








43,203






Premises and equipment, net


39,989








46,404






Accrued interest receivable


14,196








13,567






Intangible assets


143,272








133,268






Bank owned life insurance


63,287








62,916






Other assets


51,682








58,588






Less allowance for loan losses


(41,663)








(39,956)






Total Assets

$

4,313,037







$

4,119,699




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,655,416


$

5,431



1.33

%


$

1,578,949


$

5,729



1.47

%

Time


1,110,357



10,022



3.66

%



959,611



9,987



4.22

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


148,656



1,348



3.68

%



355,589



3,929



4.48

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


781



5



2.73

%



1,408



9



2.56

%

Other borrowings


3,913



72



7.50

%



6,430



145



9.14

%

Subordinated debentures


104,249



1,108



4.31

%



104,103



1,161



4.52

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,023,372


$

17,986



2.41

%


$

3,006,090


$

20,960



2.83

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


695,429








670,774






Other liabilities


40,296








45,814






Shareholders' equity


553,940








397,021






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,313,037







$

4,119,699




















Net interest income and interest rate spread



$

37,823



3.25

%




$

32,773



2.88

%















Net interest margin ***






3.85

%







3.51

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $612 thousand and $622 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $41.3 million and $59.2 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.


Non-interest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

1,714



$

1,524



$

190




12.5

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


33




(29)




62




213.8

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases


1,605




604




1,001




165.7

%

ATM/Interchange fees


1,386




1,326




60




4.5

%

Wealth management fees


1,433




1,340




93




6.9

%

Lease revenue and residual income


1,630




1,896




(266)




-14.0

%

Bank owned life insurance


390




387




3




0.8

%

Swap fees


56




72




(16)




-22.2

%

Other


1,184




740




444




60.0

%

Total non-interest income

$

9,431



$

7,860



$

1,571




20.0

%













Non-interest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

16,229



$

14,043



$

2,186




15.6

%

Net occupancy expense


1,623




1,634




(11)




-0.7

%

Contracted data processing


730




567




163




28.7

%

FDIC assessment


423




873




(450)




-51.5

%

State franchise tax


554




526




28




5.3

%

Professional services


1,585




2,090




(505)




-24.2

%

Equipment expense


2,089




2,103




(14)




-0.7

%

ATM/Interchange expense


732




580




152




26.2

%

Marketing


478




296




182




61.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


696




332




364




109.6

%

Software maintenance expense


1,475




1,277




198




15.5

%

Other


3,259




2,805




454




16.2

%

Total non-interest expense

$

29,873



$

27,126



$

2,747




10.1

%













End of period loan and lease balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













March 31,



December 31,









2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Commercial and Agriculture

$

310,400



$

308,692



$

1,708




0.6

%

Commercial Real Estate:












Owner Occupied


390,786




385,547




5,239




1.4

%

Non-owner Occupied


1,232,781




1,239,017




(6,236)




-0.5

%

Residential Real Estate


943,425




944,328




(903)




-0.1

%

Real Estate Construction


254,254




285,137




(30,883)




-10.8

%

Farm Real Estate


32,700




37,775




(5,075)




-13.4

%

Lease financing receivable


32,693




35,103




(2,410)




-6.9

%

Consumer and Other


32,628




34,447




(1,819)




-5.3

%

Total Loans

$

3,229,667



$

3,270,046



$

(40,379)




-1.2

%













End of period deposit balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













March 31,



December 31,









2026



2025



$ Change



% Change


Noninterest-bearing demand

$

703,778



$

702,032



$

1,746




0.2

%

Interest-bearing demand


419,295




400,403




18,892




4.7

%

Savings and money market


1,291,253




1,234,593




56,660




4.6

%

Time deposits


710,423




727,294




(16,871)




-2.3

%

Brokered deposits


377,141




402,142




(25,001)




-6.2

%

Total Deposits

$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464



$

35,426




1.0

%

Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

42,020



$

39,669


Charge-offs


(806)




(976)


Recoveries


90




343


Provision


(768)




1,248


End of period

$

40,536



$

40,284








Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025


Beginning of period

$

3,236



$

3,380


Provision


139




319


End of period

$

3,375



$

3,699








(dollars in thousands)

March 31,



December 31,



2026



2025


Non-accrual loans

$

29,400



$

30,834


Restructured loans, accruing


538




14


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


229




462


Total non-performing loans


30,167




31,310


Other Real Estate Owned


-




-


Total non-performing assets

$

30,167



$

31,310


Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations









Three Months Ended




March 31,




2026



2025










Interest income

$

55,809



$

53,733



Interest expense


17,986




20,960



Net interest income


37,823




32,773



Provision for credit losses


(768)




1,248



Provision for unfunded commitments


139




319



Net interest income after provision


38,452




31,206



Non-interest income


9,431




7,860



Non-interest expense


29,873




27,126



Income before taxes


18,010




11,940



Income tax expense


3,021




1,772



Net income


14,989




10,168



Net income available







to common shareholders

$

14,989



$

10,168










Dividends paid per common share

$

0.18



$

0.17










Earnings per common share







Basic







Net income

$

14,989



$

10,168



Less allocation of earnings and







dividends to participating securities


28




44



Net income available to common







shareholders - basic

$

14,961



$

10,124



Weighted average common shares outstanding


20,745,499




15,488,813



Less average participating securities


39,169




66,711



Weighted average number of shares outstanding







used to calculate basic earnings per share


20,706,330




15,422,102










Earnings per common share







Basic

$

0.72



$

0.66



Diluted

$

0.72




0.66










Selected financial ratios:







Return on average assets


1.41

%



1.00

%


Return on average equity


10.97

%



10.39

%


Dividend payout ratio


24.91

%



25.90

%


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.85

%



3.51

%


Effective tax rate


16.77

%



14.84

%


Selected Balance Sheet Items


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









March 31,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Cash and due from financial institutions

$

83,525



$

77,320


Investment in time deposits


2,880




1,165


Investment securities


682,462




684,600


Loans held for sale


6,940




7,180


Loans


3,229,667




3,270,046


Less: allowance for credit losses


(40,536)




(42,020)


Net loans


3,189,131




3,228,026


Other securities


25,144




25,942


Premises and equipment, net


39,055




40,611


Goodwill and other intangibles


142,774




143,538


Bank owned life insurance


63,543




63,153


Other assets


62,868




64,918


Total assets

$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453








Total deposits

$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464


Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


100,000




175,000


Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


739




855


Subordinated debentures


104,276




104,234


Other borrowings


3,594




4,090


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


35,580




42,336


Total liabilities


3,746,079




3,792,979


Common shares


420,488




419,769


Retained earnings


251,041




239,784


Treasury shares


(76,082)




(75,764)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(43,204)




(40,315)


Total shareholders' equity


552,243




543,474


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453









March 31,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Shares outstanding at period end


20,783,348




20,746,474


Book value per share

$

26.57



$

26.20


Equity to asset ratio


12.85

%



12.53

%







Selected asset quality ratios:






Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.26

%



1.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.70

%



0.72

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


134.37

%



134.21

%







Non-performing asset analysis






Nonaccrual loans

$

29,400



$

30,834


Restructured loans


538




14


Other real estate owned


-




-


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


229




462


Total

$

30,167



$

31,310


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



End of Period Balances

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



















Assets
















Cash and due from banks

$

83,525



$

77,320



$

62,766



$

73,858



$

90,456



Investment in time deposits


2,880




1,165




735




715




960



Investment securities


682,462




684,600




657,189




645,228




648,537



Loans held for sale


6,940




7,180




8,012




10,733




4,324



Loans and leases


3,229,667




3,270,046




3,095,994




3,151,124




3,104,036



Allowance for credit losses


(40,536)




(42,020)




(40,254)




(40,455)




(40,284)



Net Loans


3,189,131




3,228,026




3,055,740




3,110,669




3,063,752



Other securities


25,144




25,942




27,901




36,195




32,592



Premises and equipment, net


39,055




40,611




40,910




42,922




45,107



Goodwill and other intangibles


142,774




143,538




132,276




132,631




133,026



Bank owned life insurance


63,543




63,153




62,756




63,555




63,170



Other assets


62,868




64,918




65,049




69,363




64,793



Total Assets

$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717



















Liabilities
















Total deposits

$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463



$

3,196,207



$

3,238,888



Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term


100,000




175,000




232,000




433,500




360,000



Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term


739




855




970




1,103




1,355



Subordinated debentures


104,276




104,234




104,213




104,172




104,130



Other borrowings


3,594




4,090




4,699




5,379




6,140



Accrued expenses and other liabilities


35,580




42,336




41,961




41,371




38,770



Total liabilities


3,746,079




3,792,979




3,614,306




3,781,732




3,749,283



















Shareholders' Equity
















Common shares


420,488




419,769




388,458




312,589




312,192



Retained earnings


251,041




239,784




230,798




221,321




212,944



Treasury shares


(76,082)




(75,764)




(75,760)




(75,753)




(75,753)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(43,204)




(40,315)




(44,468)




(54,020)




(51,949)



Total shareholders' equity


552,243




543,474




499,028




404,137




397,434



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717



















Shares outstanding at period end


20,783,348




20,746,474




19,312,726




15,529,342




15,519,072



















Book value per share

$

26.57



$

26.20



$

25.84



$

26.02



$

25.61



Equity to asset ratio


12.85

%



12.53

%



12.13

%



9.65

%



9.58

%



















March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Selected asset quality ratios:
















Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.26

%



1.28

%



1.30

%



1.28

%



1.30

%


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.70

%



0.72

%



0.55

%



0.55

%



0.75

%


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


134.37

%



134.21

%



176.52

%



176.11

%



129.99

%


















Non-performing asset analysis
















Non-accrual loans

$

29,400



$

30,834



$

22,615



$

22,742



$

30,989



Restructured loans


538




14




12




7




-



90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


229




462




177




223




146



Other real estate owned


-




-




-




209




209



Total

$

30,167



$

31,310



$

22,804



$

23,181



$

31,344




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Quarterly Average Balances

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Assets:
















Earning assets

$

4,003,144



$

3,939,580



$

3,829,484



$

3,841,369



$

3,801,709



Securities


718,037




694,263




676,938




682,035




683,374



Loans


3,252,342




3,197,327




3,128,033




3,136,091




3,099,440



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
















Total deposits

$

3,461,202



$

3,424,018



$

3,237,025



$

3,190,592



$

3,209,277



Interest-bearing deposits


2,765,773




2,717,751




2,574,153




2,538,500




2,538,561



Other interest-bearing liabilities


257,599




256,899




383,305




523,824




461,100



Total shareholders' equity


553,940




525,673




472,993




400,915




397,021




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



End of period loan and lease balances

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025


Commercial and Agriculture

$

310,400



$

308,692



$

302,407



$

338,598



$

330,627



Commercial Real Estate:
















Owner Occupied


390,786




385,547




384,176




378,248




378,095



Non-owner Occupied


1,232,781




1,239,017




1,216,031




1,263,612




1,246,025



Residential Real Estate


943,425




944,328




842,362




815,408




773,349



Real Estate Construction


254,254




285,137




278,163




277,643




297,589



Farm Real Estate


32,700




37,775




23,713




23,866




22,399



Lease financing receivable


32,693




35,103




38,960




42,758




44,570



Consumer and Other


32,628




34,447




10,182




10,991




11,382



Total Loans

$

3,229,667



$

3,270,046



$

3,095,994



$

3,151,124



$

3,104,036




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



End of period deposit balances

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Noninterest-bearing demand

$

703,778



$

702,032



$

651,934



$

647,609



$

648,683



Interest-bearing demand


419,295




400,403




415,620




433,089




467,601



Savings and money market


1,291,253




1,234,593




1,129,985




1,100,660




1,146,480



Time deposits


710,423




727,294




601,757




560,702




515,910



Brokered deposits


377,141




402,142




431,167




454,147




460,214



Total Deposits

$

3,501,890



$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463



$

3,196,207



$

3,238,888




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Income statement

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025


















Total interest and dividend income

$

55,809



$

55,741



$

55,240



$

56,271



$

53,733



Total interest expense


17,986




19,290




20,695




21,457




20,960



Net interest income


37,823




36,451




34,545




34,814




32,773



Provision for credit losses


(768)




724




378




1,171




1,248



Provision for unfunded commitments


139




(139)




(178)




(146)




319



Non-interest income


9,431




9,884




9,633




6,589




7,860



Non-interest expense


29,873




31,003




28,327




27,482




27,126



Income before taxes


18,010




14,747




15,651




12,896




11,940



Income tax expense


3,021




2,480




2,891




1,881




1,772



Net income

$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



Net income available to common shareholders

$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



















Per share data































Earnings per common share
















Basic
















Net income

$

14,989



$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



Less allocation of earnings and
















dividends to participating securities


28




48




61




45




44



Net income available to common shareholders - basic

$

14,961



$

12,219



$

12,699



$

10,970



$

10,124



















Weighted average common shares outstanding


20,745,499




20,185,285




18,767,307




15,524,490




15,488,813



Less average participating securities


39,169




90,281




91,743




96,692




66,711



Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
calculate basic earnings per share


20,706,330




20,095,004




18,675,564




15,427,798




15,422,102



















Earnings per common share
















Basic

$

0.72



$

0.61



$

0.68



$

0.71



$

0.66



Diluted

$

0.72



$

0.61



$

0.68



$

0.71



$

0.66



















Common shares dividend paid

$

3,732



$

3,283



$

3,283



$

2,638



$

2,636



Dividends paid per common share


0.18




0.17




0.17




0.17




0.17





Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Selected financial ratios

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



















Return on average assets


1.41

%



1.14

%



1.22

%



1.06

%



1.00

%


Return on average equity


10.97

%



9.26

%



10.70

%



11.02

%



10.39

%


Dividend payout ratio


24.91

%



27.97

%



25.00

%



23.96

%



25.90

%


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.85

%



3.69

%



3.58

%



3.64

%



3.51

%


Effective tax rate


16.77

%



16.82

%



18.47

%



14.59

%



14.84

%



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Non-interest income

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Service charges

$

1,714



$

1,706



$

1,667



$

1,564



$

1,524



Net gain (loss) on equity securities


33




120




255




(74)




(29)



Net gain on sale of loans and leases


1,605




1,594




1,450




841




604



ATM/Interchange fees


1,386




1,722




1,435




1,418




1,326



Wealth management fees


1,433




1,473




1,402




1,325




1,340



Lease revenue and residual income


1,630




1,518




1,934




525




1,896



Bank owned life insurance


390




397




666




386




387



Swap fees


56




150




-




53




72



Other


1,184




1,204




824




551




740



Total non-interest income

$

9,431



$

9,884



$

9,633



$

6,589



$

7,860




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Non-interest expense

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Compensation expense

$

16,229



$

14,526



$

15,161



$

15,011



$

14,043



Net occupancy expense


1,623




1,410




1,466




1,419




1,634



Contracted data processing


730




672




559




536




567



FDIC assessment


423




493




627




689




873



State franchise tax


554




343




536




634




526



Professional services


1,585




1,467




1,225




1,798




2,090



Equipment expense


2,089




2,032




2,205




1,764




2,103



ATM/Interchange expense


732




710




755




683




580



Marketing


478




410




391




289




296



Amortization of core deposit intangible


696




576




318




338




332



Software maintenance expense


1,475




1,411




1,480




1,294




1,277



Other


3,259




6,953




3,604




3,027




2,805



Total non-interest expense

$

29,873



$

31,003



$

28,327



$

27,482



$

27,126




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Asset quality

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



















Allowance for credit losses:
















Beginning of period

$

42,020



$

40,254



$

40,455



$

40,284



$

39,669



CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB


-




1,960




-




-




-



Charge-offs


(806)




(1,064)




(662)




(1,092)




(976)



Recoveries


90




146




83




92




343



Provision


(768)




724




378




1,171




1,248



End of period

$

40,536



$

42,020



$

40,254



$

40,455



$

40,284



Allowance for unfunded commitments:
















Beginning of period

$

3,236



$

3,375



$

3,553



$

3,699



$

3,380



Charge-offs


-




-




-




-




-



Recoveries


-




-




-




-




-



Provision


139




(139)




(178)




(146)




319



End of period

$

3,375



$

3,236



$

3,375



$

3,553



$

3,699



















Ratios
















Allowance to total loans


1.26

%



1.28

%



1.30

%



1.28

%



1.30

%


Allowance to nonperforming assets


134.37

%



134.29

%



176.52

%



174.52

%



129.12

%


Allowance to nonperforming loans


134.37

%



134.29

%



176.52

%



176.11

%



129.99

%


















Nonperforming assets
















Non-accrual loans

$

29,400



$

30,815



$

22,615



$

22,742



$

30,989



Restructured loans


538




14




12




7




-



90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


229




461




177




223




-



Total non-performing loans


30,167




31,290




22,804




22,972




30,989



Other Real Estate Owned


-




-




-




209




209



Total non-performing assets

$

30,167



$

31,290



$

22,804



$

23,181



$

31,198




















Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Capital and liquidity

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



















Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.57

%



11.32

%



10.96

%



8.80

%



8.66

%


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


15.12

%



14.51

%



14.19

%



11.18

%



10.97

%


Total risk-based capital ratio


18.67

%



18.02

%



17.80

%



14.73

%



14.53

%


Tangible common equity ratio (1)


9.85

%



9.54

%



9.21

%



6.70

%



6.59

%


















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.














Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



2026



2025



2025



2025



2025

















Tangible Common Equity















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$

552,243



$

543,474



$

499,028



$

404,137



$

397,434


Less: Preferred Equity


-




-




-




-




-


Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


142,774




143,538




132,276




132,631




133,026


Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

409,469



$

399,936



$

366,752



$

271,506



$

264,408

















Total Shares Outstanding


20,783,348




20,746,474




19,312,726




15,529,342




15,519,072

















Tangible book value per share

$

19.70



$

19.28



$

18.99



$

17.48



$

17.04

















Tangible Assets















Total Assets - GAAP

$

4,298,322



$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717


Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


142,774




143,538




132,276




132,631




133,026


Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

4,155,548



$

4,192,915



$

3,981,058



$

4,053,238



$

4,013,691

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


9.85

%



9.54

%



9.21

%



6.70

%



6.59

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)









Three Months Ended




March 31,



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2026



2025










Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

29,873



$

27,126



Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense


696




332



Less: Acquisition related expenses


427




-



Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

28,750



$

26,794










Net interest income (GAAP)

$

37,823



$

32,773



Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment


612




622



Noninterest income (GAAP)


9,431




7,860



Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities


33




(29)



Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP)

$

47,833



$

41,284










Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


60.1

%



64.9

%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



















Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

29,873



$

31,003



$

28,327



$

27,482



$

27,126



Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense


696




576




318




339




332



Less: Acquisition related expenses


427




3,424




664




5




-



Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

28,750



$

27,003



$

27,345



$

27,138



$

26,794



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

37,823



$

36,451



$

34,545



$

34,814



$

32,773



Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment


612




620




618




621




622



Noninterest income (GAAP)


9,431




9,884




9,633




6,589




7,860



Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities


33




120




255




(74)




(29)



Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP)

$

47,833



$

46,835



$

44,541



$

42,098



$

41,284



















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


60.1

%



57.7

%



61.4

%



64.5

%



64.9

%



















Three Months Ended


March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Net interest margin (non-GAAP):

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

37,823



$

36,451



$

34,545



$

34,814



$

32,773



Tax-equivalent adjustment


612




620




618




621




622



Net interest income (tax-equivalent)


38,435




37,071




35,163




35,435




33,395



















Average earning assets (GAAP)

$

4,003,144



$

3,939,580



$

3,829,484



$

3,841,369



$

3,801,709



Unrealized loss adjustment


41,288




46,944




62,947




64,110




59,117



Adjusted average earning assets


4,044,432




3,986,524




3,892,431




3,905,479




3,860,826



















Net interest margin (Non-GAAP)


3.85

%



3.69

%



3.58

%



3.64

%



3.51

%


Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)













Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026





Non-Recurring








As Reported



Adjustments



As Adjusted















Interest income

$

55,809



$

-



$

55,809




Interest expense


17,986




-




17,986




Net interest income


37,823




-




37,823




Provision for credit losses


(768)




-




(768)




Provision for unfunded commitments


139




-




139




Net interest income after provision


38,452




-




38,452




Non-interest income


9,431




-




9,431




Non-interest expense


29,873




427




29,446




Income before taxes


18,010




(427)




18,437




Income tax expense


3,021




(69)




3,090




Net income

$

14,989



$

(358)



$

15,347





































Earnings per common share











Basic

$

0.72



$

(0.02)



$

0.74




Diluted

$

0.72



$

(0.02)



$

0.74







Supplemental Financial Information



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)














Three Months Ended



As Reported

March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025













Interest income

$

55,809


$

55,741


$

55,240


$

56,271



Interest expense


17,986



19,290



20,695



21,457



Net interest income


37,823



36,451



34,545



34,814



Provision for credit losses


(768)



724



378



1,171



Provision for unfunded commitments


139



(139)



(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision


38,452



35,866



34,345



33,789



Non-interest income


9,431



9,884



9,633



6,589



Non-interest expense


29,873



31,003



28,327



27,482



Income before taxes


18,010



14,747



15,651



12,896



Income tax expense


3,021



2,480



2,891



1,881



Net income

$

14,989


$

12,267


$

12,760


$

11,015













Earnings per common share










Basic

$

0.72


$

0.61


$

0.68


$

0.71



Diluted

$

0.72


$

0.61


$

0.68


$

0.71



Net Interest Margin


3.85

%


3.69

%


3.58

%


3.64

%












As Adjusted










Interest income

$

55,809


$

55,741


$

55,240


$

54,650



Interest expense


17,986



19,290



20,695



21,457



Net interest income


37,823



36,451



34,545



33,193



Provision for credit losses


(768)



724



378



1,171



Provision for unfunded commitments


139



(139)



(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision


38,452



35,866



34,345



32,168



Non-interest income


9,431



9,884



9,633



7,633



Non-interest expense


29,446



27,579



27,663



27,793



Income before taxes


18,437



18,171



16,315



12,008



Income tax expense


3,090



3,048



3,001



1,750



Net income

$

15,347


$

15,123


$

13,314


$

10,258













Earnings per common share










Basic

$

0.74


$

0.75


$

0.71


$

0.66



Diluted

$

0.74


$

0.75


$

0.71


$

0.66



Net Interest Margin


3.85

%


3.69

%


3.58

%


3.47

%






Three Months Ended



Non-Recurring Adjustments

March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025



Interest income

$

-


$

-


$

-


$

1,621



Interest expense


-



-



-



-



Net interest income


-



-



-



1,621



Provision for credit losses


-



-



-



-



Provision for unfunded commitments


-



-



-



-



Net interest income after provision


-



-



-



1,621



Non-interest income


-



-



-



(1,044)



Non-interest expense


427



3,424



664



(311)



Income before taxes


(427)



(3,424)



(664)



888



Income tax expense


(69)



(568)



(110)



131



Net income

$

(358)


$

(2,856)


$

(554)


$

757













Earnings per common share










Basic

$

(0.02)


$

(0.14)


$

(0.03)


$

0.05



Diluted

$

(0.02)


$

(0.14)


$

(0.03)


$

0.05



Net Interest Margin


0.00

%


0.00

%


0.00

%


0.17

%


Non-recurring adjustments summary:

First-Quarter 2026
The quarter ended March 31, 2026 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax basis.

Fourth-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended December 31, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis.

Third-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended September 30, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis.

Second-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan and lease portfolio resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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