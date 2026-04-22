Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AutismTesting4Kids Now Offers Virtual Diagnostic Evaluations for Autism Spectrum Disorder, Providing Compliant and Thorough Evaluations Nationwide Within 30 Days

KEY WEST, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AutismTesting4Kids (AT4K), a respected autism assessment practice providing in-person autism testing for children at its physical locations in Colorado and Texas, now offers virtual diagnostic evaluations nationwide for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). "Children should not have to wait months or longer for an ASD assessment," AT4K CEO and Co-Founder Chris Tillotson said. "Our practice provides thorough and compliant evaluations within 30 days, a remarkable contrast from the national average of 18 months. Ultimately, this reduces the wait time for ABA (applied behavior analysis) therapy access, and studies have shown this early intervention has a profound impact on children with ASD."

With increasing public and regulatory scrutiny on autism services, the foundation of a compliant and successful patient journey is a timely, accurate, and individualized ASD evaluation. By leveraging purpose-built technology, combined with the extensive experience of its clinical teams, AT4K has a proven track record of providing fully compliant evaluations within 30 days.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_cgnsl6AAtk

AT4K's virtual evaluations use the same trusted, evidence-based tools, process, and leading technology for which they have become known. The virtual setting allows clinicians to accurately evaluate children in their natural home environment, while removing geographic barriers for families and further expediting evaluation timelines. The organization first introduced virtual evaluations in 2025 through ABA outsource partnerships, which have since grown to include two of the top 10 nationally ranked ABA providers. "As we continue our ABA outsource partnerships, we are proud to launch directly to consumers nationwide to bring the same timely, compliant, accurate evaluations to families everywhere," Tillotson explained.

Sharyn Kerr, Chief Strategy Officer at BlueSprig, a leading national ABA therapy provider, said that "AT4K has been an exceptional diagnostic provider for families who contact us for help finding a provider. Their team is highly responsive to parents, consistently communicating clearly and compassionately throughout the entire process. Turnaround times are impressively fast without ever compromising quality. AT4K also demonstrates a strong understanding of the payor landscape, reducing barriers to care for families. Above all, they operate with the highest ethical standards and adhere to clinical best practices, giving us full confidence in both their assessments and recommendations."

In addition to its virtual assessment services, AT4K still proudly offers in-person autism testing completed by certified specialists in Houston and Dallas, TX; and Denver, CO. In 2025, AT4K provided 1,100 customized diagnostic evaluations, all of which were 100 percent payor approved.

For more information about AT4K's nationwide virtual diagnostic evaluations and to schedule an evaluation, visit http://at4k.com/virtual.

ABOUT AT4K: Working with a national diagnostics network, AT4K's mission is to reduce wait times for children seeking an autism diagnosis so those with autism spectrum disorder can begin compliant and essential ABA therapy sooner. AT4K offers autism evaluations and reevaluations for children. AT4K's reputable evaluation process includes ASRS, DP-4, SRS-2, M-CHAT, CARS-2, ADOS-2, and Vineland. For more information, please visit AT4K.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Robertson / RobMark / karen@robmark.com / 912.313.4417

SOURCE: AT4K



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/autismtesting4kids-at4k-now-offers-virtual-diagnostic-evaluations-1159678

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.