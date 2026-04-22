ALT5 Sigma Corporation Announces Planned Rebrand to AI Financial Corporation and Nasdaq Ticker Change

Rebrand aligns next phase of platform strategy across payments, tokenization, and AI- driven financial infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) (the "Company" or "ALT5"), a fintech company providing blockchain-powered payment, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, today announced plans to rebrand as AI Financial Corporation (AiFi) and change its Nasdaq ticker symbol to AIFC.

The Company expects its common stock to begin trading under the new ticker symbol AIFC on The Nasdaq Capital Market in the near term. The CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

Strategic Repositioning

The rebrand reflects the Company's intention to align its long-term strategy with the emerging shift in financial activity driven by advances in digital infrastructure, digital assets, and artificial intelligence.

It also establishes a clear framework for how the Company's existing fintech infrastructure and next-stage initiatives align.

ALT5 Pay, ALT5 Prime, and Stradacarte will remain the foundation of the business, continuing to serve as the Company's primary commercial engine across payment processing, trading, settlement, and card-based financial services.

These platforms provide an established software and infrastructure foundation that may, over time, support the development of more automated and software-driven financial use cases.

Strategic Direction

AiFi reflects the Company's strategic initiative to expand beyond its current digital asset infrastructure business toward a broader financial platform that will be designed to support increasingly programmable and automated financial activity.

As part of its ongoing strategic planning process, the Company is evaluating opportunities that include:

Expanding API-based infrastructure to support programmatic transaction capabilities

Enhancing platform efficiency and automation within existing financial workflows

Extending payment rails into tokenized digital assets

Investing in infrastructure to support greater scale, throughput, and automation

Leveraging blockchain-based account and custody systems to support integrated financial operations

The Company intends to build on ALT5's existing payment processing capabilities while supporting continued growth in transaction volume and platform utilization, as it evaluates these adjacent opportunities for strategic fit.

Operating Foundation and Scale

The rebrand builds on a proven and scaled operating platform anchored by the Company's core fintech infrastructure.

In fiscal 2025, ALT5 generated approximately $24.8 million in fintech revenue and processed approximately $3.5 billion in transaction volume, bringing cumulative processed volume since inception to more than $8.0 billion. These results reflect established capabilities across payment processing, trading, settlement, and related financial services.

This operating foundation provides a basis for continued growth within the Company's existing business lines, including infrastructure that may, over time, support the integration of financial capabilities with emerging technologies, deepening customer adoption, and enhancing platform efficiency. As part of its longer-term strategic planning, the Company is evaluating how emerging technologies, including AI, may support incremental improvements in areas such as automation, data analysis, and operational scalability. These evaluations are exploratory in nature, and the Company does not currently offer AI-enabled financial infrastructure or related services.

Any future initiatives in this area would be subject to future development, capital availability, technical feasibility, and applicable regulatory considerations. There can be no assurance as to the timing, scope, or successful implementation of any such initiatives.

Management Commentary

Tony Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"Our focus has been on building ALT5 around a strong operating foundation, scalable infrastructure, and a platform capable of supporting the next generation of financial activity. AiFi represents the next step in that evolution, positioning the Company to evaluate opportunities at the intersection of payments, blockchain, and emerging technology-driven financial infrastructure."

He continued:

"Financial systems are becoming increasingly digital and programmable, with greater levels of automation across payment, trading, and settlement. Our strategy is to build infrastructure that supports this shift securely, compliantly, and at scale, while continuing to expand our core payment processing platform into these new areas of growth."

Additional information regarding the rebrand, including updated corporate and investor materials, will be made available at www.AIFI.co.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company providing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company's processing platforms in 2018, ALT5 has processed over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume, leveraging its blockchain infrastructure expertise to support institutional and enterprise clients across evolving digital asset markets.

The Company continually evaluates opportunities to enhance its financial operations and treasury management strategies in alignment with market developments and regulatory considerations.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may include statements regarding the Company's anticipated rebranding, ticker symbol change, strategic direction, and potential future initiatives, including the evaluation of opportunities involving artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully implement its rebranding and strategic initiatives; the availability of capital to fund future development; the Company's ability to develop, acquire, or integrate new technologies, including any potential artificial intelligence-related capabilities; changes in market conditions; regulatory developments affecting the Company's business; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements relating to potential future initiatives, including those involving artificial intelligence, are exploratory in nature. The Company does not currently offer AI-enabled financial infrastructure or related services, and there can be no assurance that it will develop or successfully implement such capabilities in the future.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

Phone: +1 (949) 574-3860

Email: ALTS@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: ALT5 Sigma Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alt5-sigma-corporation-announces-planned-rebrand-to-ai-financial-corp-1159826