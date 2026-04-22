QumulusAI Secures $45 Million Convertible Note Facility to Accelerate GPU Infrastructure Deployment

$15 million funded to date used for procurement and buildout as enterprise AI demand accelerates

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / QumulusAI, a provider of GPU-powered cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced a $45 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners, with $15 million funded to date. The capital is being deployed directly into GPU procurement and data center infrastructure, enabling QumulusAI to accelerate its 2026 deployment roadmap and meet growing enterprise demand for dedicated, long-term compute capacity.

The facility strengthens QumulusAI's ability to accelerate the move from contract to live cluster - what the company calls hyperspeed deployment - in order to meet the timelines enterprise AI clients require today. With a 2026 roadmap that includes over 21,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs planned across four quarters, QumulusAI can use the capital to secure hardware, lock colocation capacity, and execute deployments without the delays that typically plague GPU procurement at scale.

"In a market where enterprises are tired of reactive procurement and broker-driven delays, the financial flexibility that ATW Partners has provided is a genuine competitive advantage - one that is enabling us to transform how enterprises access the GPU-powered cloud infrastructure they need for production AI," said Patrick Gahan, SVP Capital Markets, QumulusAI. "We're building at a pace and scale that the demand curve requires, and this capital is what makes that possible."

The investment reflects growing institutional confidence in the GPUaaS market, which is forecast to grow from $7.4 billion in 2026 to $21.2 billion by 2031. QumulusAI's vertically integrated model - combining HPC cloud, data center operations, and power infrastructure - positions it to capture enterprise demand that hyperscalers and commodity GPU brokers are poorly equipped to serve.

QumulusAI's hyperdistributed footprint spans colocation facilities across the U.S. with compute capacity in Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Denver, and Brooklyn, along with sub-90-day deployment cycles for fully operational GPUaaS environments.

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company focused on delivering a distributed AI cloud by innovating around power, data center, and GPU-based cloud services. The company delivers immediate access to high-performance computing with enhanced cost control, reliability, and flexibility. Machine learning teams, AI startups, research institutions, and growing enterprises can now scale their AI training and inference workloads quickly and cost effectively. For more information, visit https://www.qumulusai.com

For more information on QumulusAI:

Press: media@qumulusai.com

Investors: investors@qumulusai.com

Follow QumulusAI on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qumulusai

SOURCE: QumulusAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qumulusai-secures-45-million-convertible-note-facility-to-acceler-1159829