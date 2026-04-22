Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Kaip as a Director of the Company.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper commented: "We welcome the addition of Mr. Kaip to the team at Kutcho Copper. His 30 years of expertise and experience in the mining sector and capital markets adds significant value and depth to the Company. We look forward to working with Andrew, leveraging his knowledge around the Kutcho project and for new strategic opportunities."

Andrew Kaip stated: "I am delighted to join the Board of Kutcho Copper at an exciting stage in the Company's development. Kutcho Copper has advanced it's the high-grade copper-zinc project to the feasibility-stage. This positions Kutcho Copper amongst a select group of companies in Canada with "new mine" projects ready to meet future critical metals needs."

Mr. Andrew Kaip joined Konwave AG in January, 2025, where he provides technical due diligence to the Konwave AG Group of Funds. Mr. Kaip has extensive experience in the mining sector, and brings a global perspective through more than 30 years of industry and capital markets experience. As a mining analyst, he was consistently ranked in the top 3 by Brendan Woods International for both the large and small/mid cap precious metal and diamond categories.

Working with BMO Capital Markets as the co-head of mining research, Mr. Kaip was instrumental in building a global franchise covering more than 150 companies. He brings a unique perspective having covered the spectrum of mining companies from the largest gold miners to some of the smallest grassroots explorers. As a geologist, Mr. Kaip spent over a decade in the exploration industry working in North and South/Central America. Recently, as vice-president of business development for Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd., he added experience in the diamond drilling sector to his breadth of mining sector experience.

The Company also announces the cancellation of 1,900,000 stock options previously granted to past and current senior officers and directors of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.90 and expiring January 20, 2027.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293716

Source: Kutcho Copper Corp.