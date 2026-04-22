Enercity has begun constructing a 30 MW wastewater-based heat pump in Hanover as part of its shift away from coal-based district heating, replacing capacity from the Stöcken coal plant alongside biomass, power-to-heat, and waste-heat systems. Germany Hanover-based utility Enercity AG has begun construction on a major heat pump project as it moves away from coal-based district heating. The company, which currently still relies heavily on the Stöcken coal-fired power plant for heat supply, has already shut down the first of its generating units, with the second scheduled to follow in spring 2028. ...

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