Digital Envoy, the pioneer of IP-based geolocation intelligence, today announced the launch of LocID Graph. Bridging the gap between volatile digital identifiers and physical household stability, the solution enables advertisers to maintain accurate, persistent identity graphs even as IP addresses change. Unlike purely digital IDs, LocID Graph is built on a privacy-first, location-based foundation one that requires no sensitive personal information and is designed to perform in markets around the world.

In the modern advertising landscape, an IP address is a primary signal used within ID graphs to reach relevant households. However, IP addresses are frequently reassigned by internet service providers. Without a stable anchor, an advertiser's view of a household fragments over the course of an advertising campaign window, leading to wasted spend, poor frequency capping, and inaccurate conversion attribution.

Rather than treating IP volatility as an unavoidable cost, LocID Graph pairs a stable identity anchor with continuous augmentation to keep omnichannel campaigns precisely aligned to the households they were built to reach. Where traditional identity graphs lose accuracy as ISPs rotate addresses and consumers move between networks, LocID Graph maps these shifts back to a consistent, location-stabilized identifier a "physical-first" anchor that remains constant. This enables:

Dynamic ID graph updates: Refresh the identity graph with the most current IP-to-household associations.

Cross-channel activation: Up-to-date identity signals ensure cohesive, accurate reach across CTV, mobile, and other key digital touchpoints.

Enhanced measurement: Persistent household-level identity resolution ensures that a conversion occurring at the end of a month-long campaign is correctly attributed to the same household that saw the initial impression, regardless of IP reassignments in between.

"The industry is moving away from a 'quantity-over-quality' approach to identifiers," said Charlie Johnson, SVP General Manager, LocID International at Digital Envoy. "LocID Graph is a direct response to market demand for more resilient data. By anchoring digital signals to a physical reference point, we are giving our partners the stability they need to build long-term value in their identity stacks."

"Our goal was to solve targeting decay, which is the silent cost embedded in most identity graphs," added Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Digital Envoy. "With LocID Graph, ad tech platforms no longer have to guess whether a new IP address belongs to an existing profile. We deliver the connective tissue that turns volatile signals into reliable, measurable reach campaign after campaign."

LocID Graph is currently in active evaluation with major clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. In recent testing, clients providing street-level CRM data were able to successfully map updated IP addresses back to stable LocID identifiers, maintaining a 1:1 relationship with the intended household, despite network volatility.

About Digital Envoy

Digital Envoy introduced the world to IP-based geolocation in 1999. Since then, the company has been the gold standard for high-quality, privacy-sensitive location data and intelligence. Digital Envoy's technology powers everything from targeted advertising and content localization to fraud prevention and network management for the world's largest brands and platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421957770/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Linda Cureton

digitalenvoy@teamgingermay.com