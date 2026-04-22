Coalfire Partnership Advances Path to Secure Mobile Communication Capture for Federal Agencies

Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced it has initiated the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization process, advancing its mission to help federal agencies securely capture and govern mobile communications at scale.

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Lanika Mamac, General Manager, Public Sector Business, Smarsh

Helping Agencies Meet FOIA Demands Faster While Reducing Compliance Risk

As FOIA requests surge across federal agencies, the ability to deliver a complete, defensible record of communications is increasingly critical. Yet many agencies still face gaps across mobile text, messaging apps, and emerging digital channels-hindering response times and increasing compliance risk. Smarsh closes these gaps, enabling comprehensive capture across all communications to support faster FOIA responses, strengthen transparency, and reduce operational burden.

By pursuing FedRAMP authorization, Smarsh is making it easier for agencies to adopt secure mobile communications governance without the burden of duplicative security reviews-accelerating procurement while ensuring the highest standards of data protection, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The result: a complete, auditable record of communications that strengthens oversight, supports internal investigations, and improves responsiveness to public accountability requirements.

"Smarsh already supports a broad range of federal agencies, and initiating the FedRAMP authorization process is a natural next step in our continued commitment to this market," said Lanika Mamac, General Manager, Public Sector Business, Smarsh. "Over the past year, we've further strengthened our security and data protection controls across our platform, including Smarsh Capture Mobile, which already meets the needs of highly regulated environments. Committing to FedRAMP authorization is about removing barriers-streamlining procurement, reducing redundant security reviews, and making it easier for agencies to deploy trusted solutions that ensure complete, compliant mobile communications capture."

Advancing FedRAMP Readiness with Proven Advisory Leadership

To support its FedRAMP journey, Smarsh has partnered with advisory leader Coalfire, which will provide advisory and assessment services throughout the authorization process. With more than 70% of FedRAMP-authorized providers relying on Coalfire, the partnership reinforces Smarsh's commitment to delivering government-grade security at scale.

"Smarsh is making a meaningful investment in expanding secure, compliant innovation for the public sector," said Karen Laughton, EVP of Compliance Advisory, Coalfire. "We're proud to support their FedRAMP journey and help accelerate access to trusted, cloud-based communications governance solutions for federal agencies."

Recognized Industry Leadership and Proven Market Authority

Smarsh's leadership in digital communications governance is recognized by top industry analysts and organizations. The company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and continues to earn recognition for innovation in AI-powered compliance, cloud security, and data intelligence.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables organizations to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely on Smarsh's cloud-native capture, retention, and oversight solutions to identify regulatory and reputational risks before they become losses, fines, or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base including leading financial institutions and government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. By delivering secure, scalable, and AI-ready communications governance solutions, Smarsh helps organizations modernize compliance while unlocking the full value of their communications data.

To learn more, visit www.smarsh.com, or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

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Contacts:

Ratika Sadana

ratika.sadana@smarsh.com