ExaGrid Product Line, Partner Program, and Team Nominated in 16 Categories for "The Storries XXIII"

ExaGrid, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the most Comprehensive Security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in 16 categories for the 23rd annual Storage Awards.

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ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:

Storage Innovator of the Year

Immutable Storage Company of the Year

Storage Industry Champion Commercial

Storage Industry Champion Marketing

Channel Excellence Award

AI Data Storage Innovator of the Year

Cyber Resilient Storage Company of the Year

Ransomware Product of the Year

Data Protection Company of the Year

Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Object Storage Vendor of the Year

Storage Optimisation Company of the Year

Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year

Channel Partner Programme of the Year

Storage Product of the Year

Storage Company of the Year

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on June 4, 2026. Winners of this year's awards will be announced at "The Storries XXIII" awards ceremony held in London on June 18, 2026.

"We are honored to be nominated in so many categories that highlight our unique position as the industry's largest independent backup storage vendor, with a product that 'just works,' and a team that values channel partnerships," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We hope that our partners and customers will take a moment to vote on the 23rd annual Storage Awards, and we look forward to the awards ceremony in June."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com