Veriff receives FIDO Alliance global certification for Full Auto IDV

The achievement proves identity verification accuracy through external validation.

New York, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity platform, announced that it has successfully achieved the FIDO Alliance Document Authenticity (DocAuth) Certification for its Full Auto Identity Verification (IDV) solution. This milestone makes Veriff one of the first IDV providers globally to receive this certification, setting a new industry benchmark for accuracy and security.

By securing this independent, third-party validation, Veriff reinforces its position at the forefront of the identity verification landscape, offering a proven solution that meets the highest global standards for document integrity and fraud prevention.

The certification was accomplished following rigorous testing by Ingenium Biometrics, a FIDO-accredited laboratory. As part of the broader FIDO Identity Verification framework, the DocAuth program is the industry's first international certification to assess the performance, usability, and security of remote systems in distinguishing genuine government-issued IDs from sophisticated forgeries.

"FIDO certification is a critical part of our mission to put trust and simplicity at the center of interactions among people, services, and devices," said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CEO at FIDO Alliance. "Verification of government-issued IDs is a critical 'front door' to digital services, and Veriff's certification marks an important step in maturing the global ecosystem for trusted, interoperable identity."

"FIDO certification sets a rigorous, independently validated bar for identity verification performance," said Dr. Chris Allgrove, Co-founder of Ingenium Biometric Laboratories. "Our evaluation tested Veriff across a broad and diverse range of genuine and false documents. Veriff demonstrated the security and usability needed to meet that standard, and certification is a meaningful achievement in a crowded field."

Proving accuracy through external validation

In a market where vendor claims regarding accuracy can be difficult to differentiate, Veriff's successful certification provides formal, external validation. The testing process involved a comprehensive evaluation across a dozen countries worldwide - including Brazil, Mexico, India, the UK, and the US - encompassing passports, driver's licenses, and identity cards.

The certification demonstrates Veriff's ability to:

Accurately verify identities using government-issued documentation.

Match IDs seamlessly with "selfie" images.

Defend against advanced threats, including forged documents and face morphing.

"An independent, standardized benchmark is the way to give customers something they can trust. The fact that our Full Auto IDV product passed this evaluation across 19 document types from 12 countries, without any human intervention, sets a new baseline for what automation alone can deliver," said Romain Moisescot, Director of Product, Identity at Veriff. "And this is just our fully automated capability. Our Hybrid IDV product, which adds trained verification specialists for complex cases, delivers even higher accuracy. If automation already meets the most rigorous global standard, it tells you where the bar sits for our full platform."

Value for customers

Evaluating IDV vendors is traditionally a slow, expensive process for organizations, often requiring internal teams to conduct complex testing against evolving fraud vectors. By adhering to the FIDO standard - which is based on ISO industry standards - Veriff removes this burden, offering a solution that has already met the most stringent global performance criteria.

The FIDO Alliance certification ensures that Veriff's customers can deploy identity solutions with confidence. Key benefits include:

Proven integrity: Validation that Veriff's product adheres to recognized open standards for commercial and governmental use cases.

Fraud resilience: Assurance that the system can detect forged, stolen, or "fake" IDs that manual reviews might miss.

Reduced friction: A framework that ensures secure authentication while minimizing the risk of "false negatives" that exclude legitimate users.

About Ingenium

Ingenium is a leading testing, R&D, and innovation laboratory specialising in identity, biometrics, age estimation, AI, and deepfake prevention technologies. We assess the performance and security of these solutions, enabling organisations to adopt them with confidence in their digital and business transformation efforts. As the UK's official independent biometrics laboratory for the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) and for critical national infrastructure, we hold accreditations across the full breadth of our work: ISO/IEC 17025 for performance and security testing (including presentation attack and injection attack detection testing), covering ISO/IEC 19795 for biometric performance testing and reporting; ISO/IEC 30107 for presentation attack detection; and CEN TS 18099:2025 for injection attack testing to meet CEN and ETSI requirements. We are also a FIDO-accredited test laboratory for biometrics and remote identity verification certification programmes, and a MOSIP-accredited trusted testing partner for open-source identity systems. Underpinning all of this is our advanced in-house R&D capability, spanning presentation attacks, injection attacks, test data generation, deepfakes, and AI security.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global AI-native identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff's technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff's trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets - creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.

Veriff press@veriff.com