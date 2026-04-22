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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Laminar Wins Gold 2026 Edison Award for Physical AI that Powers the Self-Driving Factory

Top honor recognizes Laminar's innovation and transformation in the CPG manufacturing industry

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminar, a physical AI solution helping the world's leading manufacturers run more productive and sustainable factories, announced that it received a Gold 2026 Edison Award in the Manufacturing & Logistics category. The award recognizes Laminar for enabling food and beverage manufacturers to unlock new levels of productivity and sustainability through innovation - running faster production lines while cutting water, chemicals, and downtime.

"Laminar is leading the way CPG manufacturers implement physical AI on the factory floor with first-of-their-kind self-driving processes," said Annie Lu, Laminar Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Our patented spectral sensors and complete library of ML models enable a new, transformative approach to closed-loop automation, making the goal of the self-driving factory achievable today. We are honored the Edison Awards recognized our commitment to building a new category of technology and reshaping the future of manufacturing."

Laminar's physical AI transforms operations by enabling CPG manufacturers to transition from manual, timer-based operations to self-driving. Deployed across six continents for Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Danone, and Unilever, Laminar delivers measurable sustainability and profitability gains from the same investment. Laminar's self-driving processes include:

  • Self-Driving Clean-in-Place
  • Self-Driving Product Changeover
  • Self-Driving Batch Optimization
  • Self-Driving Quality Control
  • And more

The Edison Awards, established in 1987 and named in honor of inventor Thomas Edison, celebrates game-changing innovation across industries worldwide. Drawing a global community of innovators across 60+ countries, the Edison Awards elevate solutions that reimagine our future.

Recognition for Laminar's Innovation

Headquartered at Greentown Labs in Somerville, MA - North America's leading cleantech incubator - Laminar is a woman-founded startup backed by top-tier investors, including Greycroft, Construct Capital, 2048 Ventures, and Flybridge Capital.

Recognized for its innovation and impact, Laminar received AB InBev's 2024 Cheers Award for outstanding startup partnership and was named Unilever's 2023 Supplier Startup of the Year. Laminar's solution is also deployed in World Economic Forum Lighthouse factories recognized for their leadership in cutting-edge technology.

About Laminar

Laminar's physical AI helps the world's leading manufacturers run self-driving factories with more sustainable, efficient operations. Our patented spectral sensors and complete library of ML models transform manual operations into self-driving processes that cut water, chemicals, and downtime in real-time. Deployed in factories across six continents and trusted by global leaders like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever, Laminar is building a new category of physical AI that will power the future of process manufacturing. Learn more at runlaminar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787588/5930182/Laminar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laminar-wins-gold-2026-edison-award-for-physical-ai-that-powers-the-self-driving-factory-302749409.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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