Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.: Stock Yards Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $36.6 Million or $1.24 Per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $36.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. This compares to net income of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Solid loan growth across all markets, combined with net interest margin expansion, strong credit quality metrics and record net new business generation from the Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) group, contributed to first quarter 2026 operating results.

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Net income - 36,595 - 36,614 - 33,271 Net income per share, diluted 1.24 1.24 1.13 Net interest income - 78,421 - 79,250 - 70,552 Provision for credit losses1 1,625 1,650 900 Non-interest income 24,594 25,128 22,996 Non-interest expenses 55,242 54,806 51,027 Net interest margin 3.65 - 3.57 - 3.46 - Efficiency ratio2 53.58 - 52.46 - 54.50 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets3 9.69 - 9.32 - 8.72 - Annualized return on average assets4 1.58 - 1.54 - 1.52 - Annualized return on average equity4 13.63 - 13.78 - 14.14 -

"We entered 2026 with strong momentum coming off the best year in the Company's history, and our first quarter operating results reflect that," commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth stood out in terms of both volume and credit quality, and that combination of growth and discipline continues to be a core focus for our team. Our Central Kentucky market crossed the $1 billion threshold for total loans this quarter, demonstrating our ability to enter new markets and replicate the full-service, community banking business model that has been the staple of our success. After entering this market through acquisition in 2021, Central Kentucky has continued to contribute to the growth we've experienced not only within the loan portfolio, but across our entire business. Equally noteworthy was the performance across our non-interest income categories. Our WM&T division delivered record revenue during the first quarter, while card income and treasury management fees continue to provide meaningful contributions, further solidifying non-interest income as a significant driver of our results.

"In addition to our financial performance, the highlight of the quarter was the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Field & Main Bancorp, Inc.," Hillebrand continued. "This partnership joins two community banks whose values and cultures are closely aligned and expands our reach into Western Kentucky-one of the most attractive and economically vibrant regions in the state. Field & Main's franchise provides us with an immediately scalable presence in this region, and its community-first, relationship-driven culture aligns closely with Stock Yards' longstanding focus on disciplined growth, profitability, and high-touch customer service. Together, the combined organization will be positioned to deepen market penetration, enhance operating leverage, and deliver expanded capabilities to customers across Western Kentucky and adjacent markets. We will officially welcome Field and Main Bank to the Stock Yards family during the second quarter, with the closing date set for May 1st."

Field & Main Bancorp, Inc ("Field & Main"), headquartered in Henderson, Kentucky, operates 6 total retail branches in Henderson, Lexington, and Cynthiana, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana. As of December 31, 2025, Field & Main reported approximately $861 million in assets, $652 million in loans, and $781 million in deposits. Field & Main also maintains a Wealth Management and Trust Department with total assets under management of approximately $800 million at December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, Stock Yards had $9.47 billion in assets, $7.23 billion in loans and $7.76 billion in total deposits. The Company's combined enterprise, which encompasses 75 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including new branches that opened during the fourth quarter of 2025 in Bardstown, Kentucky and Liberty Township, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati. Further, the Company announced the appointment of a Bowling Green Market President in early December, expanding its footprint into south central Kentucky and providing another avenue for future growth.

Key factors contributing to the first quarter of 2026 included:

Total loans increased $580 million, or 9%, over the last 12 months, while growing $185 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Broad-based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the eighth consecutive quarter and was well spread amongst categories. Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) loan segments drove the growth, increasing $266 million and $129 million, respectively over the past 12 months. The yield earned on total loans ended at 6.07% for the first quarter of 2026, down 6 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to recent rate reductions enacted by the FRB.

Deposit balances increased to $463 million, or 6%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher-cost deposits. Interest-bearing deposits grew $506 million, or 9%, led in large part by time deposit growth, while non-interest bearing deposits decreased $43 million, or 3%. On the linked quarter, total deposits declined $34 million, or less than 1%. Total interest-bearing deposit accounts decreased $54 million, or 1%, while total non-interest bearing deposits increased $20 million, or 1%.

Net interest income increased $7.9 million, or 11%, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 19 basis points to 3.65% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of the prior year. While loan yields declined 6 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025, total average earning-asset yields increased 1 basis point, as lower yielding interest-bearing cash and liquidity from the investment portfolio were used to fund higher yielding loan growth. On the linked quarter, net interest income decreased $829,000, or 1%, as interest income declines outpaced the decrease in interest expense. Net interest margin expanded by 8 basis points on the linked quarter, driven primarily by lower interest-bearing deposit costs. Deposit rates were strategically reduced in tandem with Federal Reserve Board's rate reductions, while the time deposit portfolio continued to reprice favorably compared to the higher promotional CD rates offered in the prior year.

Provision for credit losses on loans (1) of $1.6 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $900,000 for the prior year quarter. The higher expense for the first quarter of 2026 was attributed to strong loan growth, which was only partially offset by an improved unemployment forecast and a decline in specific reserves during the quarter.

of $1.6 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $900,000 for the prior year quarter. The higher expense for the first quarter of 2026 was attributed to strong loan growth, which was only partially offset by an improved unemployment forecast and a decline in specific reserves during the quarter. Non-interest income increased $1.6 million, or 7%, over the first quarter of 2025, and decreased $534,000, or 2%, on the linked quarter.

Total non-interest expenses increased $4.2 million, or 8%, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, and increased $436,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter.

Tangible common equity per share(3) was $30.41 on March 31, 2026, compared to $29.50 on December 31, 2025, and $26.01 on March 31, 2025.





Hillebrand concluded, "During the first quarter, S&P Global Market Intelligence once again recognized Stock Yards as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks with total assets between $3 and $10 billion at the end of 2025. The rankings assess the performance of banking institutions based on returns, growth and funding, while placing a premium on balance sheet strength and risk profile. This recognition is a testament to our employees and the standard of service they deliver across every market we operate in."

Results of Operations - First Quarter 2026, Compared with First Quarter 2025

Net interest income, the Company's largest source of revenue, increased by $7.9 million, or 11%, to $78.4 million. Significant average earning asset balance growth led to strong net interest income expansion.

Total interest income increased by $6.5 million, or 6%, to $118 million. Interest income and fees on loans increased $6.9 million, or 7%, over the prior year quarter. While quarterly average loan balances increased $520 million, or 8%, the average yield earned on loans decreased 6 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.07%, due primarily to the rate reductions implemented by the Federal Reserve during the latter part of 2025. Interest income on securities decreased $3.3 million, or 36%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Average securities balances declined $422 million, or 29%, while the rate earned on securities declined 26 basis points to 2.25%. The decline in average balances and related yields was attributed to the scheduled maturities of treasury bills that had previously been used for collateral pledging purposes and carried a rate similar to the Federal Funds Target Rate. Cash flows from the investment portfolio, including larger, recent scheduled maturities, have been primarily utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity consistent with current balance sheet management strategies. Average overnight funds increased $377 million, or 209% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year, driven largely by substantial average deposit growth and the previously mentioned maturity activity from the securities portfolio. The corresponding interest income increased $3.0 million, or 151%, consistent with significant average balance growth. The related yield declined 84 basis points to 3.66% compared to the prior year quarter due to the Federal Reserve's recent rate reductions.

Total interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 3%, to $39.2 million, despite average total interest-bearing liabilities increasing $394 million, or 6%. The primary driver of the decrease in interest expense was a $1.8 million, or 38%, reduction in FHLB advance expense. The Company relied on more expensive overnight borrowings during the first quarter of the prior year, the need for which was eliminated in the second quarter of last year as a result of liquidity provided by successful time deposit promotions and maturity activity within the investment securities portfolio. As a result, average FHLB borrowings declined $167 million, or 36% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Average interest bearing deposit balances increased $626 million, or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, largely driven by the promotional time deposit campaign that ran through mid-April of the prior year. The higher corresponding expense, however, was partially offset by favorable repricing of that portfolio and the strategic lowering of deposit rates in tandem with the Federal Reserve's rate reductions. Interest expense on deposits increased $881,000, or 3%, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the prior year.







The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans(1) of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $900,000 in provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2025. The higher expense compared to the first quarter of 2025 reflected both the stronger loan growth experienced during the current quarter and the annual CECL model updates implemented in the prior year period. No expense for off balance sheet exposures was recorded for the first quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2025, as line of credit utilization improved and related availability declined.

Non-interest income increased $1.6 million, or 7%, to $24.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2025.

WM&T income ended the first quarter of 2026 at a record $11.3 million, an increase of $688,000, or 6%, over the first quarter of 2025, as general market appreciation and new business development over the past 12 months drove substantial AUM expansion.

Treasury management fees increased $315,000, or 12%, to $3.0 million. New product sales and broad fee increases that were implemented in the prior year contributed to the increase.

Card income increased $130,000, or 3%, over the first quarter of 2025.

Brokerage income grew $51,000, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of the prior year.

A gain on sale of premises and equipment totaling $479,000 was recorded during the first quarter of 2026 due to the sale of a former branch location in Florence, Kentucky.

Other non-interest income, which primarily includes swap fees, letter of credit fees and OREO activity, decreased $165,000 compared to the first quarter of 2025.





Non-interest expenses increased by $4.2 million, or 8%, to $55.2 million, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Compensation expense increased $3.2 million, or 12%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, consistent with annual merit-based increases, higher bonus accrual levels, and full-time equivalent employee (FTE) expansion. Employee benefits increased $384,000, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in health insurance claims and FICA expense attributed in part to FTE growth.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $197,000, or 5%, over the first quarter of 2025, attributed primarily to increased rent and general expansion. The branch network expanded over the past year with the additions of the Center Grove, Bardstown, and Liberty Township locations, all of which were added over the past 12 months.

Marketing and business development expense decreased $237,000, or 16%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The large variance from the prior year quarter was attributed to advertising costs incurred in the first quarter a year ago related to the promotional time deposit campaign that ran through mid-April of 2025.

Other non-interest expenses increased $128,000, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to costs related to the ICS deposit offering that was introduced over the course of 2025 in addition to other miscellaneous expenses.





The Company recorded income tax expense of $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, with an effective tax rate of 20.7%. This compared to income tax expense of $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 20.1%.

Financial Condition - March 31, 2026, Compared with March 31, 2025

Total assets increased $469 million, or 5%, year over year to $9.47 billion.

Total loans increased $580 million, or 9%, to $7.23 billion, with growth well-spread across segments and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 49% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 46% as of March 31, 2025. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 38% as of period end, compared to 34% as of March 31, 2025.

Total investment securities decreased $361 million, or 29%, year over year, driven by the maturity of short-term Treasury Bills that had previously been utilized for seasonal collateral pledging purposes that were not reinvested, providing liquidity and funding for continued loan growth consistent with current balance sheet management strategies.

Total deposits increased $463 million, or 6%, over the past 12 months, which was driven in nearly equal parts by interest-bearing demand and time deposit growth. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $506 million, or 9%, driven by some larger depositors increasing balances and the success of our promotional time deposit offerings over the course of the prior year. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts decreased $43 million, or 3%.

Non-performing loans totaled $11.4 million, or 0.16% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2026, compared to $16.1 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2025, the decrease being attributed mainly to the payoff of a few larger non-accrual loans during the prior quarter. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.30% on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.34% on March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company continued to be "well-capitalized," the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets3 was 11.65% and the tangible common equity ratio3 was 9.69% on March 31, 2026, compared to 10.84% and 8.72% on March 31, 2025, respectively. Further, tangible book value per share increased to $30.41 at March 31, 2026, from $26.01 at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 17% over the prior year.

In February 2026, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend was paid April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026.

Results of Operations - First Quarter 2026, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2025



Net interest margin expanded 8 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.65%, despite the impact of recent rate reductions enacted by the FRB. The biggest driver of net interest margin expansion was the decline in interest-bearing deposit costs compared to the linked quarter.

Net interest income decreased $829,000, or 1%, over the prior quarter.

Total interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 3%. Interest income on loans, including fees, decreased $668,000, or 1%. Average loans increased $146 million, or 2%, and the corresponding yield earned decreased to 6.07%. Average interest-bearing cash balances decreased $186 million, or 25%, driving a $2.5 million, or 33%, decrease in related interest income during the period.

Total interest expense decreased $2.7 million, or 6%. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.7 million, or 7%, as deposit rates were lowered in tandem with the FRB's rate reductions.







During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $1.6 million in provision for credit losses on loans(1) and no provision expense for off balance sheet exposures. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $850,000 in provision for credit losses on loans and $800,000 of provision for off balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income decreased $534,000, or 2%, on the linked quarter, to $24.6 million. The decrease was largely attributed to annual debit card income incentives that are received in the fourth quarter each year in addition to lower interchange and NSF volumes. However, these declines were partially offset by recording a $479,000 gain on the sale of a former branch location in Florence, Kentucky that had been held for sale, in addition to record WM&T revenue.

Non-interest expenses increased $436,000, or 1% on the linked quarter to $55.2 million. Higher compensation, employee benefits and technology expenses were the main drivers of the linked quarter increase, partially offset by declines in marketing and legal and professional expenses.

Financial Condition - March 31, 2026, Compared with December 31, 2025

Total assets decreased $69 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter to $9.47 billion.

Total loans expanded $185 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter, with every market contributing to the increase. Growth for the quarter was driven by increases in the CRE and C&I portfolios. Total line of credit usage was 49% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 48% as of December 31, 2025. C&I line of credit usage increased to 38% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 37% at December 31, 2025. Utilization trends remain positive and well above the same period of the prior year.

Total deposits decreased $34 million on the linked quarter. Total non-interest bearing deposits increased $20 million, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts declined $54 million.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.47 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company's common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "SYBT."

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett

Executive Vice President,

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

(502) 625-0890

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, Income Statement Data 2026 2025 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) - 78,516 - 70,636 Interest income: Loans - 106,459 - 99,600 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 5,030 2,001 Mortgage loans held for sale 70 77 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 392 532 Investment securities 5,691 8,956 Total interest income 117,642 111,166 Interest expense: Deposits 35,462 34,581 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 401 814 Federal funds purchased 65 70 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,927 4,741 Subordinated debentures 366 408 Total interest expense 39,221 40,614 Net interest income 78,421 70,552 Provision for credit losses (1) 1,625 900 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 76,796 69,652 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 11,335 10,647 Deposit service charges 2,156 2,079 Debit and credit card income 4,638 4,508 Treasury management fees 2,988 2,673 Mortgage banking income 930 917 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 1,061 1,010 Bank owned life insurance 632 622 Gain on sale of premises and equipment 479 - Other 375 540 Total non-interest income 24,594 22,996 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 29,166 25,932 Employee benefits 6,169 5,785 Net occupancy and equipment 4,320 4,123 Technology and communication 5,335 4,828 Debit and credit card processing 1,922 1,819 Marketing and business development 1,278 1,515 Postage, printing and supplies 913 969 Legal and professional 876 907 FDIC insurance 1,146 1,223 Capital and deposit based taxes 878 700 Intangible amortization 799 914 Other 2,440 2,312 Total non-interest expenses 55,242 51,027 Income before income tax expense 46,148 41,621 Income tax expense 9,553 8,350 Net income - 36,595 - 33,271 Net income per share - Basic - 1.25 - 1.13 Net income per share - Diluted 1.24 1.13 Cash dividend declared per share 0.32 0.31 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,387 29,349 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,502 29,501 March 31, Balance Sheet Data 2026 2025 Investment securities - 885,754 - 1,246,690 Loans 7,226,429 6,646,360 Allowance for credit losses on loans 93,596 88,814 Total assets 9,466,856 8,997,478 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,456,324 1,499,383 Interest bearing deposits 6,300,912 5,794,583 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 300,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,200 - (79,840 - Stockholders' equity 1,102,935 975,473 Total shares outstanding 29,516 29,469 Book value per share (3) - 37.37 - 33.10 Tangible common equity per share (3) 30.41 26.01 Market value per share 66.29 69.06 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended March 31, Average Balance Sheet Data 2026 2025 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks - 557,364 - 180,439 Mortgage loans held for sale 5,365 5,732 Investment securities 1,033,940 1,455,926 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,717 30,838 Loans 7,117,141 6,597,388 Total interest earning assets 8,734,527 8,270,323 Total assets 9,388,841 8,893,907 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,429,253 1,426,088 Interest bearing deposits 6,220,903 5,594,740 Total deposits 7,650,156 7,020,828 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 93,040 158,985 Federal funds purchased 7,287 6,514 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 466,667 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,648,036 6,253,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,143 - (86,622 - Total stockholders' equity 1,089,025 954,040 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.58 - 1.52 - Annualized return on average equity (4) 13.63 - 14.14 - Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.65 - 3.46 - Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 23.85 - 24.56 - Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.58 - 54.50 - Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 11.65 - 10.84 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.69 - 8.72 - Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.60 - 10.73 - Total risk-based capital 13.53 - 12.85 - Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.95 - 11.25 - Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.28 - 11.60 - Leverage 10.68 - 9.98 - Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied - 1,964,589 - 1,870,352 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,176,570 1,004,774 Commercial and industrial 1,592,578 1,463,746 Residential real estate - owner occupied 888,721 813,823 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 387,652 381,429 Construction and land development 742,243 679,345 Home equity lines of credit 290,766 252,125 Consumer 142,897 140,009 Leases 15,493 14,460 Credit cards 24,920 26,297 Total loans and leases - 7,226,429 - 6,646,360 Deposit Segmentation Interest bearing demand - 2,834,034 - 2,545,858 Savings 433,559 429,171 Money market 1,289,806 1,343,031 Time deposits 1,743,513 1,476,523 Non-Interest bearing deposits 1,456,324 1,499,383 Total deposits - 7,757,236 - 7,293,966 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans - 10,519 - 15,865 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 927 283 Total non-performing loans 11,446 16,148 Other real estate owned 190 85 Total non-performing assets - 11,636 - 16,233 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.16 - 0.24 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 - 0.18 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.30 - 1.34 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.32 - 1.35 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 818 - 550 - Net (charge-offs) recoveries - 104 - 971 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) 0.00 - 0.01 - Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

Quarterly Comparison Income Statement Data 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) - 78,516 - 79,339 - 77,119 - 73,560 - 70,636 Net interest income - 78,421 - 79,250 - 77,037 - 73,473 - 70,552 Provision for credit losses (1) 1,625 1,650 1,975 2,175 900 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 76,796 77,600 75,062 71,298 69,652 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 11,335 10,974 10,704 10,483 10,647 Deposit service charges 2,156 2,303 2,281 2,069 2,079 Debit and credit card income 4,638 5,519 5,009 4,837 4,508 Treasury management fees 2,988 3,078 2,923 3,005 2,673 Mortgage banking income 930 860 1,252 1,094 917 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 1,061 1,119 1,112 980 1,010 Bank owned life insurance 632 633 631 629 622 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 479 (2 - - 74 - Other 375 644 564 1,177 540 Total non-interest income 24,594 25,128 24,476 24,348 22,996 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 29,166 28,510 28,836 27,279 25,932 Employee benefits 6,169 5,267 4,878 5,330 5,785 Net occupancy and equipment 4,320 4,299 4,086 4,025 4,123 Technology and communication 5,335 4,857 4,837 4,773 4,828 Debit and credit card processing 1,922 1,902 1,984 1,908 1,819 Marketing and business development 1,278 2,173 1,887 1,951 1,515 Postage, printing and supplies 913 930 910 937 969 Legal and professional 876 1,329 891 1,088 907 FDIC insurance 1,146 1,124 1,198 1,260 1,223 Capital and deposit based taxes 878 895 1,082 738 700 Intangible amortization 799 914 915 915 914 Other 2,440 2,606 2,327 2,496 2,312 Total non-interest expenses 55,242 54,806 53,831 52,700 51,027 Income before income tax expense 46,148 47,922 45,707 42,946 41,621 Income tax expense 9,553 11,308 9,466 8,922 8,350 Net income - 36,595 - 36,614 - 36,241 - 34,024 - 33,271 Net income per share - Basic - 1.25 - 1.25 - 1.23 - 1.16 - 1.13 Net income per share - Diluted 1.24 1.24 1.23 1.15 1.13 Cash dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.31 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,387 29,370 29,369 29,364 29,349 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,502 29,495 29,526 29,505 29,501 Quarterly Comparison Balance Sheet Data 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 Cash and due from banks - 85,596 - 70,061 - 84,357 - 97,606 - 110,156 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 581,123 816,315 671,932 353,806 293,580 Mortgage loans held for sale 5,758 6,247 6,045 5,014 7,797 Investment securities 885,754 921,057 940,639 1,221,842 1,246,690 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,717 20,717 20,717 22,839 29,315 Loans 7,226,429 7,041,310 6,929,456 6,850,273 6,646,360 Allowance for credit losses on loans 93,596 91,867 92,160 90,722 88,814 Goodwill 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 Total assets 9,466,856 9,536,124 9,307,376 9,208,986 8,997,478 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,456,324 1,435,846 1,589,159 1,514,924 1,499,383 Interest bearing deposits 6,300,912 6,355,291 6,054,813 5,991,826 5,794,583 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 87,513 112,476 73,149 126,576 151,424 Federal funds purchased 7,345 7,289 6,729 6,709 6,540 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 Accumulated other comprehensive income loss (61,200 - (61,275 - (67,622 - (75,311 - (79,840 - Stockholders' equity 1,102,935 1,075,697 1,041,144 1,005,704 975,473 Total shares outstanding 29,516 29,476 29,474 29,473 29,469 Book value per share (3) - 37.37 - 36.49 - 35.32 - 34.12 - 33.10 Tangible common equity per share (3) 30.41 29.50 28.30 27.06 26.01 Market value per share 66.29 64.95 69.99 78.98 69.09 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 11.65 - 11.28 - 11.19 - 10.92 - 10.84 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.69 - 9.32 - 9.16 - 8.86 - 8.72 - Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.60 - 11.15 - 11.02 - 10.91 - 10.73 - Total risk-based capital 13.53 - 13.42 - 13.17 - 12.91 - 12.85 - Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.95 - 11.84 - 11.59 - 11.32 - 11.25 - Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.28 - 12.17 - 11.92 - 11.66 - 11.60 - Leverage 10.68 - 10.30 - 10.24 - 10.17 - 9.98 - Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

Quarterly Comparison Average Balance Sheet Data 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks - 557,364 - 742,895 - 448,969 - 249,738 - 180,439 Mortgage loans held for sale 5,365 7,751 6,051 7,145 5,732 Investment securities 1,033,940 1,066,621 1,236,715 1,337,994 1,455,926 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,717 20,717 21,125 22,413 30,838 Loans 7,117,141 6,971,307 6,873,559 6,746,973 6,597,388 Total interest earning assets 8,734,527 8,809,291 8,586,419 8,364,263 8,270,323 Total assets 9,388,841 9,456,699 9,216,803 8,987,084 8,893,907 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,429,253 1,542,735 1,540,029 1,489,188 1,426,088 Interest bearing deposits 6,220,903 6,218,760 6,001,275 5,820,314 5,594,740 Total deposits 7,650,156 7,761,495 7,541,304 7,309,502 7,020,828 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 93,040 84,802 104,640 128,493 158,985 Federal funds purchased 7,287 7,088 6,689 6,610 6,514 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,000 300,000 300,000 303,297 466,667 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,806 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,648,036 6,637,456 6,439,410 6,285,520 6,253,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,143 - (65,786 - (75,659 - (83,970 - (86,622 - Total stockholders' equity 1,089,025 1,054,117 1,015,478 980,803 954,040 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.58 - 1.54 - 1.56 - 1.52 - 1.52 - Annualized return on average equity (4) 13.63 - 13.78 - 14.16 - 13.91 - 14.14 - Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.65 - 3.57 - 3.56 - 3.53 - 3.46 - Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 23.85 - 24.05 - 24.09 - 24.87 - 24.56 - Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.58 - 52.46 - 52.99 - 53.83 - 54.50 - Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied - 1,964,589 - 1,915,252 - 1,947,892 - 1,989,982 - 1,870,352 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,176,570 1,121,896 1,091,134 1,010,692 1,004,774 Commercial and industrial 1,592,578 1,509,489 1,490,149 1,491,143 1,463,746 Residential real estate - owner occupied 888,721 881,865 873,540 851,284 813,823 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 387,652 391,216 394,429 390,784 381,429 Construction and land development 742,243 751,897 675,052 671,011 679,345 Home equity lines of credit 290,766 285,115 271,017 263,826 252,125 Consumer 142,897 142,425 142,149 140,715 140,009 Leases 15,493 16,912 18,517 14,563 14,460 Credit cards 24,920 25,243 25,577 26,273 26,297 Total loans and leases - 7,226,429 - 7,041,310 - 6,929,456 - 6,850,273 - 6,646,360 Deposit Segmentation Interest bearing demand - 2,834,034 - 2,886,406 - 2,573,204 - 2,520,405 - 2,545,858 Savings 433,559 420,382 420,614 424,985 429,171 Money market 1,289,806 1,311,969 1,341,727 1,385,845 1,343,031 Time deposits 1,743,513 1,736,534 1,719,268 1,660,591 1,476,523 Non-Interest bearing deposits 1,456,324 1,435,846 1,589,159 1,514,924 1,499,383 Total deposits - 7,757,236 - 7,791,137 - 7,643,972 - 7,506,750 - 7,293,966 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans - 10,519 - 12,585 - 18,559 - 17,650 - 15,865 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - - - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 927 449 100 378 283 Total non-performing loans 11,446 13,034 18,659 18,028 16,148 Other real estate owned 190 190 190 10 85 Total non-performing assets - 11,636 - 13,224 - 18,849 - 18,038 - 16,233 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.16 - 0.19 - 0.27 - 0.26 - 0.24 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 - 0.14 - 0.20 - 0.20 - 0.18 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.30 - 1.30 - 1.33 - 1.32 - 1.34 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.32 - 1.32 - 1.34 - 1.34 - 1.35 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 818 - 705 - 494 - 503 - 550 - Net (charge-offs) recoveries - 104 - (1,143 - - (112 - - (342 - - 971 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) 0.00 - -0.02 - -0.00 - -0.01 - 0.01 - Other Information Total WM&T assets under management (in millions) - 7,596 - 7,635 - 7,480 - 7,193 - 6,804 Full-time equivalent employees 1,144 1,123 1,140 1,118 1,089 (1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows: Quarterly Comparison (in thousands) 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 Provision for credit losses - loans - 1,625 - 850 - 1,550 - 2,250 - 900 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures - 800 425 (75 - - Total provision for credit losses - 1,625 - 1,650 - 1,975 - 2,175 - 900 (2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 Total non-interest expenses (a) - 55,242 - 54,806 - 53,831 - 52,700 - 51,027 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent - 78,516 - 79,339 - 77,119 - 73,560 - 70,636 Total non-interest income 24,594 25,128 24,476 24,348 22,996 Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) - 103,110 - 104,467 - 101,595 - 97,908 - 93,632 Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment (479 - 2 - (74 - - Total adjusted revenue - Non-GAAP (c) - 102,631 - 104,469 - 101,595 - 97,834 - 93,632 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 53.58 - 52.46 - 52.99 - 53.83 - 54.50 - Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 53.83 - 52.46 - 52.99 - 53.87 - 54.50 - (3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison (In thousands, except per share data) 3/31/26 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) - 1,102,935 - 1,075,697 - 1,041,144 - 1,005,704 - 975,473 Less: Goodwill (194,074 - (194,074 - (194,074 - (194,074 - (194,074 - Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (11,361 - (12,160 - (13,074 - (13,989 - (14,904 - Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) - 897,500 - 869,463 - 833,996 - 797,641 - 766,495 Total assets - GAAP (b) - 9,466,856 - 9,536,124 - 9,307,376 - 9,208,986 - 8,997,478 Less: Goodwill (194,074 - (194,074 - (194,074 - (194,074 - (194,074 - Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (11,361 - (12,160 - (13,074 - (13,989 - (14,904 - Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) - 9,261,421 - 9,329,890 - 9,100,228 - 9,000,923 - 8,788,500 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 11.65 - 11.28 - 11.19 - 10.92 - 10.84 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 9.69 - 9.32 - 9.16 - 8.86 - 8.72 - Total shares outstanding (e) 29,516 29,476 29,474 29,473 29,469 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) - 37.37 - 36.49 - 35.32 - 34.12 - 33.10 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 30.41 29.50 28.30 27.06 26.01 (4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. (5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%. (6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.



