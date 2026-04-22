PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Board Chair Transition

PRINCETON, N.J., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("PMV Pharma" or the "Company"; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule therapies targeting p53, today announced a leadership transition on its Board of Directors. Laurie Stelzer, who has served as a member of the Board since 2020, has been appointed Chair of the Board, succeeding Rich Heyman, Ph.D., effective at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 4, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Dr. Heyman's term as a member and Chair of the Board will expire at the Meeting, and Dr. Heyman will not stand for reelection.

Ms. Stelzer brings more than 25 years of senior finance and business development leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of guiding companies through key strategic and value-creating milestones.

The Board leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for PMV Pharma as enrollment continues in the ongoing PYNNACLE clinical trial evaluating rezatapopt as monotherapy in patients with TP53 Y220C advanced solid tumors. The Company anticipates submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) for rezatapopt in platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer patients with a TP53 Y220C mutation in the first quarter of 2027.

"I am honored to step into the role of PMV's Board Chair at this important time for the company," said Ms. Stelzer. "PMV has demonstrated compelling clinical proof of concept for rezatapopt in the ongoing registrational PYNNACLE clinical trial. I look forward to supporting the team's continued execution and realizing the full potential of rezatapopt for patients and shareholders."

Dr. Heyman said, "It has been a privilege to serve as PMV's Board Chair and work alongside such a talented Board and management team. With positive momentum in the clinic and Laurie assuming the role of Chair. I am confident PMV is well positioned to build on its progress and deliver meaningful impact for patients."

David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharma commented, "On behalf of the entire company and our Board, I want to thank Rich for his leadership and commitment. Rich joined PMV as a Scientific Advisory Board member in 2017 and his contributions over nearly a decade have been invaluable. His deep scientific expertise and strategic guidance were instrumental in shaping our precision oncology strategy and bringing rezatapopt into late-stage clinical development. As we progress toward completion of the PYNNACLE clinical trial and prepare for the NDA submission to the FDA for rezatapopt, we are fortunate to have Laurie assume the role of Chair. Her breadth of experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth."

Ms. Stelzer is a seasoned Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and public company Board Director, most recently serving as CFO at Kailera Therapeutics a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity and related conditions. She currently serves on the Boards of Sionna Therapeutics, Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, and MBX Biosciences, Inc. Ms. Stelzer has held leadership roles in finance, treasury, global accounting, business development, project management, and site operations for a range of biopharmaceutical companies including as CFO of Orna Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Earlier in her career, she held senior management roles at Shire Plc and Amgen, Inc., and previously served on the Board of Surface Oncology, Inc. and Longboard Pharmaceuticals. She earned an M.B.A. from University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management and a B.S. in accounting from Arizona State University.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule therapies targeting p53. TP53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. Our co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize more than four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans or expectations for rezatapopt, including our ability to obtain approval as a treatment option as a monotherapy, expectations regarding timing, enrollment status and success of the Phase 2 portion of the current clinical trial for rezatapopt and filing of an initial New Drug Application (NDA) for patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer, and any potential commercialization of rezatapopt, if approved. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company's product candidate development activities, including the successful filing of NDAs, and planned clinical trials, the Company's ability to execute on its strategy and operate as a clinical stage company, the potential for clinical trials of rezatapopt or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results, the Company's ability to fund operations, and the impact that a global pandemic, other public health emergencies or geopolitical tensions or conflicts may have on the Company's clinical trials, supply chain, and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2026, and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Investors Contact:

Tim Smith

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

investors@pmvpharma.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications

kathy@greigcommunications.com