Thrive Launches Abacode Compliance Services to Help Organizations Build and Maintain Continuous Compliance

New offering combines expert consulting to streamline audit readiness and create measurable business value

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the launch of Abacode Compliance Services, its managed Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) portfolio designed to help organizations establish, operationalize, and sustain continuous compliance programs. This launch follows Thrive's July 2025 acquisition of Abacode.

As compliance requirements grow more complex, many organizations continue to struggle with visibility and program effectiveness. According to Gartner, only 37% of executives are confident they can track their company's compliance program effectiveness. Thrive's new managed GRC services address that challenge by aligning governance, security, and operational execution to create measurable business value.

Thrive's new service portfolio offers our clients a seasoned compliance consulting team experienced in helping organizations navigate evolving regulatory requirements. Through a structured, hands-on engagement model, Abacode Compliance Services enables organizations to move beyond point-in-time assessments and toward a more strategic, ongoing approach to compliance.

"Compliance should not be a one-time exercise or a box to check," said Rolando Torres, Vice President, Cyber Consulting Group at Thrive. "With Abacode Compliance Services, organizations can take a more strategic, continuous approach that connects governance, risk, and cybersecurity to strengthen resilience, simplify audit readiness, and create long-term business value."

Backed by Thrive's broader security foundation, including 24x7 security monitoring and support, a U.S.-based security operations center, dedicated cyber incident response capabilities, and advanced backup and recovery services, the new offering gives organizations a more integrated path to managing cyber risk and compliance obligations. Other notable capabilities include:

Baseline assessments of current IT environments, processes, and compliance readiness

Program implementation through policy development, roadmap creation, and compliance portal setup

Continuous compliance support through system monitoring, documentation management, and annual policy and assessment updates

Audit and certification support, including audit preparation, support, and expert guidance throughout the audit process

A central compliance portal, which works alongside the Thrive Client Portal to provide centralized documentation, task automation, evidence tracking, and real-time visibility into compliance and security status.





Abacode Compliance Services supports a broad set of leading regulations and frameworks, including CMMC Level 2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, TISAX, NIST SP 800-171 and 800-172, CIS Controls, GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others.

For more information about Thrive's compliance offerings, visit https://thrivenextgen.com/compliance-regulatory-services/

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive's team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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