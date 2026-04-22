Ireland recorded more than 10,000 applications for solar PV as part of its home energy upgrade program from January to March 2026, an increase of 65% on the same period for last year.The numbers show that residential solar in Ireland is steadily gaining popularity as applications for PV panels leads the government's home energy upgrade scheme. Applications for Ireland's home energy upgrade scheme are up 96% so far in 2026, according to new data released by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). The state-run organization in charge of administering the scheme revealed it processed ...

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