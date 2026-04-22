Infinite Launches Dedicated Bank Accounts for Embedded Stablecoin and Fiat Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite, the payments and compliance technology platform, today announced the launch of Infinite Accounts - dedicated bank accounts with unique routing numbers that work across both traditional payment rails and stablecoin networks, powered by Erebor Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

Businesses can integrate once with Infinite's platform to access comprehensive account and payment capabilities, subject to program terms and transaction limits. Erebor Bank, N.A. provides the regulated banking infrastructure underneath.

A Unified Account Experience

Through the program, businesses and their end users get deposit accounts with full transactional capability - deposits, withdrawals, ACH, and domestic and international wire transfers - alongside stablecoin functionality, all accessible through Infinite's APIs and platform. Accounts are provided by Erebor Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, and may be eligible for FDIC deposit insurance.¹ Stablecoin products accessible through the platform are not insured by the FDIC, are not bank deposits, and may lose value.²

What makes the program distinct is how it collapses what has traditionally required multiple banking relationships, compliance vendors, and crypto infrastructure providers into a single experience. A payroll company can pay contractors via ACH or on-chain stablecoin from the same funded account. A treasury platform can receive fiat deposits and programmatically convert to stablecoins for cross-border settlement, subject to processing times and applicable fees. The complexity lives in the platform, not in the customer's workflow.

Stablecoin Native Capabilities

The partnership also supports stablecoin mint and burn in connection with fiat funds, on-chain and off-chain transaction flows across supported blockchain networks, and intelligent routing across traditional payment rails - including ACH and wire transfers.

Businesses don't need to manage wallet infrastructure or navigate crypto complexity; the platform handles provider routing, compliance checks, and reconciliation behind the scenes.

Stablecoin holdings are not insured by the FDIC, are not bank deposits, may lose value, and are subject to different risks than FDIC-insured deposit accounts.² For a current list of supported stablecoins, visit https://infinite.dev.

Designed for Platforms

The program is built around Infinite's Merchant Developer model. Third-party platforms, developers, and merchants integrate with Infinite's APIs to offer banking and stablecoin capabilities to their own end users under their own brand - without needing to build payment infrastructure or manage direct banking relationships.

"We built Infinite to make stablecoin payments as easy, if not easier, to adopt as any other payment method," said Nikhil Srinivasan, CEO of Infinite. "Real bank accounts, real payment rails, and stablecoin capabilities - all through one platform that businesses can integrate into their existing workflows."

About Infinite

Infinite is a payments and compliance technology company building the enablement layer for B2B stablecoin adoption. Founded by Nikhil Srinivasan and Raj Lad, Infinite operates a unified platform that integrates payments, compliance, and risk controls for embedded fiat and stablecoin transactions. Visit https://infinite.dev to learn more.

¹ Infinite is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services, including deposit accounts, are provided by Erebor Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Funds held in deposit accounts may be eligible for FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category, subject to satisfaction of conditions for pass-through deposit insurance. FDIC deposit insurance covers the failure of an FDIC-insured bank and does not protect against the failure or insolvency of Infinite or any non-bank entity. Infinite does not hold, control, or take custody of customer funds.

² Stablecoins accessible through the Infinite platform are not bank deposits, are not insured by the FDIC, and are not guaranteed by Erebor Bank, N.A. or any other financial institution. The value of stablecoin holdings depends on the reserves backing the stablecoin. Stablecoins may lose value. Stablecoin holdings are subject to different risks than FDIC-insured deposits. Banking services, including FDIC-insured deposit accounts, are separately available through Erebor Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

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