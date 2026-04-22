LG Electronics USA: ENERGY STAR: A Proven Winner for American Consumers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / By Don Kwack, President & CEO, LG Electronics North America

It's Earth Day, a fitting moment to reflect on the programs that have delivered real, measurable value to American households for decades. Few initiatives can match the track record of ENERGY STAR, the voluntary, market-driven program that has saved families money, guided smarter purchasing decisions, and supported innovation across industries.

Now, as the program transitions from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Department of Energy, there is an important opportunity to build on that success and ensure ENERGY STAR remains as strong and effective as ever.

Since its creation in 1992, ENERGY STAR has helped American consumers save more than $500 billion in energy costs. It does this not through regulations or mandates, but through partnership, bringing together government and industry to empower consumers with clear, trusted information. The result is one of the most successful public-private collaborations in U.S. history.

At LG Electronics, we've seen firsthand how powerful that partnership can be. We are proud to be an 11-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and in 2026, LG leads the industry with the most ENERGY STAR-certified washers, dryers, electric ranges and cooktops, TVs, and digital signage monitors. That leadership reflects a shared commitment: delivering products that help consumers save energy and money without sacrificing performance.

Perhaps most important is the trust ENERGY STAR has earned with consumers. Nearly 90 percent of Americans recognize the label, and about 300 million ENERGY STAR-certified products are purchased every year-nearly one million every day. That kind of recognition doesn't happen by accident; it's built over decades of consistent standards, credible verification, and meaningful results.

Energy efficiency also plays a critical role in advancing broader national priorities. By reducing overall electricity demand and easing strain during peak periods, programs like ENERGY STAR support grid resilience and reliability, an increasingly important factor as needs grow. This is especially relevant as emerging technologies, including AI-driven data centers, require significant and consistent power. Efficient products help ensure that America's energy resources are used wisely, supporting economic growth and reinforcing America's position as a global energy leader.

As the program moves to the Department of Energy, maintaining that trust and continuity is essential. Businesses depend on ENERGY STAR's clear, consistent framework to guide product development and investment. Consumers rely on it to make informed choices that deliver long-term savings. And utilities and grid operators benefit from the reduced demand and improved efficiency the program helps drive.

This transition is an opportunity. With the DOE's deep expertise, ENERGY STAR can continue to evolve while preserving the core principles that made it successful: voluntary participation, market-based incentives, and a relentless focus on delivering value to American families.

At LG, we look forward to working closely with DOE and industry partners to ensure a smooth transition and to maintain a robust ENERGY STAR program for years to come. The goal is simple and widely shared: helping Americans save money, strengthening our energy system, and supporting continued innovation.

Find more stories and multimedia from LG Electronics USA at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lg-electronics-usa-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/energy-star-a-proven-winner-for-american-consumers-1159871