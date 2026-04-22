Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc. Appoints Bon Halder as Interim CEO to Lead Energy-Focused Execution Strategy

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / (OTCID:AURI) - Auri Inc. ("AURI"), a diversified holding company focused on energy, infrastructure, and scalable real-world opportunities, today announced the appointment of Bon Halder as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Halder brings hands-on operational experience in energy development, project execution, and infrastructure planning. His appointment comes at a critical time as AURI accelerates its transition toward oil and gas and resource-based initiatives.

Mr. Halder has played a key role in advancing the Applewhite project, where he identified and secured a high-potential reserve, negotiated land acquisition terms, and led early-stage development planning. His work has included overseeing drone-based site analysis, coordinating plant placement and drainage systems aligned with permitting requirements, and preparing for both wash plant (PBR) and stormwater (SWPP) compliance.

In addition, Mr. Halder has been instrumental in equipment sourcing and operational planning to enable rapid deployment and production. He has also initiated discussions with executive leadership at major frac and service companies, positioning the project for potential purchase orders and long-term contracts.

These efforts reflect a focus on speed-to-market execution, cost efficiency, and building a scalable, revenue-generating operation.

As Interim CEO, Mr. Halder is expected to strengthen AURI's operational structure, align leadership with execution-focused priorities, and support the Company's broader strategy of maximizing shareholder value through disciplined growth in the energy sector.

Bon Halder, Interim CEO, stated:

"I am excited to step into this role at such an important time for AURI. Our focus is on bringing in experienced professionals with strong business backgrounds who can execute efficiently and responsibly. We are building a foundation designed to support long-term growth, operational discipline, and ultimately maximize value for our shareholders."

Chairman Edward Vakser added:

"I want to thank our shareholders for their continued patience and support as we work through this transition. With Bon stepping in as Interim CEO, I am confident in the direction we are heading. I look forward to supporting the Company's success in my role as Secretary and watching AURI continue to execute on its strategy."

The Company will continue to provide updates as operational milestones and leadership developments progress.

About AURI, Inc.

Auri Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquisitions, energy, and scalable real-world opportunities. The Company is actively expanding its footprint in oil and gas and infrastructure, with an emphasis on operational execution and long-term value creation.

Company Description

Auri Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquisitions, energy, and scalable real world opportunities. Backed by an experienced management team with a history of building multimillion dollar businesses, the company is actively expanding its footprint in oil and gas and infrastructure.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EVAP Inc., Auri is developing patent pending technology designed to solve one of the industry's biggest challenges, produced water, by converting saltwater byproducts into high purity steam.

While the company maintains interests in digital assets, intellectual property, and media, its primary focus is now centered on energy driven solutions and long term value creation.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings,revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions --activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Ev24903@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

X: AURIstock and/or @AURI_OTC

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information

Edward Vakser

Chairman/CEO

ev24903@gmail.com

2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc.-%22auri%22-appoints-bon-halder-as-interim-ceo-to-lead-energy-fo-1159841