Counsel Financial Enables $35 Million Commercial Bank Credit Facility for National Plaintiffs' Litigation Firm

Reduced cost of capital positions firm for continued growth

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Counsel Financial supported a $35 million credit facility for a national plaintiffs' litigation firm, replacing an existing financing arrangement with a larger facility provided by a commercial bank and materially reducing the firm's cost of capital. The transaction was secured by a diversified portfolio of litigation assets, including single-event personal injury cases, mass torts, and class actions.

The new facility enhances the firm's capacity to manage a growing docket, pursue case resolutions more efficiently, and invest in future opportunities, while benefiting from improved pricing and more flexible loan terms.

Counsel Financial served as underwriter, collateral monitoring agent, and servicer, working in coordination with the capital provider to structure and execute the facility. Drawing on proprietary data and decades of experience evaluating litigation assets, the team delivered disciplined underwriting of the collateral pool and established ongoing monitoring and servicing oversight, supporting a seamless transition to a more efficient capital structure expected to generate millions in annual cost savings.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is a leading provider of underwriting, servicing, and capital solutions for the legal finance market. Since 2000, the firm has deployed more than $2 billion to U.S.-based law firms and serviced over $10 billion in case collateral. Counsel delivers end-to-end capabilities across origination, underwriting, servicing, and valuation, leveraging proprietary data and experienced legal and financial professionals. Through its technology-enabled platform and approach to collateral analysis and monitoring, Counsel provides investors with transparency, insight, and risk management tailored to contingent fee assets.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann

VP, Marketing

kim@counselfinancial.com

7165680070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-enables-35-million-commercial-bank-credit-facility-1159443