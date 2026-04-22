Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) (FSE: RLU) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") provides an update on its activities at its Lalla Aziza project in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Lalla Aziza is an underground copper-mine located in Morocco's Western High Atlas, approximately 90 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh. Lalla Aziza is owned and operated by Moroccan mining company, Carbomine SARL. In December 2024, Royal Road entered into an Option Agreement with Carbomine, which provides the Company with an option to acquire 100% of the Lalla Aziza Mining License. Royal Road has completed a 15-hole, 1000-meter reverse circulation scout-drilling campaign at the project. Drilling returned encouraging results (see Press Release dated July 14, 2025), confirming the presence of copper mineralization within the Seksaoua shear zone, a regionally extensive structure hosting historically mined copper and gold mineralization in the High Atlas region of Morocco.

Highlights from the Company's scout drilling program include:

RC25LA002

RC25LA004

RC25LA005

RC25LA007

RC25LA009

RC25LA010

RC25LA012 From 32 to 51 meters

From 12 to 17 meters

From 18 to 35 meters

From 0 to 31 meters

From 18 to 37 meters

From 26 to 47 meters

From 51 to 63 meters 19 meters at 1.1% copper

17 meters at 1.3% copper

17 meters at 1.1% copper (End of hole)

31 meters at 0.7% copper

19 meters at 1.0% copper

21 meters at 1.0% copper

12 meters at 0.7% copper

(Not true width and the company does not have sufficient information to determine the true widths of the drill hole intersections)

These initial results confirm that economically significant copper grades extend across the width of the mineralized structure. Mineralization demonstrates continuity along strike and remains open, with indications of extension at depth.

Subsequent to the completion of drilling, certain corporate matters affecting the underlying license holder have delayed the advancement of formal license transfer processes. These matters are progressing through the appropriate channels.

In parallel, Royal Road has entered into a confidentiality agreement which provides a period of exclusivity over a contiguous mining title within the same structural corridor. The Company has also engaged SCP Resource Finance, an independent broker dealer specializing in the global mining sector to assist in evaluating and structuring potential transaction pathways. These pathways are expected to include the consolidation of multiple licenses along the prospective Seksaoua structure, including the Company's existing interests, into a single, coherent project. The Company anticipates that this process will involve the restructuring of existing arrangements and the establishment of a new framework through which the opportunity can be effectively advanced.

Depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions and structuring efforts, the Company will evaluate a range of strategic options. These may include advancing the project in a disciplined capital-efficient manner, or pursuing transaction opportunities designed to crystallize value.

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining), PhD (Structural Geology), FAusIMM, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only on the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures at certified laboratories. Percussion-chip samples were sampled on 1m downhole intervals and passed through a 75-25% drill-rig mounted splitter. The 75% sample was placed in rows and analyzed for guidance on-site using a Vanta pXRF tool. The 25% sample was split 50-50% to produce analytical and retention samples of between 1 to 3kg. Samples for analysis were bagged in the field and sent to ALS Seville for analysis of gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (method Au-ICP22) and multielements by four acid digest ICP-MS (method ME-MS61). QAQC materials included CRMs, blanks and duplicates inserted into sample batches on a ration of 1:10. Soil samples were collected 30-60cm below the surface to avoid surficial contamination. Approximately 0.5kg was collected for each sample. For each sample, soil thickness, horizon, surface type, sample collection depth, & field sieve-mesh was recorded. QAQC materials included approximately 5% CRMs, 1% blanks and 1% field duplicates. Infill soil samples were sent to ALS in Sevilla for drying, disaggregation and dry-sieving to -180um. Samples were analyzed using the super-trace low level gold and multi-element package (AuME-St43) with a 25g charge weight. Gold and multielement concentrations are determined from the same solution via a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES

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Source: Royal Road Minerals Limited