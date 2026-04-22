Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Holcombe has been appointed to the board of directors of Pure Energy Minerals. Mr. Holcombe is a senior finance professional with over 36 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, business development, and asset management. Most recently, he has focused on investments in the energy transition, natural resources, real assets, and industrials sectors, including roles as Managing Director at Antarctica Capital, and Senior Advisor at Nebari Holdings.

"We are pleased to welcome Holcombe to the Board of Directors of Pure Energy Minerals. We know the Company will benefit from his experience and leadership as we work to grow the Company," stated William Morton, CEO & Director of Pure Energy.



In connection with the appointment, Mr. Holcombe has been granted 100,000 stock options of the Company. The options were granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"), and each stock option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.36 until April 20, 2031.



The Company also announces that pursuant to its Equity Plan, the Company has granted 1,564,228 Restricted Share Units (the "RSU") to an officer and directors of the Company which will be vested in one year from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The equity grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy is a TSX Venture Exchange listed mineral exploration company transitioning toward a new phase of corporate growth. Following the successful option-out of its Clayton Valley Project, the Company is currently focused on the evaluation of new strategic prospects. The Company is committed to a disciplined acquisition strategy aimed to create long-term shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"William Morton"

President and CEO, Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans to grow and create shareholder value.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will obtain TSX approval, successfully find new mineral properties, advance development of mineral resources and that such efforts will result in creating shareholder value.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not grow the Company, advance the development of resources and that the Company will not create shareholder value.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293728

Source: Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.