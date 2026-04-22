Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Custom software and mobile app development agency Empat has launched its AI Estimates tool, allowing businesses to generate software cost and timeline projections online.

Empat AI calculator generating software cost and time estimates

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Software cost estimates often start with calls, emails, and early scoping. Empat's AI Estimates tool removes that step by giving users a starting point upfront.

The tool generates cost and timeline projections based on user inputs, giving teams an initial sense of what a project could involve.

This approach reflects how companies now evaluate software partners. Early-stage decisions often depend on whether a project fits budget and delivery expectations, yet that information is not always available without direct engagement.

Empat's tool introduces a self-serve way to access that information, allowing teams to review projections before deciding whether to move forward with deeper discussions.

"Estimating software costs shouldn't be a guessing game," said Igor Repeta, CEO of Empat.

"Our AI Estimates tool gives teams a clear starting point in seconds, letting them understand potential costs and timelines before engaging in detailed discussions. It's about making planning smarter and more transparent, not replacing the expertise our teams bring to every project."

The AI Estimates tool is available on Empat's website, giving teams a practical starting point for planning new software projects.

Disclaimer: These estimates are indicative and do not replace a final quote. Each project has specific requirements and technical considerations that are only defined during discovery, where scope, timelines, and pricing are confirmed.

About Empat:

Empat is a custom software and mobile app development agency with a track record of delivering more than 300 digital products across 17 countries. The company supports clients through the full software lifecycle, from technical architecture and engineering to UI/UX and deployment. Empat's teams work across web and mobile platforms and focus on practical solutions that reflect project needs and real-world constraints rather than generic templates or one-size-fits-all approaches.

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Source: DesignRush