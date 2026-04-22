SKYX Platforms Corp.: SKYX Signs Additional Agreement with Prominent European Development Group to Deploy and Market Its Technologies to Vast European Hospitality Market of Over 132,000 Hotels

During the Course of the Agreement the Prominent European Development Group OTT Heritage Hospitality Expects to Market and Deploy SKYX's Disruptive Technologies into Hundreds of European Hotels, Buildings and Developments

Throughout the Term of the Agreement Prominent Developer and SKYX Expect to Deploy and Market Hundreds of Thousands of Products into Massive European Hospitality Market

124,000 Hotel Rooms are Projected to Open in Europe in 2026, with Over 250,000 Additional Rooms in the Development Pipeline Industry-Wide

Through Its Platform and Network, OTT Heritage Hospitality Provides Access to a Broad Pipeline of Hospitality Projects Across Europe and Intends to Actively Market and Facilitate the Adoption of SKYX's Technologies Across a Range of Hotel, Building, and Development Opportunities Leveraging Significant Time and Cost Efficiencies of Up to 90%

SKYX's Technologies are Expected to Offer Long-Term Recurring Revenue Opportunities Through Monitoring, Subscriptions, and AI Services, in Addition to Product Upgrades, Interchangeability and Platform-Wide Integrations for Future Development

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), an award winning highly disruptive advanced and smart home and AI platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become advanced-safe-smart instantly as the new standard, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with OTT Heritage Hospitality, a prominent European developer, to deploy and market its technologies across the vast European hotel chains segment and buildings.

This agreement marks a significant step in SKYX's global expansion strategy as it continues to advance its mission to make hotels, homes, and buildings smarter, safer, and advanced.

Under the agreement, SKYX's advanced and smart home and building technologies are expected to penetrate the vast European hotel market with over 132,000 hotels with hundreds of thousands of additional rooms in the development pipeline in addition to residential and commercial projects throughout Europe.

During the course of the agreement SKYX and OTT Heritage Hospitality expect to deploy and market SKYX's disruptive technologies to hundreds of European hotels, buildings and developments with the aim of deploying hundreds of thousands of units across European hotel and real estate developments.

OTT Heritage Hospitality provides its platform and network as well as access to a broad pipeline of hospitality projects across Europe and intends to actively market and facilitate the adoption of SKYX's technologies across a range of hotel, building, and development opportunities, leveraging the significant time and cost efficiencies of up to 90% provided by SKYX's technologies.

Jean-François Ott, Founder of OTT Heritage Hospitality, said; "As a long-time developer of hotel and real estate projects, I see a tremendous opportunity in marketing and facilitating the penetration of SKYX's highly disruptive technologies into hotels and real estate projects across Europe. By leveraging significant time and cost efficiencies of up to 90% for hotel renovations as well as new builds, we can enable properties to become smarter, safer, and more technologically advanced."

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; "This partnership marks a significant step in our global expansion strategy as we continue with our goal and mission to advance hotels, homes, and buildings by making them smarter and safer. We look forward to partnering with such an established European hotel and real estate developer."

For more information about OTT Heritage Hospitality click here: www.ottheritagehospitality.com

For more information about SKYX click here: www.skyx.com

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

rb@encore-ir.com