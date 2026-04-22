New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: GE Vernova Unveils New Initiative on Earth Day at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 22nd

Stocks are fractionally higher after President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran.

GE Vernova celebrates Earth Day at the NYSE and its new 'Engineers of Change' initiative. NYSE Live will feature remarks from company leaders on both events.

GE Vernova also released its first-quarter earnings earlier this morning, raising its annual revenue forecast on data center demand.

Calix CEO Michael Weening will join Taking Stock to reflect on its Investor Day at the NYSE.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) celebrates Earth Day

Closing Bell

Calix (NYSE: CALX) hosts its Investor Day event at the NYSE

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

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