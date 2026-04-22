Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names IFS Softeon CEO Jim Hoefflin as Recipient of 2026 Pros to Know Award

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Jim Hoefflin, CEO, IFS Softeon, as one of the winners of this year's Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Leaders in Excellence category.

Jim Hoefflin plays a key leadership role in advancing warehouse innovation at IFS Softeon, helping organizations transform fulfillment operations into a strategic driver of supply chain performance. Under his leadership, customers have adopted modern warehouse execution capabilities that improve labor productivity, increase order accuracy, and enable faster response to changing customer demands.

In March 2026, Softeon joined IFS to form IFS Softeon, combining Softeon's deep Tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale and Industrial AI capabilities of the IFS Cloud platform. Jim Hoefflin has played an important role in helping customers and partners understand the value of this combined offering, which connects enterprise planning with real-time warehouse execution to deliver unified visibility and control across the supply chain.

By bringing together Industrial AI, enterprise ERP, and best-of-breed warehouse execution in a single platform, IFS Softeon enables manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers to build more resilient and efficient fulfillment operations.

"It's an honor to be recognized among so many leaders who are pushing the supply chain industry forward," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, IFS Softeon. "Warehouses play a critical role in how organizations deliver for their customers, and the opportunity with IFS Softeon is to bring together Industrial AI, enterprise scale, and proven warehouse execution in one platform. That combination gives supply chain leaders the visibility and control they need to move faster, operate more efficiently, and keep fulfillment running smoothly, even as complexity continues to grow."

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

Go to https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi to view the full list of winners. Go to https://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive's awards.

To learn more about IFS Softeon and our solutions, visit us at Booth #345 at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 conference next month.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon now brings IFS's added scale, global reach, and Industrial AI innovation to the warehouse. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.market

Contact Information

Michael Catalino

Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations, IFS Softeon

mcatalino@softeon.com

2155899471

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/supply-and-demand-chain-executive-names-ifs-softeon-ceo-jim-hoeff-1149438