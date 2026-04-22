Ownia Collection and Regenera Luxury Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Regenerative Travel This Earth Month

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / In honor of Earth Month, Ownia Collection , the premier global consortium of handpicked eco-luxury hotels, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Regenera Luxury , the world's leading regenerative management program and certification. This collaboration marks a decisive step in Ownia's mission to move beyond traditional sustainability, transforming its portfolio into a global force for ecological and cultural restoration.

As travel in 2026 enters the era of "Regenerative Luxury," this partnership strengthens Ownia's rigorous 12-pillar sustainability framework by integrating Regenera Luxury's data-driven metrics. Announced in the spirit of Earth Day, the alliance ensures that every stay at an Ownia property - from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the savannas of Kenya - not only minimizes its footprint but actively heals the destination.

Strengthening the Ownia Standard

Through this partnership, Ownia Collection member hotels gain exclusive access to Regenera Luxury's Regenerative Management Program (RMP) and certification. This allows owners and GMs to track over 200+ KPIs, covering everything from biodiversity net gain to community profit-sharing models.

"We've moved past the era of 'leaving no trace.' Our goal now is to leave a heartbeat," says María Olazábal, Founder & CEO of Ownia Collection. "By partnering with Regenera Luxury, we are giving our guests the absolute certainty that their presence is a catalyst for positive change. We aren't just protecting nature; we are bringing it back to life."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Verified Impact: Ownia hotels will undergo Regenera Luxury's rigorous assessment, providing travelers with transparent, science-backed proof of impact.

Personalized Reporting: Member hotels receive bespoke impact reports, transforming complex sustainability data into clear narratives of restoration for guests and stakeholders.

Elevated Guest Experiences: The focus shifts to "Purpose-Driven Luxury," where guests can participate in active conservation and cultural preservation programs curated by experts.

Market Leadership: Ownia solidifies its position as the top choice for the "Conscious Traveler," a segment that now prioritizes regenerative brands over traditional eco-labels.

An Earth Day Commitment to Positive Impact

This partnership arrives as Ownia Collection continues to scale its global footprint, demonstrating that high-end hospitality can be the primary driver of a healthier planet. By choosing Earth Month for this launch, Ownia and Regenera Luxury are setting a new gold standard for the industry: a world where travel is no longer a cost to the earth, but a gift to it.

About Ownia Collection Ownia Collection is a curated global portfolio of the world's most inspiring sustainable luxury hotels. Ownia connects conscious travelers with unique properties that embody design, comfort, and deep-rooted environmental responsibility. www.owniacollection.com

About Regenera Luxury Regenera Luxury is the global leader in regenerative luxury for hotels and retreats. Presented by UN Tourism and recognized by leading institutions, it equips properties with the Regenerative Management Program (RMP) and certification to move beyond conventional sustainability toward regenerative models that restore ecosystems, empower communities, and create a meaningful, lasting legacy. www.regenera.luxury

More information: https://regenera.luxury/strategic-alliance-regenera-luxury-x-ownia-collection/

Media Contact

Buse Hoffman

BuseH@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Ownia Collection

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/ownia-collection-and-regenera-luxury-announce-strategic-partnership-to-redefine-regenerative-1157468