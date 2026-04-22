Kazen Family Law & Divorce Lawyers: Empathetic and Empowering Advocacy

Kazen Family Law & Divorce Lawyers represents central Texas families with experience, integrity, and respect.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / "The most important thing I do for my clients is listen to them," says David A. Kazen, founder of Kazen Family Law & Divorce Lawyers.

"Every divorce or custody situation is different, and every client is searching for an outcome that fits their family's priorities and needs. Once you truly understand a client's goals, it's much easier to design a strategy to help them get the results they are looking for."

Based in downtown Austin, Kazen's firm has served clients throughout central Texas for 30 years. His practice covers a wide range of family law needs - from divorce and custody matters to complex property division.

Kazen has been board certified in family law for 20 years, meeting the Texas Board of Legal Specialization's strict professional, ethical, and educational requirements. The quality of his firm's work has also been cited by groups like Martindale-Hubbell, earning him a preeminent rating and a Client Champion award, plus dozens of glowing reviews from former clients as well as a 5-star Google rating.

"Family law should never be a lawyer-driven process," Kazen says. "It's always nice to be honored for my work, but I'm much more interested in getting the results that matter for the clients. Their worlds have been turned upside down. I'm here to help them navigate the process of rebuilding their lives."

"By working closely with clients, I get a clearer understanding of their goals," Kazen says. "I'm able to see the specific outcome that we're trying to achieve. That becomes my bullseye."

While the majority of divorce and family law cases will settle out of court, as an experienced litigator, Kazen also understands the value of always being prepared to represent his clients' rights in court.

"When you're ready and able to litigate, the other side tends to be more willing to consider a settlement," Kazen says. "There are also times when the opposition, for whatever reason, just isn't interested in being reasonable. The decision to reach a settlement is taken away from the client. If that happens, I'm ready to handle it. I generally counsel reasonable compromise if it's available. But I definitely won't shy away from aggressive litigation if that's what it takes to meet my client's goals."

EMPOWERING CLIENTS DURING CRISIS

"Clients come to me with a lot of anxiety about the future," Kazen says.

"Not to be overly simplistic about it, but everyone has the same kind of fears when they're going through a divorce. They worry about paying the bills, where they'll live, and what kind of relationship they'll be able to have with their kids."

Divorces and custody conflicts are always stressful, and over time they can take a significant toll on a client's emotional and mental well-being. Clients need to know they are not alone, and that their attorney is both responsive and accessible if a problem arises.

By taking an empathetic and collaborative approach, Kazen is able to build trusted client relationships.

Contact:

Kazen Family Law & Divorce Lawyers

609 W 9th Street, Suite 101, Austin, TX 78701

512-236-1315

kazenlaw.com

SOURCE: Kazen Family Law & Divorce Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kazen-family-law-and-divorce-lawyers-empathetic-and-empowering-a-1157488