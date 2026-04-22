Lance Kennedy Law: Trial-Tested Defense, Veteran Led

Lance Kennedy Law combines decades of prosecutorial experience with a systematic approach to criminal defense across Texas.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / "Our clients want the best representation available, and they understand the value of hiring a firm where every attorney has actually tried cases," says Lance Kennedy, founding attorney at Lance Kennedy Law. "Our expertise spans the entire range of criminal defense, from DWIs to capital murder cases. In every situation, our goal is to put our client in the best possible position."

Founded in 2022, Lance Kennedy Law provides strategic criminal defense throughout Texas. Headquartered in Austin, the firm has expanded to offices in San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Most of the firm's attorneys are former federal and state prosecutors with decades of experience handling the same types of criminal cases their clients now face.

Kennedy is an Army veteran who spent most of his career as a prosecutor-serving as an assistant United States Attorney, an assistant district attorney in Texas, and a Major in the U.S. Army JAG Corps. He founded the firm shortly after leaving the Department of Justice with the goal of building a team of seasoned trial attorneys who could deliver the kind of representation most defendants never get access to.

"We're a team with real depth," Kennedy says. "If one attorney doesn't have the right background for a particular case, another one does. We never have a weak link, and we never miss an opportunity to help a client."

CLIENT-CENTERED, RESULTS-DRIVEN

"Many of our clients are facing charges for the first time," Kennedy says. "They're scared. They don't know what's going to happen. They're worried a DWI will cost them their job or that a felony charge means prison. They're also thinking about practical realities-what this is going to cost them, and whether it's worth fighting."

The first step, Kennedy notes, is listening. By fully understanding the client's situation, the team can walk them through the process and begin building a trial-ready strategy aligned with their goals. That methodical, client-focused approach has earned the firm 5-star reviews from hundreds of former clients.

"Our approach is what separates us from other firms," Kennedy says. "Our clients are investing in us, and we aim to deliver more value than they expected. We do everything we can to leave them in a better position than when they came through the door."

Contact:

Lance Kennedy Law

111 Congress Avenue

Suite 500

Austin, TX 78701

737-324-7540

lancekennedy.com

SOURCE: Lance Kennedy Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lance-kennedy-law-trial-tested-defense-veteran-led-1157503