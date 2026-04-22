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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
59 Leser
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Gardner Builders: Culture Builds Careers

Gardner Builders isn't just a construction company - it's a calling to create fulfilling jobs that change lives.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / In his early career years, Bob Gardner worked for various construction companies and kept noticing a recurring theme: He loved the work, but the cultures often ignored the well-being of the people doing the work. With four kids under 7 years old, he set out to build something different-something better. "I wanted to create a company that I would want to work for," he says.

In 2010, he did just that. The market was still rocky off the Recession, but Gardner had faith in his vision to create a place where people felt valued, challenged, and loved to work. "I knew that if you could build great relationships and create fulfilling jobs, the work would come," he says.

Indeed, the work came. Nearly 16 years later, Gardner Builders is now home to 240 employees and is consistently ranked as a top workplace in Minnesota. Its commercial construction portfolio is strategically diversified-from higher education and health care spaces to mission-critical data centers and light industrial complexes. In its commercial handyman division, fleets of skilled trades workers stay engaged with clients long after initial projects are complete.

Above all, clients and team members alike rave about their experiences. While the end results are exceptional, the journeys are rewarding as well.

"We have a proven, proactive process that offers as much reliability as possible," says Gardner. "As much as we can, we want to give clients the whole picture of their project, and we deliver on what we say we're going to deliver."

Building Connections

What makes a culture click? For Gardner, it starts with intentionality. "It's not about platitudes; it's about execution," he says. "We stand firm in our foundations when it comes to who we hire and how we work. In construction, you must have excellence, but here, you must also be a good person. We lead with hearts, not bottom lines. Our job is all about how we make people feel. It's that easy, and it's that hard."

These cultural standards are practiced daily by the team whose values align with the company's mission. Twice a year, "vision workshops," which gather team members from the three hubs in Milwaukee, Duluth, and Minneapolis, create space for Gardner Builders to connect and innovate as one interconnected team. Each autumn, all employees are treated to a day at the Minnesota State Fair, where teams compete in scavenger hunts and other teambuilding activities. "It's about having fun and fostering relationships," Gardner says.

Benefits matter too. All Gardner Builders employees receive generous vacation, medical, and parental leave, even unionized workers, whom Gardner has championed, receive paid time off on federal holidays. "We want every employee to be able to take time off without worrying about losing a paycheck," he says. "It's the little things that make a big difference."

Platinum Standard

For Gardner, the mission of upholding a great company goes far beyond construction. It's about setting an example for workplaces across the globe and inspiring change across all industries.

"People tell me how this company has changed their lives and how they wish they'd discovered us sooner," Gardner says. "But it's not about me. We've built this together. We want our business to be the platinum example of how to do things right."

Contact:
Gardner Builders
730 Second Avenue South, Suite 1233
Minneapolis, MN 55402
612-326-6377
gardner-builders.com

SOURCE: Gardner Builders



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gardner-builders-culture-builds-careers-1157536

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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