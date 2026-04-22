Announcing the 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.
VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS
Able Irrigation
Absolute & Spa Utopia Group
ACE Environmental Services Ltd.
Allegra Printing Service
Alpine Counselling Clinic
Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services
Anago of Vancouver
Automation One Business Systems Inc.
Bansal & Sons Diesel Automotive Ltd.
Bay Wellness Vancouver Naturopathic Clinic
Brite Blinds
BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care
Burnaby Blacktop Ltd
Chop Steakhouse BC
Coleman Technologies
Complete Accounting Solutions
Credit Counselling Society
Crossroads Law
Cruise Connections
Dang Good Booths | Vancouver Photo Booth Rentals
Dashing Dawgs Grooming & Boutique
Delton Denture Clinic
Disposal Queen
DWELL Property Management
Evergreen Nursing Services
Greer Spray Foam Ltd.
Grouse Railing Ltd.
Home2Stay Accessibility
Hub International
Incredible Restorations
Jana Photography
King Of Mattresses
Kitsilano Physiotherapy Clinic
Langley Farm Market
Lasik Md
Life Maid Easy
Lionsgate Scaffolding Ltd.
MacLean Law
Matt's Home Services
Metrotown Mazda
Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres
Mold Insight Inc
Newgen Pest Control
Oak Animal Hospital
Polygon Homes
Preszler Law Firm
Reach For The Stars Montessori
Red Tree Wellness
Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinic Vancouver
Safekeep Data Recovery
Salmons Transfer Ltd.
Sands & Associates
Sealy Tutoring
Self Storage Depot
Signup Sign Solutions
Somm Wine Guy Consulting
Sparsh Wellness Retreat
Stor-X Organizing Systems
The Big Picture Coach
The Garage Door Depot
Trans Canada Labels
Tri City Tank Tech Ltd
Vancouver Headshots Inc.
Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Ltd.
Westcoast Wills & Estates
Zip Courier
Learn more about 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-vancouver-consumer-choice-award-winners-1159442