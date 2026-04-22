Announcing the 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Able Irrigation

IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

www.ableirrigation.com Absolute & Spa Utopia Group

DAY SPA

www.spautopia.ca ACE Environmental Services Ltd.

ASBESTOS REMOVAL

www.aceenvironmental.ca Allegra Printing Service

PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES

www.allegra.ca Alpine Counselling Clinic

COUNSELLING SERVICES

www.anxietyandstressrelief.com Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services

FUNERAL SERVICES

www.amherstcremation.com Anago of Vancouver

JANITORIAL SERVICES

www.anagocleaning.com/vancouver/ Automation One Business Systems Inc.

OFFICE EQUIPMENT

www.automationone.ca Bansal & Sons Diesel Automotive Ltd.

TRUCK SERVICE & REPAIR

www.ccaward.com/award-winners/vancouver/best-truck-service-repair/bansal-sons-diesel-automotive-ltd/ Bay Wellness Vancouver Naturopathic Clinic

NATUROPATHIC CLINIC

www.baywellnesscentre.com Brite Blinds

WINDOW TREATMENTS

www.briteblinds.ca BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care

LAWN MAINTENANCE

www.bur-han.ca Burnaby Blacktop Ltd

SNOW REMOVAL | PAVING CONTRACTORS

www.burnabyblacktop.ca Chop Steakhouse BC

RESTAURANTS - STEAKHOUSE

www.chop.ca Coleman Technologies

COMPUTER CONSULTANTS

www.colemantechnologies.com Complete Accounting Solutions

ACCOUNTANT - SMALL BUSINESS

www.completeaccounting.ca Credit Counselling Society

CREDIT & DEBT COUNSELLING

www.nomoredebts.org Crossroads Law

MEDIATION

www.crossroadslaw.ca/family-mediation/mediation-contact/ Cruise Connections

TRAVEL AGENCIES

www.cruise-connections.com Dang Good Booths | Vancouver Photo Booth Rentals

PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS

www.danggoodbooths.com Dashing Dawgs Grooming & Boutique

PET GROOMER AND BOUTIQUE

www.dashingdawgs.com Delton Denture Clinic

DENTURISTS

www.deltondentures.com Disposal Queen

WASTE & JUNK REMOVAL

www.disposal-queen.com DWELL Property Management

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.dwellproperty.ca Evergreen Nursing Services

HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES

www.evergreennursing.ca Greer Spray Foam Ltd.

INSULATION CONTRACTOR

www.greersprayfoam.com Grouse Railing Ltd.

RAILINGS

www.grouserailing.ca Home2Stay Accessibility

ACCESSIBILITY CONTRACTORS

www.home2stay.com Hub International

GROUP BENEFIT ADVISOR

www.hubinternational.com Incredible Restorations

FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION

www.incrediblerestorations.com Jana Photography

PHOTOGRAPHER: MATERNITY, NEWBORN & FAMILY

www.janaphotography.ca King Of Mattresses

MATTRESSES

www.kingofmattresses.ca Kitsilano Physiotherapy Clinic

PHYSIOTHERAPISTS

www.kitsilanophysio.com Langley Farm Market

FRUIT & VEGETABLE MARKET

www.langleyfarm.ca Lasik Md

LASER VISON CORRECTION

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/vancouver Life Maid Easy

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES

www.lifemaideasy.com Lionsgate Scaffolding Ltd.

SCAFFOLDING

www.lionsgatescaffolding.com MacLean Law

LAWYER- GENERAL PRACTICE

www.macleanfamilylaw.ca Matt's Home Services

PRESSURE WASHING

www.let-us-do-it.ca Metrotown Mazda

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS- MAZDA

www.metrotownmazda.com/en Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning

DUCT AND FURNACE CLEANING

www.masduct.com Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

www.milani.ca Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.milani.ca Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

DRAINAGE & SEWER

www.milani.ca Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR

www.minit-tune.com Mold Insight Inc

MOULD INSPECTION REMEDIATORS

www.moldinsight.com Newgen Pest Control

PEST CONTROL

www.ngpest.com Oak Animal Hospital

VETERINARIANS

www.oakvet.com Polygon Homes

HOME BUILDERS

www.polyhomes.com Preszler Law Firm

LAWYER- PERSONAL INJURY

www.preszlerlaw.com Reach For The Stars Montessori

DAYCARE

www.montessoristar.com Red Tree Wellness

ACUPUNCTURE

www.redtreewellness.ca Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinic Vancouver

DERMATOLOGIST

www.rejuv.ca Safekeep Data Recovery

DATA RECOVERY

www.safekeepdatarecovery.ca Salmons Transfer Ltd.

MOVING COMPANIES

www.salmonsmoving.com Sands & Associates

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.sands-trustee.com/locations/vancouver Sealy Tutoring

MATH AND SCIENCE TUTORING

www.sealytutoring.com Self Storage Depot

STORAGE- SELF SERVICE

www.selfstoragedepot.ca Signup Sign Solutions

SIGNS

www.signups.ca Somm Wine Guy Consulting

SOMMELIER/WINE CONSULTANT

www.sommwineguy.com Sparsh Wellness Retreat

WELLNESS CLINIC & CHIROPRACTOR

www.sparsh.ca Stor-X Organizing Systems

CLOSET ORGANIZERS

www.stor-x.com The Big Picture Coach

BUSINESS COACHING

www.bigpicturecoach.com The Garage Door Depot

GARAGE/OVERHEAD DOORS

www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver Trans Canada Labels

LABELS

www.transcanadalabels.com Tri City Tank Tech Ltd

OIL TANK DETECTION, REMOVAL AND REMEDIATION

www.oiltank.ca Vancouver Headshots Inc.

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.vancouverheadshotphotographer.ca Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Ltd.

CARPENTRY/MILLWORK

www.westcoastmoulding.com Westcoast Wills & Estates

LAWYER - ESTATES LAW

www.westcoastwills.com Zip Courier

COURIER SERVICES

www.zipcourier.ca

Learn more about 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-vancouver-consumer-choice-award-winners-1159442