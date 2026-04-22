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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
56 Leser
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Announcing the 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Able Irrigation
IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
www.ableirrigation.com

Absolute & Spa Utopia Group
DAY SPA
www.spautopia.ca

ACE Environmental Services Ltd.
ASBESTOS REMOVAL
www.aceenvironmental.ca

Allegra Printing Service
PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES
www.allegra.ca

Alpine Counselling Clinic
COUNSELLING SERVICES
www.anxietyandstressrelief.com

Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.amherstcremation.com

Anago of Vancouver
JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.anagocleaning.com/vancouver/

Automation One Business Systems Inc.
OFFICE EQUIPMENT
www.automationone.ca

Bansal & Sons Diesel Automotive Ltd.
TRUCK SERVICE & REPAIR
www.ccaward.com/award-winners/vancouver/best-truck-service-repair/bansal-sons-diesel-automotive-ltd/

Bay Wellness Vancouver Naturopathic Clinic
NATUROPATHIC CLINIC
www.baywellnesscentre.com

Brite Blinds
WINDOW TREATMENTS
www.briteblinds.ca

BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care
LAWN MAINTENANCE
www.bur-han.ca

Burnaby Blacktop Ltd
SNOW REMOVAL | PAVING CONTRACTORS
www.burnabyblacktop.ca

Chop Steakhouse BC
RESTAURANTS - STEAKHOUSE
www.chop.ca

Coleman Technologies
COMPUTER CONSULTANTS
www.colemantechnologies.com

Complete Accounting Solutions
ACCOUNTANT - SMALL BUSINESS
www.completeaccounting.ca

Credit Counselling Society
CREDIT & DEBT COUNSELLING
www.nomoredebts.org

Crossroads Law
MEDIATION
www.crossroadslaw.ca/family-mediation/mediation-contact/

Cruise Connections
TRAVEL AGENCIES
www.cruise-connections.com

Dang Good Booths | Vancouver Photo Booth Rentals
PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS
www.danggoodbooths.com

Dashing Dawgs Grooming & Boutique
PET GROOMER AND BOUTIQUE
www.dashingdawgs.com

Delton Denture Clinic
DENTURISTS
www.deltondentures.com

Disposal Queen
WASTE & JUNK REMOVAL
www.disposal-queen.com

DWELL Property Management
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.dwellproperty.ca

Evergreen Nursing Services
HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES
www.evergreennursing.ca

Greer Spray Foam Ltd.
INSULATION CONTRACTOR
www.greersprayfoam.com

Grouse Railing Ltd.
RAILINGS
www.grouserailing.ca

Home2Stay Accessibility
ACCESSIBILITY CONTRACTORS
www.home2stay.com

Hub International
GROUP BENEFIT ADVISOR
www.hubinternational.com

Incredible Restorations
FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION
www.incrediblerestorations.com

Jana Photography
PHOTOGRAPHER: MATERNITY, NEWBORN & FAMILY
www.janaphotography.ca

King Of Mattresses
MATTRESSES
www.kingofmattresses.ca

Kitsilano Physiotherapy Clinic
PHYSIOTHERAPISTS
www.kitsilanophysio.com

Langley Farm Market
FRUIT & VEGETABLE MARKET
www.langleyfarm.ca

Lasik Md
LASER VISON CORRECTION
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/vancouver

Life Maid Easy
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES
www.lifemaideasy.com

Lionsgate Scaffolding Ltd.
SCAFFOLDING
www.lionsgatescaffolding.com

MacLean Law
LAWYER- GENERAL PRACTICE
www.macleanfamilylaw.ca

Matt's Home Services
PRESSURE WASHING
www.let-us-do-it.ca

Metrotown Mazda
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS- MAZDA
www.metrotownmazda.com/en

Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning
DUCT AND FURNACE CLEANING
www.masduct.com

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
www.milani.ca

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.milani.ca

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
DRAINAGE & SEWER
www.milani.ca

Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR
www.minit-tune.com

Mold Insight Inc
MOULD INSPECTION REMEDIATORS
www.moldinsight.com

Newgen Pest Control
PEST CONTROL
www.ngpest.com

Oak Animal Hospital
VETERINARIANS
www.oakvet.com

Polygon Homes
HOME BUILDERS
www.polyhomes.com

Preszler Law Firm
LAWYER- PERSONAL INJURY
www.preszlerlaw.com

Reach For The Stars Montessori
DAYCARE
www.montessoristar.com

Red Tree Wellness
ACUPUNCTURE
www.redtreewellness.ca

Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinic Vancouver
DERMATOLOGIST
www.rejuv.ca

Safekeep Data Recovery
DATA RECOVERY
www.safekeepdatarecovery.ca

Salmons Transfer Ltd.
MOVING COMPANIES
www.salmonsmoving.com

Sands & Associates
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.sands-trustee.com/locations/vancouver

Sealy Tutoring
MATH AND SCIENCE TUTORING
www.sealytutoring.com

Self Storage Depot
STORAGE- SELF SERVICE
www.selfstoragedepot.ca

Signup Sign Solutions
SIGNS
www.signups.ca

Somm Wine Guy Consulting
SOMMELIER/WINE CONSULTANT
www.sommwineguy.com

Sparsh Wellness Retreat
WELLNESS CLINIC & CHIROPRACTOR
www.sparsh.ca

Stor-X Organizing Systems
CLOSET ORGANIZERS
www.stor-x.com

The Big Picture Coach
BUSINESS COACHING
www.bigpicturecoach.com

The Garage Door Depot
GARAGE/OVERHEAD DOORS
www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver

Trans Canada Labels
LABELS
www.transcanadalabels.com

Tri City Tank Tech Ltd
OIL TANK DETECTION, REMOVAL AND REMEDIATION
www.oiltank.ca

Vancouver Headshots Inc.
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.vancouverheadshotphotographer.ca

Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Ltd.
CARPENTRY/MILLWORK
www.westcoastmoulding.com

Westcoast Wills & Estates
LAWYER - ESTATES LAW
www.westcoastwills.com

Zip Courier
COURIER SERVICES
www.zipcourier.ca

Learn more about 2026 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-vancouver-consumer-choice-award-winners-1159442

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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