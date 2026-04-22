Announcing the 2026 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the North Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NORTH VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Andrew Reid

Real Estate Residential

www.haddenproperties.com Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center

Massage Therapy

www.avitahealth.ca Canadian Home Style

Flooring and Custom Cabinetry

www.canadianhomestyle.com Cooperators Peiman Javdan Investments & Insurance Services Ltd

Business/Home/Life and Auto Insurance

local.cooperators.ca/javdan-investments-insurance-en Dr. Mandana Edalati, Nd Wellness Naturopathic Centre

Naturopathic Medicine

www.wellnessnaturopathic.com Ellis Moving & Storage Ltd.

Moving Companies

www.ellismoving.com Foodie Fit

Caterers

www.foodiefit.ca Gallant Graphics

Print and Graphic Services

www.go4prints.com Golden Pet Services

Pet Grooming

www.goldenpetservices.com Heliman Renovations

North Shore Renovation Contractor

www.heilmanrenovations.ca Hollyburn Eye Clinic

Opticians/Optometrists

www.hollyburneyeclinic.com Inspired Architecture Inc.

Architecture Firm

www.inspiredarchitecture.ca MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/north-vancouver Prime Credit Solution

Credit Debt Counselling Service

www.primecreditsolution.com Quantum Hearing Clinic

Hearing Services

www.quantumhearing.com Rainbow Commercial Laundry & Linen Service - North Vancouver, West Vancouver and The North Shore

Dry Cleaning Services

www.rainbowcoinlaundry.ca Reckless Shipyards: Vancouver Ebike Specialists & More!

Bicycle Sales and Services

www.recklessshipyards.ca Selfcrete Concrete Floor Levelling

Concrete Leveling

www.selfcrete.net West Vancouver Foot Clinic

Podiatrists Foot Clinic

www.westvanfootclinic.com Western Tree Services

Tree Services

www.westerntreeservices.ca

Learn more about 2026 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-north-vancouver-consumer-choice-award-winner-1159446