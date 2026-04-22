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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Announcing the 2026 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the North Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NORTH VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Andrew Reid
Real Estate Residential
www.haddenproperties.com

Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center
Massage Therapy
www.avitahealth.ca

Canadian Home Style
Flooring and Custom Cabinetry
www.canadianhomestyle.com

Cooperators Peiman Javdan Investments & Insurance Services Ltd
Business/Home/Life and Auto Insurance
local.cooperators.ca/javdan-investments-insurance-en

Dr. Mandana Edalati, Nd Wellness Naturopathic Centre
Naturopathic Medicine
www.wellnessnaturopathic.com

Ellis Moving & Storage Ltd.
Moving Companies
www.ellismoving.com

Foodie Fit
Caterers
www.foodiefit.ca

Gallant Graphics
Print and Graphic Services
www.go4prints.com

Golden Pet Services
Pet Grooming
www.goldenpetservices.com

Heliman Renovations
North Shore Renovation Contractor
www.heilmanrenovations.ca

Hollyburn Eye Clinic
Opticians/Optometrists
www.hollyburneyeclinic.com

Inspired Architecture Inc.
Architecture Firm
www.inspiredarchitecture.ca

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/north-vancouver

Prime Credit Solution
Credit Debt Counselling Service
www.primecreditsolution.com

Quantum Hearing Clinic
Hearing Services
www.quantumhearing.com

Rainbow Commercial Laundry & Linen Service - North Vancouver, West Vancouver and The North Shore
Dry Cleaning Services
www.rainbowcoinlaundry.ca

Reckless Shipyards: Vancouver Ebike Specialists & More!
Bicycle Sales and Services
www.recklessshipyards.ca

Selfcrete Concrete Floor Levelling
Concrete Leveling
www.selfcrete.net

West Vancouver Foot Clinic
Podiatrists Foot Clinic
www.westvanfootclinic.com

Western Tree Services
Tree Services
www.westerntreeservices.ca

Learn more about 2026 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-north-vancouver-consumer-choice-award-winner-1159446

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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