SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Surrey region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners.
SURREY AWARD RECIPIENTS
Cloud Nine Canines - Dog Daycare
Cobra Landscape & Snow Removal Ltd.
Coleman Technologies
Complete Accounting Solutions
Decibel Entertainment Ltd.
Doctoraujla Environmental Consultants
Dreams Gymnastics Inc.
Forward Mind Counselling
Gamdur Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic Inc.
Interfit Pilates Studio
La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique
Lasik Md
MNP Ltd.
Moore And Russell Heating & Air Conditioning
Petite Girafe Montessori Academy
Pictureave. Photobooth
Railing Experts
Ready Solar Inc
Sands & Associates
Skinholic Aesthetics & Laser
Spartan Roofing Ltd
Synergy Rehab
VE Stone Ltd.
Westgroup Financial Management Inc.
Learn more about 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-surrey-consumer-choice-award-winners-1159517