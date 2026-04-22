Announcing the 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Surrey region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SURREY AWARD RECIPIENTS

Cloud Nine Canines - Dog Daycare

Dog Daycare

www.cloudninecaninesinc.com Cobra Landscape & Snow Removal Ltd.

Snow Removal

www.cobralandscapes.com Coleman Technologies

Computer Consultants

www.colemantechnologies.com Complete Accounting Solutions

Accountant - Small Business

www.completeaccounting.ca Decibel Entertainment Ltd.

DJ Services

www.decibelentertainment.com Doctoraujla Environmental Consultants

Environmental Consultant

www.doctoraujla.com Dreams Gymnastics Inc.

School Gymnastics

www.dreamsgymnastics.ca Forward Mind Counselling

Counselling Services

www.forwardmindcounselling.com Gamdur Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic Inc.

Acupuncture

www.gamdurchinesemedicineacupuncture.com Interfit Pilates Studio

Pilates Studio

www.interfitstudio.com La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique

Florist

www.labellefleursurrey.com Lasik Md

Laser Vison Correction

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/surrey MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/surrey Moore And Russell Heating & Air Conditioning

HVAC

www.mrheating.com Petite Girafe Montessori Academy

Private Schools

www.ccaward.com/award-winners/surrey/best-private-schools/petite-girafe-montessori-academy/ Pictureave. Photobooth

Photo Booth Rentals

www.pictureavephotobooth.com Railing Experts

Stairs & Railings

www.railingexperts.ca Ready Solar Inc

Solar Energy Systems

www.readysolar.ca Sands & Associates

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.sands-trustee.com/locations/surrey/ Skinholic Aesthetics & Laser

Esthetics/Beauty Supplier

www.skinholicaesthetics.ca Spartan Roofing Ltd

Roofing Contractor

www.spartanroofingbc.com Synergy Rehab

Physiotherapists

www.synergyrehabilitation.ca VE Stone Ltd.

Countertops

www.vestone.ca Westgroup Financial Management Inc.

Financial Planning

www.westgroupfinancial.com

Learn more about 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-surrey-consumer-choice-award-winners-1159517