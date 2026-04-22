Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Surrey region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SURREY AWARD RECIPIENTS

Cloud Nine Canines - Dog Daycare
Dog Daycare
www.cloudninecaninesinc.com

Cobra Landscape & Snow Removal Ltd.
Snow Removal
www.cobralandscapes.com

Coleman Technologies
Computer Consultants
www.colemantechnologies.com

Complete Accounting Solutions
Accountant - Small Business
www.completeaccounting.ca

Decibel Entertainment Ltd.
DJ Services
www.decibelentertainment.com

Doctoraujla Environmental Consultants
Environmental Consultant
www.doctoraujla.com

Dreams Gymnastics Inc.
School Gymnastics
www.dreamsgymnastics.ca

Forward Mind Counselling
Counselling Services
www.forwardmindcounselling.com

Gamdur Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic Inc.
Acupuncture
www.gamdurchinesemedicineacupuncture.com

Interfit Pilates Studio
Pilates Studio
www.interfitstudio.com

La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique
Florist
www.labellefleursurrey.com

Lasik Md
Laser Vison Correction
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/surrey

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/surrey

Moore And Russell Heating & Air Conditioning
HVAC
www.mrheating.com

Petite Girafe Montessori Academy
Private Schools
www.ccaward.com/award-winners/surrey/best-private-schools/petite-girafe-montessori-academy/

Pictureave. Photobooth
Photo Booth Rentals
www.pictureavephotobooth.com

Railing Experts
Stairs & Railings
www.railingexperts.ca

Ready Solar Inc
Solar Energy Systems
www.readysolar.ca

Sands & Associates
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.sands-trustee.com/locations/surrey/

Skinholic Aesthetics & Laser
Esthetics/Beauty Supplier
www.skinholicaesthetics.ca

Spartan Roofing Ltd
Roofing Contractor
www.spartanroofingbc.com

Synergy Rehab
Physiotherapists
www.synergyrehabilitation.ca

VE Stone Ltd.
Countertops
www.vestone.ca

Westgroup Financial Management Inc.
Financial Planning
www.westgroupfinancial.com

Learn more about 2026 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-surrey-consumer-choice-award-winners-1159517

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.