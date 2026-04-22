Vertical Data to Present at the Market Movers Investor Summit

Vertical Data Inc. to highlight its vision for scalable AI infrastructure and capital solutions at a premier Wall Street summit

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA), a provider of AI infrastructure & financing, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday May 5, 2026. The presentation will take place at 8:20 AM ET at the historic Bank of New York. Deven Soni, CEO will be giving the presentation.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026

Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 08:20 AM ET

Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen, and a surprise musical guest.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure company dedicated to building the financial and operational backbone for next-generation compute. The Company's comprehensive business model encompasses sovereign cloud development, GPU hardware procurement and financing, managed services and edge data center development through its Vertical Edge platform. For more information, please visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit: https://www.marketmoverssummit.com

For further information on Vertical Data Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, market conditions, competition, customer acceptance, the ability to fund operations, and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-to-present-at-the-market-movers-investor-summit-1159797