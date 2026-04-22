Vault Cloud, INC. Launches As The First Digital Infrastructure Platform Purpose-Built For U.S. National Security Requirements

Former senior U.S. defense and intelligence technology executives introduce the first digital infrastructure platform purpose-built for American national security requirements

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / The demands on U.S. national security have never been greater. Vault Cloud, Inc. launches today as the first digital infrastructure platform designed and purpose-built from the ground up to meet them. Vault's architecture embeds security controls, access management, and data governance at the foundation level, built from inception for the classified environments, multi-organization collaboration, and mission-critical workloads that define the national security community.

Vault provides a security-accredited, vendor-independent cloud environment where multiple organizations can share and govern sensitive data without ceding control of their own systems or information. The platform supports classified workloads, enforces access policy across organizational boundaries, and is built on open standards architecture, giving agencies and contractors the flexibility to deploy it within existing programs and supply chains. Vault provides the neutral, trusted coordination layer that makes that collaboration possible.

"I spent decades inside some of the most complex technology environments, and the pattern is consistent: when security architecture is treated as a design principle from day one, organizations gain capability. When it is treated as a compliance requirement to be satisfied after the fact, they lose it. Vault was built around that lesson, and the understanding that the foundational security decisions made for an infrastructure platform determine what that platform can and cannot do for the next decade."

- Dominic Cussatt, CEO, Vault Cloud, Inc.

Dom Cussatt brings more than 30 years of technology leadership in the public and private sectors to the role. He served as Acting CIO and Principal Deputy CIO of the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he oversaw a $4 billion, 8,000-person IT organization and led the infrastructure modernization that enabled VA's unprecedented shift to telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to VA, he served for 12 years in the Office of the DoD Chief Information Officer, including as Deputy CISO, where he was responsible for the Department's cybersecurity policy, workforce, and strategy. He also served as National Co-Chair of the NATO Information Assurance and Cyber Defense Capability Panel, representing U.S. interests across 28 allied nations, and as CIO for the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research, a component of the U.S. intelligence community.

Jacob Eichorn serves as Chief Technology Officer. Eichorn brings deep experience at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and large-scale platform delivery across government and industry. He previously served as Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation at Elevance Health/Anthem, where he led initiatives connecting emerging technology to mission-critical operations, and held roles at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the US Intelligence Community, focused on secure infrastructure and intelligent systems in high-stakes environments. His technical focus is on open-standards architecture, cross-domain collaboration, and explainable AI capabilities for threat detection.

One immediate application is the U.S. Maritime Industrial Base (MIB), where the Navy's most ambitious submarine production expansion in decades requires a level of coordination across shipyards, prime contractors, and suppliers that existing digital environments cannot support. Scaling additive manufacturing across that ecosystem requires a shared environment where qualified part libraries, demand signals, and production capacity can be trusted and governed across organizations with different authorities and competitive relationships. Vault provides that coordination layer, with the security accreditation and governance neutrality the industrial base requires.

The company's launch coincides with Sea Air Space 2026, the premier naval defense exhibition, held this week at National Harbor, Maryland.

About Vault Cloud, Inc.

Vault Cloud, Inc. is a Washington, D.C.-based company providing digital infrastructure purpose-built for U.S. national security. Its platform serves government agencies, defense contractors, and critical infrastructure operators who require a secure, neutral environment for sensitive workloads and multi-organization collaboration. For more information, visit https://vaultcloud.us/.

Media Contact:

Vault Cloud, Inc.

dom@vaultcloud.us

SOURCE: Vault Cloud, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vault-cloud-inc.-launches-as-the-first-digital-infrastructure-pla-1159824