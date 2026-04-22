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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Opens 500-Seat Contact Center in Cebu, Marking Next Phase of Philippine Growth

New facility in Ayala Business Park strengthens regional capacity and reinforces commitment to employee experience

CEBU CITY, PH / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / TELE-NET has officially opened a new contact center facility in Cebu City, expanding its footprint in the Philippines and adding significant capacity to support growing client demand across global markets.

Located at Cebu IT Tower 1 within Ayala Business Park, the new facility accommodates up to 500 seats and features a dedicated 25-seat training room designed to support onboarding and continuous professional development. The site is built to serve both current operations and future growth as TELE-NET continues to scale its service offerings.

The choice of location reflects TELE-NET's commitment to its people - the facility offers direct access to the nearby Jeepney Hub, easing daily commutes for team members, and sits adjacent to Ayala Center Cebu, one of the largest commercial and lifestyle destinations in the Visayas region.

"Our Cebu team has been an important part of our operations for years, and this expansion gives us the space and flexibility to keep building on that foundation," said Parker Andrus, Vice President of Global Operations at TELE-NET.

The expansion reinforces TELE-NET's continued investment in its Philippine operations, which play a central role in delivering consistent, high-quality support to clients across multiple industries. With operations spanning Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, the company remains focused on building a connected, scalable service model that performs at the same standard across every region.

About TELE-NET Founded in Japan in 1994, TELE-NET is a global provider of outsourced customer support solutions. With operations in Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, TELE-NET delivers scalable, human-first service experiences guided by the Japanese principle of omotenashi.

Contact Information:

Ian Blotter
General Manager
press@tele-net-global.com
(702) 850-1464

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/tele-net-opens-500-seat-contact-center-in-cebu-marking-next-phase-of-philippine-1159845

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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