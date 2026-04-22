CXApp Inc. 's Scalable AI Analytics Platform Showcased in Google Cloud Looker Customer Case Study

CXAI Demonstrates Repeatable Enterprise Deployment Model and Margin Expansion as AI Platform Adoption Accelerates

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / XApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), a leader in AI-powered workplace experience and spatial intelligence platforms, today announced it has been featured in a Google Cloud customer case study highlighting how the Company has standardized its analytics platform on Looker to deliver real-time, enterprise-scale insights across its growing enterprise customer base. The full case study, published by Google Cloud, is available at Google Looker x CXAI Case Study.

CXApp Inc.

The case study, released in conjunction with Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, details how CXAI has built a repeatable, scalable analytics architecture using Looker and LookML, enabling the Company to deploy across enterprise customers with increasing speed, consistency, and operational efficiency.

This milestone represents a significant step in CXAI's evolution toward a high-margin, AI-driven analytics platform model, enabling the Company to scale deployments across enterprise clients without proportional increases in cost or implementation resources, while accelerating revenue realization across its customer base.

Enterprise Impact

Through its integration with Google Cloud Looker, CXAI has:

Established a repeatable enterprise deployment model , supporting scalable analytics adoption across enterprise customers

Accelerated onboarding timelines , enabling faster enterprise rollouts and revenue realization

Automated manual reporting workflows , reducing reporting time from hours to a one-click process and improving operating leverage

Simplified infrastructure , eliminating redundant data layers and improving cost efficiency

Enabled real-time, AI-driven operational insights, supporting proactive decision-making across workplace and facilities operations

Revenue and Margin Expansion

This architecture enables CXAI to:

Expand wallet share across its enterprise customer base

Improve customer retention through deeper data integration

Increase platform adoption across multiple enterprise use cases

Build a more predictable and scalable recurring revenue model

Google Cloud Validation

"CXAI's approach to embedding Looker as a scalable, API-first data layer across their entire client base is a differentiated example of how LookML and the Looker API can deliver real-time insights at enterprise scale. As we continue to bring Gemini capabilities into the Looker ecosystem, partners like CXAI are leading the way in demonstrating how AI can fundamentally transform analytics through conversational interfaces,"

said Sean Zinsmeister, Director of Outbound Product Management, Google Data Cloud.

"Being featured in a Google Cloud customer case study validates the architectural foundation we've built to scale CXAI as an AI-powered analytics platform," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXAI.

"By standardizing on Looker as our data layer, we've created a repeatable deployment model that allows us to scale efficiently across enterprise customers while improving margins and accelerating revenue growth. This is a key step in positioning CXAI as a category leader in AI-driven workplace intelligence."

Forward Strategy

CXAI is expanding its platform capabilities with conversational analytics, enabling enterprise users to interact with workplace data through natural language queries. As Google Cloud continues to integrate Gemini into the Looker ecosystem, CXAI believes it is well positioned to deliver next-generation AI-powered insights at enterprise scale.

The Company continues to build a pipeline of enterprise deployments leveraging this standardized architecture, supporting its strategy to drive scalable, recurring revenue growth.

Google Looker x CXAI Case Study.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in AI-powered employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CONTACT:

CXApp Inc.

marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxapp-inc.-nasdaq-cxais-scalable-ai-analytics-platform-showcased-1159867