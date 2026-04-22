Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) (CSE: NAHF.WT) ("NAHF" or the "Company") a Canadian residential real estate finance and investment company pioneering shared-equity homeownership solutions, today announced that Glenlake Highview Development LP (a related party) received a $102.4 million construction financing Certificate of Insurance for phase 1 of the Glenlake Highview Development project (the "Glenlake Project").

The Certificate of Insurance is for a CMHC-insured first mortgage construction loan, previously disclosed in NAHF's prospectus, supporting the development of a large-scale residential housing project in Greater Victoria, British Columbia. The company received the CMHC approval on April 16, 2026, and is awaiting the financing commitment from the lender.

The financing structure includes a gross loan amount of approximately $102.4 million, comprised of a $99.5 million net loan amount plus insurance premium and fees, under the CMHC MLI Select program, reflecting both energy efficiency and affordability criteria.

NAHF, through the NAHF Real Estate Trust signed an option agreement to purchase a minimum of 40% of the units in phase 1 of the Glenlake Project. The Glenlake Project is being developed by Glenlake Highview Development Limited Partnership.

Major Milestone for NAHF's Housing Equity Platform

This Certificate of Insurance approval from CMHC is a milestone in the expansion of NAHF's strategy to scale its shared-equity housing model across large multi-family developments.

With NAHF's option to acquire a minimum 40% of the units in phase 1 of the Glenlake Project, NAHF can participate directly in long-term asset ownership and value creation.

The Glenlake Project is designed to deliver high-quality residential housing while enabling the integration of NAHF's shared-equity programs over time, expanding pathways for residents to participate in housing equity growth.

"This is a major step forward for NAHF and for the broader vision of aligning institutional-quality housing assets with the opportunity for equity participation by residents," said CEO George Lawton. "The Glenlake Project demonstrates how our model can operate at scale, combining strong institutional financing with innovative housing structures."

Scaling Shared-Equity Housing Across Communities

NAHF, through NAHF Real Estate Trust, continues to expand its participation in residential housing developments that can support long-term shared-equity conversion strategies.

The Company's platform is designed to enable:

Conversion of rental housing into shared-equity housing over time,

Participation across a range of housing types and price points,

Alignment between investors, residents, and developers for long-term value creation.

The Glenlake Project represents a foundational step in demonstrating how large-scale housing developments can be integrated into this broader residential equity ecosystem.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. is a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. Through its integrated platform, the Company develops, acquires, and finances residential housing while enabling residents to participate in long-term home equity growth.

About NAHF Real Estate Trust

NAHF Real Estate Trust is an investment vehicle through which NAHF participates in residential real estate assets, including development projects and income-producing housing properties, supporting the Company's long-term housing equity strategy.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "indicate", "believe", "intend", "project", "potential", "forecast", "budget", "target", "goal", "objective", "schedule", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information contained herein on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, among other things, statements relating to: the number of HomePlan agreements continues to grow as the program gains market recognition; the continued development of the Saanich Ridge development; the planned business activities and objectives of the Company and the strategy by which it expects to achieve these objectives.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions relating to: the Company will realize the anticipated benefits of its IPO and exchange offering; the Company will be successful in achieving its business objectives; results of planned development activities; the price of housing assets; the cost of identification, acquisition and development activities; that as the business continues to develop, there will be no changes that would materially adversely affect the business; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-parties, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the business will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of adverse amendments to or delays in granting government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social, and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and the assumptions underlying the Company's business model; other estimates, assumptions, and forecasts will be accurate. While the Company considers these material factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to: HomePlan products are new and may be subject to regulation; HomePlan tenants may not qualify for mortgage financing; and the Company may not achieve some or all of its business objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NAHF's business can be found in its management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 30, 2025, a copy of which is available under NAHF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, unless so required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: North America Home Finance Inc.