Dearborn, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - DQS Solutions & Staffing and Comprehensive Logistics, Inc. (CLI) are joining forces to expand a national logistics and transportation platform supporting manufacturing and supply chain operations across North America. Together with McLaren Transport, the organizations strengthen end-to-end capabilities across workforce solutions, warehousing, sequencing, and transportation services.

The transaction is structured as an acquisition of Comprehensive Logistics by DQS Solutions & Staffing, with a collaborative, merger-style integration approach designed to bring together the strengths and capabilities of DQS, CLI, and McLaren Transport.

Each company will continue operating under its established brand while leadership works in close coordination to strengthen capabilities and support customers across logistics, transportation, and operational services. Collectively, the combined organization will serve a wide range of industries, bringing cross-industry expertise, proven best practices, and meaningful value to every customer it supports.

"This acquisition represents a full-circle moment," said Joshua Morris, CEO and Co-Founder of DQS Solutions & Staffing. "Having previously served as the Plant Manager of the CLI Dearborn Plant as well as on the CLI Leadership Team, I witnessed firsthand the company's tremendous potential. Our goal is to build on CLI's strong foundation while investing in the people, facilities, and expanded services our clients need."

CLI operates 20+ facilities across 17 states, totaling more than 5 million square feet of warehouse space. Powered by its proprietary STREME Warehouse Management System, CLI delivers sequencing, transportation, warehousing, and value-added logistics services with precision and operational discipline. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and has been repeatedly recognized as a top 3PL provider by Inbound Logistics magazine.

Brad Constantini, Chairman of the Board and founding family owner of CLI, said, "CLI has always been execution-driven and customer-focused. Joining DQS under the leadership of CEO Joshua Morris is a strategic step that expands our capabilities and reach while preserving the discipline and culture that define CLI."

McLaren Transport, headquartered in Detroit near the Gordie Howe International Bridge, brings more than 20 years of transportation and supply chain experience supporting manufacturing and industrial customers throughout North America. Its strategic location enhances cross-border freight movement while expanding the combined organization's transportation and logistics capabilities.

Since its founding in 2020, DQS has deployed more than 35,000 workers nationwide, achieved 853% revenue growth, and earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company has strategically expanded through acquisitions including McLaren Transport and continues to grow under hands-on, automotive-experienced leadership focused on operational discipline, client-focused solutions, and long-term growth.

The acquisition strengthens the organization across four guiding pillars:

Strong Leadership - Experienced senior management providing operational and industry expertise.

- Experienced senior management providing operational and industry expertise. Operational Excellence - Investments in facilities, technology, and training for consistent, high-quality execution.

- Investments in facilities, technology, and training for consistent, high-quality execution. Financial Strength - Long-term stability supported by strategic reinvestment and sustainable growth.

- Long-term stability supported by strategic reinvestment and sustainable growth. Customer Growth - Expanded logistics, transportation, and operational capabilities now available to CLI customers.

Together, the unified organization will harness complementary foundational strengths to usher in a new era of accelerated growth and innovation, setting a new standard for end-to-end supply chain excellence across North America's manufacturing sector.

"Our clients can expect seamless continuity with added capabilities," Morris added. "All existing CLI contracts and relationships remain in place, now supported by additional resources from DQS and McLaren Transport."

The combined organization will operate under AXVOR, the established parent company supporting DQS Solutions & Staffing, Comprehensive Logistics, and McLaren Transport as part of a growing integrated logistics platform.

Aviara Partners advised on the transaction, with Winston & Strawn LLP providing legal due diligence and Rehmann providing financial due diligence services.

Learn more at www.drivingforwardasone.com

About DQS Solutions & Staffing

DQS Solutions & Staffing began as an employment agency (Detroit Quality Staffing) and has since grown into a comprehensive solutions provider supporting manufacturing, logistics, and industrial operations. Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to deliver workforce, security, transportation, warehousing, and specialty services designed to solve complex operational challenges.

Recognized as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing companies in Michigan and among the Top 500 companies nationally on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS continues to expand its national footprint while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and community partnerships including the River Rouge School District.

About Comprehensive Logistics, Inc.

Comprehensive Logistics, Inc., founded in 1995 with heritage dating to 1903, specializes in high-volume, high-velocity inbound-to-manufacturing logistics for Fortune 500 clients. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, with engineering roots in Youngstown, Ohio, CLI operates 20+ facilities across 17 states and more than 5 million square feet of warehouse space.

The company's proprietary STREME Warehouse Management System delivers 99.7% inventory accuracy while supporting complex sequencing, warehousing, and manufacturing logistics operations.

About McLaren Transport LLC

Based in Detroit, Michigan, McLaren Transport LLC is a transportation and logistics provider with more than two decades of experience supporting manufacturing and industrial supply chains across North America. The company provides freight transportation, warehousing, cold storage, and logistics coordination services with a focus on reliability, operational discipline, and on-time performance.

Strategically located near the Gordie Howe International Bridge, McLaren plays a key role in supporting cross-border logistics and strengthening transportation capabilities alongside DQS Solutions & Staffing and Comprehensive Logistics.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291019

Source: DQS Solutions & Staffing