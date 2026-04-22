Two forces. One brand. A new operating system for legal departments ready to perform.

Today, Stella Legal Ltd unites with CSB, Strategic Business Solutions, LLC under one brand, one mission, and one operating model. The combined organization launches as Stella Legal.

This is Stella Legal. A partner built to deliver legal process with the scalability of a technology-first operating model. Transformation advisory, intelligence-led delivery, managed services, all operating as one.

Performance Intelligence: The New Standard

Most legal functions run on instinct and invoice cycles. Stella Legal runs on Performance Intelligence.

Performance Intelligence is the operating model behind every engagement. It takes three things that usually operate in isolation, how a legal team works, the technology it runs on, and the outside counsel it relies on, and brings them into one system optimized against measurable outcomes. Lower spend. Faster cycle times. Legal functions that scale without swelling.

"While others debate how to realize AI's potential, we operationalize it," said Stella Legal Co-founder and CEO Tyson Ballard. "We are a team that understands the rigor and precision required for legal transformation. Operating as one brand brings together the data infrastructure and legal expertise our clients need to navigate high-stakes missions."

The Stella System

Stella Legal operates across six solution areas. One architecture. One standard. Every pillar engineered to compound value across the legal function.

AI Enablement Adoption Acceleration: Most AI investments stall after the pilot. Stella makes them stick. High-impact use cases, embedded change management, and real return on the technology you've already paid for.

Managed Services Contracting Excellence: Stella works inside your systems, alongside your team, building pre-approved playbooks that turn contract negotiation from friction into flow. Your in-house lawyers focus on what actually needs their judgment. Contracts close faster. Legal scales without adding headcount.

Legal Ops Operational Excellence: Spend management, vendor optimization, process redesign, performance reporting. Outside counsel spend visibly reduced. A legal function that reports value the business can see and measure.

M&A Advisory Deal Intelligence: AI embedded directly into the diligence workflow. Contract portfolios analyzed semantically, not scanned by keyword. Risk surfaces faster. Blind spots shrink. From first look to post-close, deals land with clarity and control.

Discovery Dispute Resolution: Technology-first litigation, arbitration, and investigation support from early case assessment through resolution, powered by leading-edge AI. Defensible workflows. Faster outcomes at lower cost. Prepared teams win. Reactive teams pay.

Enterprise Data Services: The infrastructure layer. Enterprise-grade data hosting, migration, preservation, and hygiene. ESI identification and collection. Cybersecurity assessment and 24/7 threat monitoring. The foundation everything else runs on.

Leadership and Strategic Navigation

The unified leadership team brings together the operators who have defined these companies for more than 25 years.

Tyson Ballard, Co-founder and CEO, driving vision, growth, and market leadership. Chris Toomey, Chief Operating Officer, architecting performance and operational discipline across the firm. Bill McManus, Chief Revenue Officer/Chief Legal Officer, driving commercial and customer growth. Matt Clarke, Chief Legal Engineer, driving technical precision across every legal workflow.

"SBS is evolving into a more powerful version of itself," said McManus. "Operating as Stella Legal, we combine deep legal operations expertise with technology to deliver greater impact at the speed our clients need. We engineer legal workflows with precision and efficiency to drive measurable performance."

The M&A Advisory and Deal Intelligence division is co-led by Silicon Valley transaction veterans Richard Harroch and Lou Andreozzi, supporting buyers and sellers across the full deal lifecycle. From due diligence to post-closing, the team delivers intelligence-led operating models that accelerate execution, reduce operational risk, and enhance contract performance.

All Systems Go

Leading companies around the world trust Stella Legal to isolate the signal amid the noise. Deep expertise is nothing without speed. Speed is nothing without substance. Stella Legal brings both.

This is mission control for modern legal departments. Welcome.

Visit stella-legal.com or follow Stella Legal on LinkedIn.

About Stella Legal

Stella Legal is mission control for modern legal departments. Built on more than 25 years of legal process expertise through SBS, we operate across six solution areas: AI enablement, contracting excellence, legal operations, M&A advisory, discovery and dispute resolution, and enterprise data services. We help legal teams engineer measurable performance through Performance Intelligence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422202929/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sean Hojnacki

LIMELIGHT

sean@limelightgrowth.com

201-455-7196