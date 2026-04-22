Today, database software company Redgate published The Cloud Migration Divide, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) focused extension of its 2026 State of the Database Landscape survey of 2,150 IT professionals globally, revealing that hybrid cloud environments have become the long-term operating reality for 43% of organizations worldwide.

"Organizations are successfully moving 'easy' workloads but leaving complex, high-risk databases in a hybrid limbo that was never meant to be permanent," said John Q Martin, Technology Partner Alliances Manager at Redgate. "This is a strategic dead-end that transforms temporary setups into permanent liabilities, effectively anchoring the enterprise to the very legacy complexity they were trying to escape."

The timing of the report coincides with Redgate being named a winner of the 2026 Regional AWS Partner Award UKI. As the Rising Star Partner of the Year (Technology), Redgate is recognized by AWS for its significant year-over-year growth and its pivotal role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Redgate's Cloud Migration Divide report highlights critical friction points where cloud ambitions are being hindered by operational complexity and misaligned ownership, including:

82% of respondents say database security is more complex, and 73% feel personally responsible for security outcomes.

50% of hybrid organizations reported data privacy or security issues this year, compared to 44% of cloud-only estates.

Operational staff are 18% more likely to cite cost management as a challenge than senior leaders.

75% of senior leaders have access to cloud cost analytics, while fewer than half of operational teams have the same insight.

The report also identifies a path forward through rapid AI adoption, which has jumped from 15% to 44% in one year. Notably, 83% of AWS users expect AI to have a net positive impact on DevOps speed and performance, providing the automated capabilities and real-time insights needed to manage risk and advance migration plans with confidence.

Read the full Cloud Migration Divide: red-gate.com/cloud-migration-divide

About Redgate

Redgate puts businesses in control of their databases, supporting automation with confidence, enabling secure scaling and helping people to realize value and unlock growth through AI.

Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the Database DevOps lifecycle. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 data professionals across the globe, including 92% of the Fortune 100, rely on Redgate's solutions to enable automation, resilience and efficiency throughout the database lifecycle, ensuring they get the most value out of their databases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422218535/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

SourceCode Communications

redgate@sourcecodecomms.com