New offering eliminates the need to choose between cloud-native performance and advanced security as enterprises scale modern applications

Thales today announced the Controlled Availability of Imperva for Google Cloud, bringing the industry's most trusted application security platform directly into Google Cloud. Designed to operate within Google Cloud, the new offering enables organizations to protect web applications and APIs by leveraging Google Cloud's Service Extension traffic, preserving existing pipelines, integrations, and monitoring workflows.

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As enterprises accelerate cloud adoption, development teams increasingly standardize on native cloud services to improve speed and reduce operational complexity. Many security solutions, however, require external routing that introduces latency and friction. At the same time, native cloud security tools often lack the depth required to protect mission-critical applications at scale, creating friction between development and security teams.

Imperva for Google Cloud is built to resolve that tension

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between performance, simplicity, and protection," said Tim Chang, Global Vice President and General Manager, Imperva Application Security at Thales. "With Imperva for Google Cloud, security is part of the cloud infrastructure, delivering enterprise-grade protection without disrupting how applications are built and delivered."

Security Built into the Cloud, Not Bolted On

Rather than forcing enterprises to bolt protection on after the fact, Imperva for Google Cloud embeds advanced application security directly into the infrastructure that developers already rely on. By aligning with Google Cloud's native architecture, Thales enables security that scales with modern application development, supporting faster innovation while maintaining the level of protection required for high-value digital services.

Security Built for Modern Applications

Imperva for Google Cloud integrates directly with Google Cloud Load Balancing using Private Service Connect, allowing traffic to remain within Google Cloud's network while being inspected and protected.

Key capabilities include:

Deployment without disruption No DNS changes, SSL management, or re-architecture required

Immediate protection with minimal tuning High-confidence protection from day one, with policies updated daily by a dedicated threat research team

Resilient architecture No single point of failure; applications remain available even during disruption

Automation-first design API-driven deployment with Terraform support for DevOps workflows

Reduced operational complexity for DevOps and security teams

A Partnership of Excellence

Thales has a long-standing relationship with Google Cloud and is proud to announce it has won a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award in the Infrastructure Modernization: Sovereign Cloud category-recognition that reflects the team's innovation, commitment to customer success, and impact across the Google Cloud ecosystem. As digital sovereignty becomes a top priority, especially in regulated industries, Thales is collaborating with Google Cloud to advance enterprise data protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, helping organizations modernize in the cloud without losing control of their data, operations, or compliance, and enabling customers to scale securely with confidence.

Thales at Google Cloud Next 2026

Thales is excited to participate in Google Cloud Next 2026, taking place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from April 22-24, 2026. Visit us at Booth #4403, where we will be showcasing hands-on demos of:

Application Security with Imperva for Google Cloud new solution debut

External Key Management (EKM) for Google Cloud

Customer-Managed Encryption Keys for Google Cloud

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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Contacts:

PRESS

Thales, Media Relations

Security Cybersecurity

Marion Bonnet

+33 (0)6 60 38 48 92

marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com