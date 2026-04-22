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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
70 Leser
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FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR IN INDIA

AKRON, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective for all shipments on or after May 1, 2026, Flexsys announced it will increase prices for all Insoluble Sulfur grades and package types sold in India by USD $0.75/kg.

This price increase reflects the continued escalation of oil-derived raw materials, energy, and logistics costs, driven by significant disruptions to Middle East export flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

About Flexsys
Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

Price Increase Announcement Plan

Distribution Date:

  • April 22, 2026

Distribution Assistance by:

  • Pepper Group
    • Mahek Lakhani mahek@peppergroup.com Mobile: (847) 496-2304

Distribution Plan:Primary focus on India media outlets

  1. On the Wire, such as via PR Newswire, in the following language
      1. English

  2. Website
      1. Place the announcement on the Flexsys website on the news page
      2. Provide a link to the PDF copy of the letter on the Flexsys website news page under the main body of the text of the announcement (as per announcement text below)
      3. No updates to the website banner
  3. PDF
      1. Prepare PDF copy of the price increase on Flexsys letter head and send final version to Robert Wicker, at Flexsys, for distribution to the sales team.

  4. Trade Media - provides copies to the following trade media to see if they will pick it up:
      1. Rubber News
      2. Rubber World
      3. European Rubber Journal
      4. ICIS
      5. IHS
      6. Chemical Week
      7. Tire Business
      8. PRA (Plastics and Rubber Asia)
      9. ChemAnalyst

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexsys-to-increase-prices-for-insoluble-sulfur-in-india-302749462.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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