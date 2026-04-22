EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

CarbonEnfo Launches $4.5 Million Security Token Offering Exclusively Through tZERO



22.04.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



$BRYTR Token Gives Accredited Investors Access to Revenue From the Residential Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) Market ATLANTA, GA - April 22, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - CarbonEnfo , a cleantech company accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy and the developer of Brytr , the first blockchain-verified marketplace for tokenized U.S. Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs), today announced the launch of $BRYTR, a $4.5 million Security Token Offering (STO). The offering, available exclusively through tZERO , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, provides accredited U.S. investors with a share of the net revenue generated by Brytr's aggregation and sale of residential and small business SRECs. A massive structural inefficiency exists in the U.S. solar market. In 2026, U.S. solar arrays will generate an estimated 107 million MWh of clean energy . Yet of the approximately 28 million MWh generated by distributed residential and commercial systems in voluntary (non-compliance) markets, CarbonEnfo's internal analysis, drawing on Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory data , finds that 74% of SRECs - approximately $1.4 billion - remains inaccessible because individual owners lack the infrastructure to aggregate and sell their certificates to corporate buyers. Brytr's platform harvests this fragmented supply directly through API integrations with leading inverter manufacturers - including Enphase, SolarEdge, Tesla and SMA - that together represent a majority share of the U.S. residential inverter market. $BRYTR token holders receive 12% of Net Platform Revenue from every SREC sold, with revenue participation rights paid in USD stablecoin and a maximum cumulative distribution cap of 3X the initial token price. "There's over a billion dollars in clean energy value being generated every year that never reaches a buyer, not because demand isn't there, but because the infrastructure to unlock it simply didn't exist until now," said Mark Bell, CEO and co-founder of CarbonEnfo. "Brytr is that infrastructure, and the blockchain layer ensures every SREC a corporate buyer purchases is exactly what it claims to be, verified from the rooftop to the registry. Tokenization doesn't replace the physical world. It simply changes how capital connects to it." "Tokenization allows investors to engage with infrastructure assets that historically sat outside traditional investment channels," said Alan Konevsky, CEO at tZERO. "This offering illustrates how regulated blockchain-based securities can help unlock new sources of value while supporting broader market participation in the clean energy economy and we are delighted that the CarbonEnfo team is using our market-leading infrastructure." Offering Details Total Offering: $4.5M (4.5M tokens) Revenue Share: 12% of Net Platform Revenue Token Price: $1.00 per token Return Cap: 3X (300% or $3.00 per token) maximum cumulative distribution for the life of each token. There are no guaranteed returns, and your investment may not yield any returns. See offering documents for full terms and risk factors. Minimum: $50,000 (accredited U.S. only) Distributions: Quarterly, USD stablecoin Regulation: SEC Reg D, Rule 506(c) Platform: tZERO (exclusive) The residential market is only part of the story. Typical small-scale commercial solar installations generate more than 400 renewable energy credits per year - over 34 times the output of an average home system. Brytr's platform serves both markets through a single interface, allowing homeowners and commercial operators alike to verify, bundle, and sell their credits directly to corporate buyers. The $BRYTR offering also reflects a broader shift in financial markets toward investments tied to yield-bearing infrastructure assets. As major institutions like BlackRock and JPMorgan explore digital infrastructure for assets like real estate and commodities, CarbonEnfo is applying a similar approach to renewable energy credits - recurring, verifiable assets backed by long-term solar production. CarbonEnfo received Fortune 500-level validation when Cox Enterprises, a strategic investor through its Cox Cleantech division, partnered on a pilot program onboarding employees' residential solar systems to the Brytr platform. The pilot confirmed strong adoption and proved the platform's ability to verify and aggregate high-quality renewable energy credits from distributed rooftop installations. Accredited U.S. investors may access the $BRYTR offering documents and participate through tZERO's brokerage platform. For more information, visit tzero.com/tradeofferings or contact CarbonEnfo Investor Relations at 404.445.8967 or invest@carbonenfo.io . tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing, Communications & Institutional Growth

jros@tzero.com CarbonEnfo Media Contact:

Mitch Baranowski, CarbonEnfo

media@carbonenfo.io

404.369.0824 About CarbonEnfo Based in Atlanta, CarbonEnfo is a cleantech leader developing blockchain-driven energy data solutions. Its flagship marketplace, Brytr, enables solar homeowners and SMBs to monetize their clean energy through direct API integrations with leading inverter manufacturers including Enphase, SolarEdge, Tesla, and SMA. All SREC provenance is verified on the energy-efficient Cardano blockchain. For more information, visit www.brytr.us . Forward-Looking Statements by CarbonEnfo This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding market opportunity, platform capabilities, and anticipated token holder distributions. These statements reflect CarbonEnfo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CarbonEnfo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date of this release. Important Information for Investors The $BRYTR Security Token Offering is open exclusively to verified accredited investors in the United States through tZERO, pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release is a summary introduction to the offering - the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) issued by BRYTR, LLC is the authoritative source for all terms, conditions, and risk disclosures. Prospective investors are encouraged to read the PPM in its entirety before making any investment decision, and to consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors. The $BRYTR tokens have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, are subject to transfer restrictions, and should be considered illiquid. Investing in early-stage offerings involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of the entire amount invested. The 3X return cap represents the maximum cumulative distribution per token - it is not a projection, guarantee, or expected rate of return. This offering has not been approved or disapproved by the SEC or any state securities regulator, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this press release. About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.



No Offer or Solicitation This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The $BRYTR tokens are being offered solely to verified accredited investors in the United States pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and only pursuant to definitive offering documents. The tokens have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, are subject to significant transfer restrictions, and should be considered illiquid. Investment in the $BRYTR tokens involves substantial risk, including potential loss of the entire amount invested. No assurance can be given that projected returns will be achieved. Prospective investors should carefully review all offering documents and consult with their own legal, tax, and financial advisors prior to investing.

News Source: tZERO





22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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